What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Black Art: In the Absence of Light’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Simon (John Clarence Stewart) wrestles with his future at the company after calling out racial bias. Also, Max and Mo (Skylar Astin, Alex Newell) pitch a new investor for their business venture. Jane Levy also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Two Sentence Horror Stories (N) 8 p.m. The CW

To Tell the Truth Joel McHale, Cedric the Entertainer and Malin Akerman. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident With the hospital on the verge of shutting down after the sale, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) makes a last-ditch effort to keep it open as the doctors plan for their career moves. Also, Nicolette (Emily VanCamp) is injured by a deranged patient. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The immigrant roots of Tony Shalhoub and Christopher Meloni are revealed. 8 p.m. KOCE

Basketball Wives (season premiere) 8 p.m. VH1

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Trickster Jared (Joel Oulette) turns to Sarah (Anna Lambe) for comfort, while Maggie (Crystle Lightning) realizes she’s going to need Wade’s (Kalani Queypo) help to take on Georgina (Gail Maurice). Nathan Alexis and Craig Lauzon also star. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) feels as if he should be doing more for the Black community after Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) makes history as the first Black female partner at the hospital in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son Malcolm and Ainsley (Tom Payne, Halston Sage) race to find the killer in the Debutante Slayings. Lou Diamond Phillips and Michael Sheen also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped This new episode features goat meat and goat milk. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mixed-ish Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) surprises the family by inviting one of his students to live with them. Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony and Arica Himmel also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Nurses Ashley (Natasha Calis) treats an ultra-religious patient who is willing to put himself at peril for his beliefs. Also, Nazneen (Sandy Sidhu) supports a pregnant patient through the hardest decision of her life. 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky Every visit to the hospital leaves Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) feeling more suspicious. Also, a nosy paperboy puts Ronald (Brian Geraghty) into a vulnerable situation. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Iraq’s Assassins; COVID in Yemen” documents allegations that Iranian-backed Shia militias are threatening and killing critics with impunity. Also, COVID-19 is worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. 10 p.m. KOCE

Supermarket Stakeout (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

The Food That Built America This documentary series opens its second season with “Pizza Wars,” introducing a pair of enterprising brothers who expanded their 1950s-era restaurant chain in Wichita, Kan., into Pizza Hut. 10:03 p.m. History



IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Second Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump In-depth coverage of the first day of the former president’s impeachment trial. (9 hrs.) (Live) 6 a.m. MSNBC

Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump Opening arguments from House Republican impeachment managers and the defense team. (Live) 10 a.m. CSPAN2

U.S. Senate: Impeachment Trial Highlights (5 hrs.) 6 p.m. CSPAN2

SPECIALS

Black Art: In the Absence of Light Filmmaker Sam Pollard (“Atlanta Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”) turns his cameras on some of the most striking Black artists working today in this new documentary special that builds on the groundbreaking 1976 exhibition “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” which showcased more than 200 works by 63 artists. Among those featured are Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems. 9 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

College Basketball Pepperdine visits San Francisco, 2 p.m. FS Prime; teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2; West Virginia visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN; St. John’s visits Butler, 6 p.m. FS1; New Mexico visits Colorado State, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT

2021 Australian Open Tennis Second round, 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Kristen Wiig; Annie Mumolo; gospel music’s Kirk Franklin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kat Dennings; author Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn (“Clarice”); Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Author Priyanka Chopra Jonas; author Fran Lebowitz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kim Fields. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Barrymore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”); Terrence Terrell (“B Positive”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Cardigans’ “Lovefool”; Jamie Dornan; Khloé Kardashian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors The dangers of teeth-whitening; breathing exercises. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man reveals details about his head injuries, which occurred while he was in the Marines. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mila Kunis (“Breaking News in Yuba County”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Avoiding confronting a hostile animal; woman was abducted and held captive in a dungeon at age 10. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Fizz and Sierra; author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Ealy (“Fatale”); beauty gadgets. 4 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Diego Luna. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Priyanka Chopra Jonas; LaKeith Stanfield; Joy Oladokun. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Lucas Hedges; Waxahatchee performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Casey Affleck; writer Anthony Atamanuik. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elle Fanning; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jagmeet Singh, Canada’s New Democratic Party. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Frozen (2013) 8:38 a.m. Encore

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

The Set-Up (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

The Queen (2006) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9:10 a.m. Starz

Black Mass (2015) 9:50 a.m. IFC

Far and Away (1992) 10:10 a.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

The Secret Fury (1950) noon TCM

Ex Machina (2015) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 12:55 p.m. IFC

Selma (2014) 1 p.m. FX

A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. AMC

Ray (2004) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Bloody Sunday (2002) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

The Hate U Give (2018) 4 p.m. FX

In the Line of Fire (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

‘71 (2014) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5 p.m. IFC

The Sea Wolf (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:32 p.m. Encore

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Body and Soul (1947) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. Epix

Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance

Krisha (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Trainwreck (2015) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek (2009) 8:30 p.m. IFC

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Long Shot (2019) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

First Reformed (2017) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:14 p.m. Starz

Skyfall (2012) 11:30 p.m. IFC

Speed (1994) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

