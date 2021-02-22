What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kenan’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch have guest starred as the Man of Steel and Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane in other CW superhero series, and now they star in their own romantic drama, which follows Superman/Clark Kent and Lois as a married couple raising two young sons in Clark’s hometown of Smallville. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin also star. 8 p.m. the CW. A preview of series follows at 9:30.

To Tell the Truth Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Lennon and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The Resident Conrad and Nicolette (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) prepare for their wedding day and recall the early days of the COVID-19 crisis and the heroism of the doctors and staff. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. This new episode features country musicians Clint Black and Rosanne Cash. 8 p.m. KOCE

Queen Sugar As the COVID-19 threat grows, Ralph Angel and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) have a serious talk about their upcoming wedding. Also, Nova (Rutina Wesley) meets Calvin’s (Greg Vaughan) family and Micah (Nicholas Ashe) experiences fraternity life. Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Amirah Vann also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. OWN

Outdaughtered After several months of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic the unscripted series following Adam and Danielle and their 5-year-old quintuplets and 9-year-old daughter returns for a new season. 8 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

Kenan Kenan, Rick and Gary (Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson and Chris Redd) try to uncover what they think is dark secret that Cori (Niccole Thurman) was hiding. Also, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) believes the morning show should cover more hard news stories in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Temptation Island (N) 8:55 p.m. USA

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

black-ish Bow and Junior (Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner) take Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) and her mother (Felice Heather Monteith) to brunch for Junior’s birthday in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Four chefs prepare dishes using beef in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

To Tell the Truth Cedric the Entertainer, Joel McHale and Lauren Lapkus. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Temptation Island (N) 10 p.m. USA

Nurses Pressure to steal more drugs puts Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) in an ethical dilemma in which he is turned against a patient. Tiera Skovbye and Cathy White also star in the season finale of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Assembly Required Former “Home Improvement” costars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are joined by woodworking expert April Wilkerson to host this new unscripted series where contestants use their skills to make unusual creations. 10 p.m. History



SPECIALS

For Your Consideration This new special takes viewers behind the scenes of the award-winning films “One Night in Miami” and “Sound of Metal.” 7 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

SPORTS

College Basketball Florida visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits TCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Kansas visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Georgetown, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Washington Wizards visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas; Katty Kay and Claire Shipman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Katrina Adams; chef Carolina Gelen; author Linsey Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Evan Ross (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Shawn Colvin performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Andra Day performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Freddie Prinze Jr. (“Punky Brewster”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jenna Ortega (“Yes Day”); Dani and Dannah Lane (“Kenan”); the Sharpe Family Singers. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Annie Mumolo (“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”); Nate Berkus. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin James; Alyson Hannigan; Al Roker; Faouzia and John Legend perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Monica Gandhi on whether the COVID-19 vaccine will work on new variants. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil An MMA fighter claims that he’s the victim of internet trolling. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mary J. Blige; I Don’t Know How But They Found Me performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Laura Berman discusses the loss of her 16-year-old son to drugs laced with fentanyl. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Colin Quinn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Holland; Mary McCartney; Andra Day performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billie Eilish; Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bernie Sanders; Soleil Moon Frye; Lord Huron performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Harvey Guillen; Raghav Mehrotra. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Drew Barrymore; Storm Reid. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tracee Ellis Ross. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Noah (2014) 8:29 a.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Victim (1961) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 8:52 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore

Everest (2015) 9 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9:55 a.m. HBO

Déjà Vu (2006) 10 a.m. AMC

The Password Is Courage (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 11 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

L.A. Confidential (1997) 12:09 p.m. Encore

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 12:25 p.m. MTV

Lincoln (2012) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Our Mother’s House (1967) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) 1 p.m. History

Beetlejuice (1988) 1:30 p.m. Syfy

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2 p.m. Epix

Long Shot (2019) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Death in Venice (1971) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. History

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Pride of the Marines (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 6:30 and 11:03 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform

Rain Man (1988) 7 p.m. Ovation

Destination Tokyo (1943) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Troy (2004) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Air Force (1943) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC

GoldenEye (1995) 10 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Ali (2001) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Pleasantville (1998) 11:15 p.m. TMC

Advertisement