John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King will host ‘SNL’ as new episodes return

“Saturday Night Live” is getting back to work soon, with three upcoming hosts and three musical guests announced Friday by NBC.

The sketch show returns Jan. 30 with “A Quiet Place Part II” actor John Krasinski at the helm and musician Machine Gun Kelly making his first appearance on the show. Krasinski had been slated to host last March, but the series shut down production as the novel coronavirus crisis spiked.

“Schitt’s Creek” cocreator and costar Dan Levy and Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers will appear on the Feb. 6 episode. Regina King — whose directorial debut “One Night in Miami” is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video — will follow as host on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day, accompanied by singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff.

“SNL” has been back in the studio since October, after putting “SNL at Home” shows together remotely amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

The series made headlines last season when country star Morgan Wallen was disinvited as a musical guest for violating COVID-19-safety protocols just days before his scheduled appearance in October. He ended up returning to “SNL” in early December and was a good sport about the controversy.