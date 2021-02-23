What’s on TV Wednesday: The season premiere of ‘Snowfall’
SERIES
Tough as Nails Crew members maneuver a bulldozer through a course in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. CBS
Riverdale Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead (KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as the newest teachers at Riverdale High. They also meet Veronica’s husband (guest star Chris Mason). Casey Cott and Madchen Amick also star, with guest star Tiera Skovbye. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) recruits Barry and Erica (Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia) to help her teach their kid brother (Sean Giambrone) to be more assertive. Also, Murray (Jeff Garlin) vows to be a better friend after discovering that Vic (guest star Cedric Yarbrough) doesn’t trust him with a secret. David Koechner, Richard Kind, Stephen Tobolowsky, Dan Bakkedahl and Artemis Pebdani also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC
Name That Tune (N) 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife Franklin (Evan O’Toole) invites the Otto family to be guests on the 100th episode of his podcast. Katy Mixon also stars with guest stars Wendie Malick and Matt Shively. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her crew discover they have another battle on their hands. Also, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is spooked by some of George’s (Leah Lewis) strange behavior while Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she finds hard to refuse. Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) starts to crumble under the pressure of her new job. Also, Dan (John Goodman) tries to lend a hand to Ben (Jay Ferguson) at the hardware store, but the two men don’t see eye to eye on how to run a business. Katey Sagal, Alexandra Billings and Fred Savage guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The new episode “Looking for Life on Mars” tracks the mission to send NASA’s Perseverance rover to explore the planet’s Jezero Crater, an ancient river delta. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) rallies his legal team for what promises to be their toughest trial yet: prosecuting the police officer responsible for killing an innocent, unarmed Black man. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick and Timothy Busfield also star in the season finale of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Europe’s New Wild The new episode “Europe’s Amazon” documents species of the Danube Delta, Europe’s largest preserved wetland. 10 p.m. KOCE
The First Wives Club (N) 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) gets some big news and Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) app becomes popular but with a less desirable crowd than she had hoped. Zuri Adele also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall With violence in South Central ramping up, Franklin (Damson Idris) tries to stop a gang war from exploding in the season premiere of the crime series set in early 1980s Los Angeles. 10 p.m. FX
Resident Alien A surprise visitor (Elvy) gives Harry (Alan Tudyk) an introduction to marriage. Sara Tomko also stars in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The Whole World Is Watching: Inside Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7' 7 p.m. The CW
Save the Leftovers Two professional chefs compete transforming leftovers they find in home refrigerators into a restaurant-quality meal in this new special (that looks a lot like a potential series pilot). Antonia Lofaso hosts and Jake Smollett is a guest judge in the premiere. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPORTS
Women’s Soccer SheBelieves Cup: Canada versus Brazil, 1 p.m. FS1; United States versus Argentina, 4 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Marquette visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama visits Arkansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Providence, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits UNLV, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Eddie Murphy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”); chef Dan Souza. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly Marie Tran; Danny Lugo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Author Linsey Davis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Lauren Ash (“Superstore”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Evan Ross. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi; Ludacris; Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ben Platt; Courtney Platt (“Glee”); Samantha Bee. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Everclear’s “Father of Mine”; Rosamund Pike; Sam Heughan; Valerie June performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan; Dr. Lisa Emrick discusses a rare brain disorder. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man says his wife is punishing him for an affair he never had; she says she has proof. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Jost (“Tom and Jerry”); Jamie Kern Lima. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Bianca Lawson; author Jerome D. Love. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ted Danson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Awkwafina; Ava DuVernay; Mary McCartney; Chloe X Halle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Arsenio Hall; Celeste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Connelly (“Snowpiercer”); Kevin Garnett; Tobe Nwigwe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Tracey Wigfield; Raghav Mehrotra. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Stanley Tucci; Pentatonix performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Beth Behrs. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Men of Honor (2000) 8 a.m. History
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 9 a.m. Epix
Cloverfield (2008) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 10 a.m. FX
Emma. (2020) 10:35 a.m. HBO
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 a.m. History
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:26 and 10:31 p.m. Starz
Just Mercy (2019) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1 p.m. FX
Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:02 p.m. Cinemax
The Dead Zone (1983) 2:25 p.m. Epix
A Quiet Place (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Boycott (2001) 3 p.m. HBO
Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX
Rush (2013) 4:02 p.m. Cinemax
The Bourne Identity (2002) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Patriot Games (1992) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Little Women (2019) 5:17 p.m. Starz
Overlord (2018) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform
Drumline (2002) 6 p.m. HBO
Risky Business (1983) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Get Out (2017) 6:30 p.m. FXX
Air Force One (1997) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 7 p.m. TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Inside Out (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. TMC
Running Scared (1986) 9 p.m. Encore
Crimson Peak (2015) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Shining (1980) 11 p.m. BBC America
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 11 p.m. TMC
Saint Maud (2019) 11:35 p.m. Epix
The Score (2001) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax
