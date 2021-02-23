What’s on TV Wednesday: The season premiere of ‘Snowfall’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Crew members maneuver a bulldozer through a course in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. CBS

Riverdale Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead (KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as the newest teachers at Riverdale High. They also meet Veronica’s husband (guest star Chris Mason). Casey Cott and Madchen Amick also star, with guest star Tiera Skovbye. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) recruits Barry and Erica (Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia) to help her teach their kid brother (Sean Giambrone) to be more assertive. Also, Murray (Jeff Garlin) vows to be a better friend after discovering that Vic (guest star Cedric Yarbrough) doesn’t trust him with a secret. David Koechner, Richard Kind, Stephen Tobolowsky, Dan Bakkedahl and Artemis Pebdani also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune (N) 8 p.m. Fox

American Housewife Franklin (Evan O’Toole) invites the Otto family to be guests on the 100th episode of his podcast. Katy Mixon also stars with guest stars Wendie Malick and Matt Shively. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her crew discover they have another battle on their hands. Also, Nick (Tunji Kasim) is spooked by some of George’s (Leah Lewis) strange behavior while Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she finds hard to refuse. Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) starts to crumble under the pressure of her new job. Also, Dan (John Goodman) tries to lend a hand to Ben (Jay Ferguson) at the hardware store, but the two men don’t see eye to eye on how to run a business. Katey Sagal, Alexandra Billings and Fred Savage guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “Looking for Life on Mars” tracks the mission to send NASA’s Perseverance rover to explore the planet’s Jezero Crater, an ancient river delta. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) rallies his legal team for what promises to be their toughest trial yet: prosecuting the police officer responsible for killing an innocent, unarmed Black man. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick and Timothy Busfield also star in the season finale of the legal drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Europe’s New Wild The new episode “Europe’s Amazon” documents species of the Danube Delta, Europe’s largest preserved wetland. 10 p.m. KOCE

The First Wives Club (N) 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) gets some big news and Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) app becomes popular but with a less desirable crowd than she had hoped. Zuri Adele also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall With violence in South Central ramping up, Franklin (Damson Idris) tries to stop a gang war from exploding in the season premiere of the crime series set in early 1980s Los Angeles. 10 p.m. FX

Resident Alien A surprise visitor (Elvy) gives Harry (Alan Tudyk) an introduction to marriage. Sara Tomko also stars in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy



SPECIALS

The Whole World Is Watching: Inside Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7' 7 p.m. The CW

Save the Leftovers Two professional chefs compete transforming leftovers they find in home refrigerators into a restaurant-quality meal in this new special (that looks a lot like a potential series pilot). Antonia Lofaso hosts and Jake Smollett is a guest judge in the premiere. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPORTS

Women’s Soccer SheBelieves Cup: Canada versus Brazil, 1 p.m. FS1; United States versus Argentina, 4 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Marquette visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama visits Arkansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Providence, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits UNLV, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Eddie Murphy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”); chef Dan Souza. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly Marie Tran; Danny Lugo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Author Linsey Davis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lauren Ash (“Superstore”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Evan Ross. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi; Ludacris; Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ben Platt; Courtney Platt (“Glee”); Samantha Bee. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Everclear’s “Father of Mine”; Rosamund Pike; Sam Heughan; Valerie June performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan; Dr. Lisa Emrick discusses a rare brain disorder. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man says his wife is punishing him for an affair he never had; she says she has proof. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Jost (“Tom and Jerry”); Jamie Kern Lima. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Bianca Lawson; author Jerome D. Love. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ted Danson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Awkwafina; Ava DuVernay; Mary McCartney; Chloe X Halle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Arsenio Hall; Celeste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Connelly (“Snowpiercer”); Kevin Garnett; Tobe Nwigwe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Tracey Wigfield; Raghav Mehrotra. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Stanley Tucci; Pentatonix performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Beth Behrs. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Men of Honor (2000) 8 a.m. History

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 9 a.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 10 a.m. FX

Emma. (2020) 10:35 a.m. HBO

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 a.m. History

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:26 and 10:31 p.m. Starz

Just Mercy (2019) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1 p.m. FX

Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:02 p.m. Cinemax

The Dead Zone (1983) 2:25 p.m. Epix

A Quiet Place (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Boycott (2001) 3 p.m. HBO

Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX

Rush (2013) 4:02 p.m. Cinemax

The Bourne Identity (2002) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Patriot Games (1992) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Little Women (2019) 5:17 p.m. Starz

Overlord (2018) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform

Drumline (2002) 6 p.m. HBO

Risky Business (1983) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Get Out (2017) 6:30 p.m. FXX

Air Force One (1997) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 7 p.m. TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Inside Out (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. TMC

Running Scared (1986) 9 p.m. Encore

Crimson Peak (2015) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Shining (1980) 11 p.m. BBC America

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 11 p.m. TMC

Saint Maud (2019) 11:35 p.m. Epix

The Score (2001) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax

