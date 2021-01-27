What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Last Man Standing’ on Fox and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Mr. Mayor The Mayor (Ted Danson) rolls out a new safety initiative as Arpi (Holly Hunter) trains him for a challenging task in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker In this new episode of the rebooted action series, Walker (Jared Padalecki) tries to reconnect with his family. Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley and Lindsey Morgan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Constance Zimmer, Maria Menounos and Yvette Nicole Brown play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Hell’s Kitchen The teams prepare a post-wedding brunch for 15 couples. When one of the chefs is rushed to the hospital, the teams undergo a shake-up, which changes the dynamics of the kitchen in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Beat Bobby Flay Sara Haines teams up with Anne Burrell. Also, chefs Jonathan Dearden and Scott Drewno compete. 8 p.m. Food Network

Grown-ish Ana’s (Francia Raisa) relationship with Javi (Henri Esteve) gets steamier. Also, Aaron (Trevor Jackson) finds out about the university’s investment in for-profit prisons, rekindling his activism. Yara Shahidi also stars in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Superstore Worried about Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) emotional state, Mateo, Glenn and Sandra (Nico Santos, Mark McKinney and Kaliko Kauahi) try to help him move on in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. the CW

The Chase (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat A customer asks the cafe to bake his wedding cake, creating a tricky situation for Phil (Leslie Jordan). Mayim Bialik also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Rehab Addict Rescue A couple is in over their heads with a giant 1920s home that has electrical issues, which have rendered the kitchen useless. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) is ready to invite Shannon (recurring guest star Natalie Zea) to spend the night and tries to figure out the best way to discuss that with his daughters (Makenzie Moss and Ruby Jay). 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing After Vanessa (Nancy Travis) asks Ed (Hector Elizondo) to revive the Outdoorman Toddler campaign, she must choose which of her granddaughters will appear in the ads. Tim Allen also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Mountain Men (Season finale) (N) 10:03 p.m. History

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Connecticut visits Arkansas, 2 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Oregon visits UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also, Wyoming visits San Diego State, 2 p.m. FS1; Memphis visits SMU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Rutgers, 4 p.m. FS1; Houston visits Tulane, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Connecticut, 6 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN2; California visits Arizona State, 8 p.m. FS1; Portland visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m. FS Prime

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Miami Heat, 4 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Lakers visit the Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. KCOP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Richard Branson, Virgin Group; Jon Batiste. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Clea Shearer; Joanna Teplin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Denzel Washington; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jared Leto (“The Little Things”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Bevy Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray NFL player Brandon Copeland. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lori Bergamoto. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lily Tomlin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Olympic runner Alexi Pappas; Camryn Clifford. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”); Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody”; Sharon Richardson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Cosmetic surgery. Healthful comfort foods: Keri Glassman. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A woman says she hates her mother and wants her dead. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Laverne Cox (“Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Hackers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Phoebe Dynevor. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Terry Gross; Fontaines D.C. perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Viggo Mortensen; Charles Blow. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michelle Pfeiffer; George Lopez; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Desus and Mero; Ryan Shazier. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Carey Mulligan; Jhene Aiko performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Criminal Law (1988) 9:25 a.m. Epix

The Patriot (2000) 10 a.m. AMC

Downhill Racer (1969) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) 10:15 a.m. Sundance

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 11:50 a.m. Cinemax

Pride & Prejudice (2005) Noon Showtime

Cast Away (2000) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Drumline (2002) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Benny & Joon (1993) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Working Girl (1988) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Terms of Endearment (1983) 2:39 p.m. Encore

Arachnophobia (1990) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Set It Off (1996) 3 p.m. BET

Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

Ready or Not (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 5 p.m. FX

The Heiress (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Hellboy (2004) 5:55 p.m. Starz

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore

No Country for Old Men (2007) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Children’s Hour (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 7:35 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 8 p.m. TMC

Inside Out (2015) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Creed (2015) 9 p.m. BET

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:05 p.m. Showtime

The Chase (1966) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Casino (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Fifth Element (1997) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Public Enemies (2009) 10:28 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:47 p.m. Encore

Advertisement