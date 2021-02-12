What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Playing Cupid’
SERIES
A Wild Year On Earth The arctic ice sheets start to thaw and crash as the mass begins moving toward shore during July’s iceberg-calving season in the new episode “July-August: A Time of Migration.” Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey”) narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Regina King (“Watchmen”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Celebrating Black Excellence (N) 7 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Connecticut visits Xavier, 9 a.m. Fox; Indiana visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Loyola-Chicago visits Drake, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest visits Florida State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Auburn visits Kentucky, 10 a.m. CBS; Tennessee visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN; Oregon visits Arizona, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Michigan State, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Kansas visits Iowa State, Noon ABC; Duke visits NC State, 1 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas visits Missouri, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 2 p.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Virginia, 3 p.m. ESPN; Gonzaga visits San Francisco, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific visits Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Providence visits DePaul, 5 p.m. FS1; UNLV visits Boise State, 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Daryn Carp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union COVID-19: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC. Impeachment: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of the Republican Party and American democracy in the wake of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). Author David Frum (“Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic”). The pandemic’s new normal: Former CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden. What SolarWinds and the hack of a water treatment plant in Florida reveal about America’s vulnerability: Author Nicole Perlroth (“This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); Ric Grenell. Alan Dershowitz; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).(N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC. Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Audie Cornish, NPR; former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.); Kasie Hunt; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC. James Patterson (“Walk in My Combat Boots”). Panel: Marc Thiessen; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What the Senate impeachment trial revealed about extremism: Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.). Right-wing media moves further to the right: Tina Nguyen, Politico. Turmoil at the New York Times: Noah Shachtman, Daily Beast. What went wrong with the “Caliphate” podcast: Erik Wemple, the Washington Post; Lorraine Ali, television critic, Los Angeles Times. China’s action against the BBC; Tony Maddox. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Jedediah Bila; Harold Ford Jr.; Ari Fleischer; pollster Frank Luntz; Chad Pergram. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Roman Holiday Audrey Hepburn stars in this 1953 romantic comedy as a princess who escapes from the restrictions of royal life and runs into a debonair gentleman (Gregory Peck) who happens to be a reporter. 5 p.m. TCM
Divergent In a future society where people are divided into factions based on their personalities, a young woman (Shailene Woodley) learns she will never fit into any one group, then uncovers a conspiracy to destroy those like her in this 2014 dystopian tale. Theo James, Kate Winslet, Ray Stevenson, Tony Goldwyn and Ashley Judd also star. 6 p.m. AMC
Pillow Talk Doris Day and Rock Hudson became America’s favorite romantic-comedy couple in this 1959 classic. Tony Randall and Thelma Ritter also star. 7:15 p.m. TCM
Death Saved My Life A successful marketing executive (Meagan Good) seems to have it all but in private her husband (Chiké Okonkwo) is controlling and mentally abusive. After she decides to leave and take their daughter, he threatens to kill her and she learns he has hired someone to it. La’Myia Good also stars in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Playing Cupid A middle-school teacher (Laura Vandervoort) assigns a class project in which her students get to create and run their own small business. One of the kids, a precocious 13-year-old (Mia Quaranta De La Rosa), decides to launch a matchmaking service and soon tries to pair her newly single father, David (Nicholas Gonzalez), with her favorite teacher in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Jurassic Park (1993) 8 a.m. TNT
Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. WGN America
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9 a.m. FXX
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 9 a.m. Reelz
Gigi (1958) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Love, Simon (2018) 9:35 a.m. Freeform
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9:49 a.m. Starz
The Shape of Water (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Altered States (1980) 10:27 a.m. Cinemax
Drumline (2002) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Predator (1987) 10:47 a.m. Encore
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Obvious Child (2014) 11:35 a.m. TMC
Love & Mercy (2014) 11:40 a.m. Epix
The Green Mile (1999) Noon and 4:08 p.m. Bravo
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Noon and 9:30 p.m. CMT
Running Scared (1986) 12:37 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon (1987) 1 p.m. Showtime
Creed (2015) 2 p.m. BET
The Score (2001) 2 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
End of Watch (2012) 2:27 p.m. Encore
Meet the Parents (2000) 2:30 p.m. E!
Dave (1993) 2:30 p.m. Pop
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 2:50 p.m. Showtime
Trainwreck (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Magnificent Obsession (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
Being John Malkovich (1999) 3 p.m. TMC
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 3:45 p.m. TNT
Best in Show (2000) 4 p.m. KCET
The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. IFC
Crash (2004) 4:06 p.m. Cinemax
Bulworth (1998) 4:19 p.m. Encore
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 4:30 p.m. MTV
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 4:50 p.m. Epix
Antwone Fisher (2002) 5 p.m. BET
Roman Holiday (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
The Blues Brothers (1980) 5 p.m. TMC
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 5:35 p.m. Freeform
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5:45 p.m. TBS
Divergent (2014) 6 p.m. AMC
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Little Women (2019) 6:09 p.m. Starz
Dunkirk (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Everything Must Go (2010) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Clueless (1995) 7 p.m. CMT
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 7 and 11 p.m. IFC
Ghost (1990) 7 and 10 p.m. MTV
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 7 p.m. TNT
Pillow Talk (1959) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7:40 p.m. Comedy Central
Beauty and the Beast (1991) 7:40 p.m. Freeform
Dead Poets Society (1989) 8 p.m. Epix
Girls Trip (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Death Saved My Life (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. Ovation
Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) 9 p.m. AMC
Playing Cupid (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Goodbye Girl (1977) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Brave (2012) 9:45 p.m. Freeform
As Good as It Gets (1997) 9:45 p.m. Pop
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Roxanne (1987) 10 p.m. Encore
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 11:50 p.m. Encore
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 11:50 p.m. Freeform
