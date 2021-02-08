What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Black Art: In the Absence of Light’
SERIES
NCIS (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Simon (John Clarence Stewart) wrestles with his future at the company after calling out racial bias. Also, Max and Mo (Skylar Astin, Alex Newell) pitch a new investor for their business venture. Jane Levy also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Two Sentence Horror Stories (N) 8 p.m. The CW
To Tell the Truth Joel McHale, Cedric the Entertainer and Malin Akerman. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident With the hospital on the verge of shutting down after the sale, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) makes a last-ditch effort to keep it open as the doctors plan for their career moves. Also, Nicolette (Emily VanCamp) is injured by a deranged patient. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The immigrant roots of Tony Shalhoub and Christopher Meloni are revealed. 8 p.m. KOCE
Basketball Wives (season premiere) 8 p.m. VH1
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Trickster Jared (Joel Oulette) turns to Sarah (Anna Lambe) for comfort, while Maggie (Crystle Lightning) realizes she’s going to need Wade’s (Kalani Queypo) help to take on Georgina (Gail Maurice). Nathan Alexis and Craig Lauzon also star. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) feels as if he should be doing more for the Black community after Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) makes history as the first Black female partner at the hospital in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son Malcolm and Ainsley (Tom Payne, Halston Sage) race to find the killer in the Debutante Slayings. Lou Diamond Phillips and Michael Sheen also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Chopped This new episode features goat meat and goat milk. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mixed-ish Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) surprises the family by inviting one of his students to live with them. Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony and Arica Himmel also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Nurses Ashley (Natasha Calis) treats an ultra-religious patient who is willing to put himself at peril for his beliefs. Also, Nazneen (Sandy Sidhu) supports a pregnant patient through the hardest decision of her life. 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky Every visit to the hospital leaves Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) feeling more suspicious. Also, a nosy paperboy puts Ronald (Brian Geraghty) into a vulnerable situation. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Iraq’s Assassins; COVID in Yemen” documents allegations that Iranian-backed Shia militias are threatening and killing critics with impunity. Also, COVID-19 is worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. 10 p.m. KOCE
Supermarket Stakeout (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
The Food That Built America This documentary series opens its second season with “Pizza Wars,” introducing a pair of enterprising brothers who expanded their 1950s-era restaurant chain in Wichita, Kan., into Pizza Hut. 10:03 p.m. History
IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
Second Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump In-depth coverage of the first day of the former president’s impeachment trial. (9 hrs.) (Live) 6 a.m. MSNBC
Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump Opening arguments from House Republican impeachment managers and the defense team. (Live) 10 a.m. CSPAN2
U.S. Senate: Impeachment Trial Highlights (5 hrs.) 6 p.m. CSPAN2
SPECIALS
Black Art: In the Absence of Light Filmmaker Sam Pollard (“Atlanta Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”) turns his cameras on some of the most striking Black artists working today in this new documentary special that builds on the groundbreaking 1976 exhibition “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” which showcased more than 200 works by 63 artists. Among those featured are Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Pepperdine visits San Francisco, 2 p.m. FS Prime; teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2; West Virginia visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN; St. John’s visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1; New Mexico visits Colorado State, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT
2021 Australian Open Tennis Second round, 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Kristen Wiig; Annie Mumolo; gospel music’s Kirk Franklin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kat Dennings; author Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn (“Clarice”); Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Author Priyanka Chopra Jonas; author Fran Lebowitz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kim Fields. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Drew Barrymore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”); Terrence Terrell (“B Positive”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Cardigans’ “Lovefool”; Jamie Dornan; Khloé Kardashian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors The dangers of teeth-whitening; breathing exercises. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man reveals details about his head injuries, which occurred while he was in the Marines. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mila Kunis (“Breaking News in Yuba County”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Avoiding confronting a hostile animal; woman was abducted and held captive in a dungeon at age 10. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Fizz and Sierra; author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Ealy (“Fatale”); beauty gadgets. 4 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Diego Luna. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Priyanka Chopra Jonas; LaKeith Stanfield; Joy Oladokun. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Lucas Hedges; Waxahatchee performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Casey Affleck; writer Anthony Atamanuik. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elle Fanning; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jagmeet Singh, Canada’s New Democratic Party. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Frozen (2013) 8:38 a.m. Encore
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
The Set-Up (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
The Queen (2006) 9:05 a.m. TMC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9:10 a.m. Starz
Black Mass (2015) 9:50 a.m. IFC
Far and Away (1992) 10:10 a.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
The Secret Fury (1950) noon TCM
Ex Machina (2015) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 12:55 p.m. IFC
Selma (2014) 1 p.m. FX
A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. AMC
Ray (2004) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Bloody Sunday (2002) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
The Hate U Give (2018) 4 p.m. FX
In the Line of Fire (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
‘71 (2014) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5 p.m. IFC
The Sea Wolf (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:32 p.m. Encore
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Body and Soul (1947) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. Epix
Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance
Krisha (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Trainwreck (2015) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek (2009) 8:30 p.m. IFC
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Long Shot (2019) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
First Reformed (2017) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:14 p.m. Starz
Skyfall (2012) 11:30 p.m. IFC
Speed (1994) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
