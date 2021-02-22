What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kenan’ on NBC
SERIES
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch have guest starred as the Man of Steel and Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane in other CW superhero series, and now they star in their own romantic drama, which follows Superman/Clark Kent and Lois as a married couple raising two young sons in Clark’s hometown of Smallville. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin also star. 8 p.m. the CW. A preview of series follows at 9:30.
To Tell the Truth Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Lennon and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad and Nicolette (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) prepare for their wedding day and recall the early days of the COVID-19 crisis and the heroism of the doctors and staff. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. This new episode features country musicians Clint Black and Rosanne Cash. 8 p.m. KOCE
Queen Sugar As the COVID-19 threat grows, Ralph Angel and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) have a serious talk about their upcoming wedding. Also, Nova (Rutina Wesley) meets Calvin’s (Greg Vaughan) family and Micah (Nicholas Ashe) experiences fraternity life. Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Amirah Vann also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. OWN
Outdaughtered After several months of social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic the unscripted series following Adam and Danielle and their 5-year-old quintuplets and 9-year-old daughter returns for a new season. 8 p.m. TLC
Kenan Kenan, Rick and Gary (Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson and Chris Redd) try to uncover what they think is dark secret that Cori (Niccole Thurman) was hiding. Also, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) believes the morning show should cover more hard news stories in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Temptation Island (N) 8:55 p.m. USA
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish Bow and Junior (Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner) take Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) and her mother (Felice Heather Monteith) to brunch for Junior’s birthday in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Four chefs prepare dishes using beef in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
To Tell the Truth Cedric the Entertainer, Joel McHale and Lauren Lapkus. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Temptation Island (N) 10 p.m. USA
Nurses Pressure to steal more drugs puts Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) in an ethical dilemma in which he is turned against a patient. Tiera Skovbye and Cathy White also star in the season finale of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Assembly Required Former “Home Improvement” costars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are joined by woodworking expert April Wilkerson to host this new unscripted series where contestants use their skills to make unusual creations. 10 p.m. History
SPECIALS
For Your Consideration This new special takes viewers behind the scenes of the award-winning films “One Night in Miami” and “Sound of Metal.” 7 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Florida visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits TCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Kansas visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Georgetown, 6 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Washington Wizards visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas; Katty Kay and Claire Shipman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Katrina Adams; chef Carolina Gelen; author Linsey Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Evan Ross (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Shawn Colvin performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Andra Day performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Freddie Prinze Jr. (“Punky Brewster”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jenna Ortega (“Yes Day”); Dani and Dannah Lane (“Kenan”); the Sharpe Family Singers. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Annie Mumolo (“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”); Nate Berkus. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin James; Alyson Hannigan; Al Roker; Faouzia and John Legend perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Monica Gandhi on whether the COVID-19 vaccine will work on new variants. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil An MMA fighter claims that he’s the victim of internet trolling. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mary J. Blige; I Don’t Know How But They Found Me performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Laura Berman discusses the loss of her 16-year-old son to drugs laced with fentanyl. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Colin Quinn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Holland; Mary McCartney; Andra Day performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billie Eilish; Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bernie Sanders; Soleil Moon Frye; Lord Huron performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Harvey Guillen; Raghav Mehrotra. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Drew Barrymore; Storm Reid. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tracee Ellis Ross. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Noah (2014) 8:29 a.m. Syfy
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Victim (1961) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 8:52 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore
Everest (2015) 9 a.m. FXX
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9:55 a.m. HBO
Déjà Vu (2006) 10 a.m. AMC
The Password Is Courage (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 11 a.m. IFC
L.A. Confidential (1997) 12:09 p.m. Encore
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 12:25 p.m. MTV
Lincoln (2012) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Our Mother’s House (1967) 12:45 p.m. TCM
American Sniper (2014) 1 p.m. History
Beetlejuice (1988) 1:30 p.m. Syfy
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2 p.m. Epix
Long Shot (2019) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Death in Venice (1971) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. History
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Pride of the Marines (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 6:30 and 11:03 p.m. IFC
Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform
Rain Man (1988) 7 p.m. Ovation
Destination Tokyo (1943) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. AMC
Troy (2004) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Air Force (1943) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC
GoldenEye (1995) 10 p.m. Ovation
Ali (2001) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Pleasantville (1998) 11:15 p.m. TMC
