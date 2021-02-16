What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform and more
SERIES
Tough as Nails Contestants must transfer 250 pounds of slime eels into a container in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale After discovering that Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) has drastically cut the budget for Riverdale High School, Archie and Kevin (KJ Apa, Casey Cott) team up with Toni and Alice (Vanessa Morgan, Madchen Amick) to keep the school’s doors open. Also, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after she realizes that Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Masked Dancer The season finale takes a look back at the first season of the unscripted competition before the winner is revealed. 8 p.m. Fox
NOVA “Beyond the Elements: Life” (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide and Casey (Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer) searching for answers. 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Tensions are flaring between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her crew as they continue their fight against the Aglaeca, when Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes things worse by committing a blunder that could cost all of them their lives. Leah Lewis, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song The finale of the documentary series explores how the Black church expanded its reach to address social inequality and help the needy, from the Jim Crow South through the civil rights movement and to present day. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
S.W.A.T. Following an ill-fated mission that ends in tragedy, each member of the SWAT team contends with emotional distress in this new episode. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Rochelle Aytes and Lou Ferrigno Jr. star with guest star Lyndie Greenwood. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
For Life Aaron and Marie (Nicholas Pinnock, Joy Bryant) get threats as Aaron and his team pursue criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up a shooting. 10 p.m. ABC
I Survived a Crime This new documentary series premiering with two episodes takes viewers inside the stress and trauma suffered by those who became victims of violent crimes or life threatening situations. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) takes a job with a high-power defense lawyer as Jerod Murphy’s (guest star Blake Webb) case is on the line. Also, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) realizes she needs to reassess her relationship with Raj (Dhruv Uday Singh) in the season premiere of the spinoff drama. 10 p.m. Freeform
Resident Alien When Harry (Alan Tudyk) travels to the Ute Reservation to help Asta’s (Sara Tomko) grandmother, he learns what it means to belong in this new episode of the quirky science fiction comedy. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Skyville Live: Gladys Knight & Guests Gladys Knight is joined by superstars Martina McBride and Estelle to perform classics, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.” 10 p.m. CMT
SPORTS
College Basketball Texas Tech visits TCU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits USC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Miami Heat visits the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visits the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s College Basketball Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Vince Gill; Maren Morris; Ryan Hurd; Rissi Palmer; SZA. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Kamala Harris; Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Director Lee Daniels and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Dondré Whitfield. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Sleeping better; online steals; a Moroccan chicken dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Legendary choreographer Laurieann Gibson (“Dance Your Dance”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Biggs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Samantha Stark (“Framing Britney Spears”); former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft and her wife Priscilla. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jennifer Love Hewitt (“9-1-1"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally; Jackie Tohn (“Best Leftovers Ever”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Dr. Drew Pinsky; prisoners and the vaccine; Nick Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil The names of Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz have been used without permission to endorse CBD products. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”); Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The names of Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz have been used without permission to endorse CBD products. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); Catherine Brewton, Broadcast Music Inc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Alison Brie; Pa Salieu performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Finneas performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rosamund Pike; Nav and Gunna perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Post Malone; Mary Steenburgen; Matt Cameron. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Comic Marc Maron; Royal Blood performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Patton Oswalt. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
A Few Good Men (1992) 9 a.m. AMC
Princess O’Rourke (1943) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 9:25 a.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 9:30 a.m. MTV
Magnolia (1999) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. Sundance
Identity (2003) 10:11 a.m. Encore
Zoolander (2001) 10:45 a.m. IFC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11 a.m. FXX
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 11 a.m. Showtime
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:45 a.m. Encore
Good Will Hunting (1997) 12:35 p.m. Starz
Gone Girl (2014) 1 p.m. FXX
48 HRS. (1982) 1:29 p.m. Encore
Harriet (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Working Girl (1988) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Swan (1956) 3 p.m. TCM
The Fly (1986) 3:09 p.m. Encore
First Reformed (2017) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America
Lethal Weapon (1987) 5 p.m. Showtime
Stars in My Crown (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 5:05 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 5:15 p.m. Starz
The Hate U Give (2018) 6 p.m. FXX
Public Enemies (2009) 6:36 p.m. Encore
The Pawnbroker (1964) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 7 p.m. Showtime
Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. Epix
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 7:50 p.m. Starz
Troy (2004) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Lincoln (2012) 8 p.m. HBO
In This Our Life (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
John Wick (2014) 10:08 p.m. USA
Superfly (1972) 11 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
