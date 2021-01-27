What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Last Man Standing’ on Fox and more
SERIES
Mr. Mayor The Mayor (Ted Danson) rolls out a new safety initiative as Arpi (Holly Hunter) trains him for a challenging task in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker In this new episode of the rebooted action series, Walker (Jared Padalecki) tries to reconnect with his family. Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley and Lindsey Morgan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Constance Zimmer, Maria Menounos and Yvette Nicole Brown play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The teams prepare a post-wedding brunch for 15 couples. When one of the chefs is rushed to the hospital, the teams undergo a shake-up, which changes the dynamics of the kitchen in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Beat Bobby Flay Sara Haines teams up with Anne Burrell. Also, chefs Jonathan Dearden and Scott Drewno compete. 8 p.m. Food Network
Grown-ish Ana’s (Francia Raisa) relationship with Javi (Henri Esteve) gets steamier. Also, Aaron (Trevor Jackson) finds out about the university’s investment in for-profit prisons, rekindling his activism. Yara Shahidi also stars in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform
Superstore Worried about Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) emotional state, Mateo, Glenn and Sandra (Nico Santos, Mark McKinney and Kaliko Kauahi) try to help him move on in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. the CW
The Chase (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat A customer asks the cafe to bake his wedding cake, creating a tricky situation for Phil (Leslie Jordan). Mayim Bialik also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Rehab Addict Rescue A couple is in over their heads with a giant 1920s home that has electrical issues, which have rendered the kitchen useless. 9 p.m. HGTV
The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) is ready to invite Shannon (recurring guest star Natalie Zea) to spend the night and tries to figure out the best way to discuss that with his daughters (Makenzie Moss and Ruby Jay). 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing After Vanessa (Nancy Travis) asks Ed (Hector Elizondo) to revive the Outdoorman Toddler campaign, she must choose which of her granddaughters will appear in the ads. Tim Allen also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Mountain Men (Season finale) (N) 10:03 p.m. History
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Connecticut visits Arkansas, 2 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Oregon visits UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also, Wyoming visits San Diego State, 2 p.m. FS1; Memphis visits SMU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Rutgers, 4 p.m. FS1; Houston visits Tulane, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Connecticut, 6 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN2; California visits Arizona State, 8 p.m. FS1; Portland visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Miami Heat, 4 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Lakers visit the Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. KCOP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Richard Branson, Virgin Group; Jon Batiste. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Clea Shearer; Joanna Teplin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Denzel Washington; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jared Leto (“The Little Things”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bevy Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray NFL player Brandon Copeland. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Lori Bergamoto. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lily Tomlin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Olympic runner Alexi Pappas; Camryn Clifford. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”); Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody”; Sharon Richardson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Cosmetic surgery. Healthful comfort foods: Keri Glassman. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she hates her mother and wants her dead. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Laverne Cox (“Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Hackers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Phoebe Dynevor. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Terry Gross; Fontaines D.C. perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Viggo Mortensen; Charles Blow. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michelle Pfeiffer; George Lopez; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Desus and Mero; Ryan Shazier. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Carey Mulligan; Jhene Aiko performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Criminal Law (1988) 9:25 a.m. Epix
The Patriot (2000) 10 a.m. AMC
Downhill Racer (1969) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) 10:15 a.m. Sundance
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 11:50 a.m. Cinemax
Pride & Prejudice (2005) Noon Showtime
Cast Away (2000) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Drumline (2002) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Benny & Joon (1993) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Working Girl (1988) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Terms of Endearment (1983) 2:39 p.m. Encore
Arachnophobia (1990) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Set It Off (1996) 3 p.m. BET
Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 p.m. MTV
Ready or Not (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
True Lies (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 5 p.m. FX
The Heiress (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 5:55 p.m. Starz
Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 6:25 p.m. TMC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore
No Country for Old Men (2007) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Children’s Hour (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 7:35 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 8 p.m. TMC
Inside Out (2015) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Creed (2015) 9 p.m. BET
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:05 p.m. Showtime
The Chase (1966) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
Casino (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Fifth Element (1997) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Public Enemies (2009) 10:28 p.m. Starz
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:47 p.m. Encore
