What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Call Me Kat’ on Fox; ‘Young Sheldon’

SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon and his dad (Iain Armitage, Lance Barber) dine with President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) and a university benefactor (Dave Foley). Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) gives Missy (Raegan Revord) some brotherly advice when Mary (Zoe Perry) won’t let her go to the school dance and Dale and June (Craig T. Nelson, Reba McEntire) convince Meemaw (Annie Potts) to attend their son’s wedding. 8 p.m. CBS
Mr. Mayor Neil’s (Ted Danson) plan to save the city money on palm tree maintenance meets unexpected resistance. Also, Tommy and Mikaela (Mike Cabellon, Vella Lovell) don’t believe Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) when he announces that he’s going to be a father. 8 p.m. NBC
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs receive a surprise phone call from chef Gordon Ramsay informing them that there is no dinner service but someone will still be going home in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots The round of 32 concludes. 8 p.m. Discovery
Grown-ish Vivek (Jordan Buhat) has a new and different experience with Heidi (Kirrilee Berger) while Doug and Aaron (Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson) make an effort to modify their views when it comes to masculinity and sexuality. Also, Junior (Marcus Scribner) turns up to fight for Sky (Halle Bailey). 8 p.m. Freeform
B Positive Drew and Gina (Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford) think of their future after Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) unexpectedly gets a call notifying him that he will soon get a new kidney. Sara Rue, Kether Donohue, Briga Heelan and Linda Lavin also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superstore (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) invents a line of mocktails for Adam’s (William Fichtner) bar. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) is attracted to Bonnie’s therapist (recurring guest star Rainn Wilson). Tyne Daly also guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Chase James Holzhauer. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) deals with nerves over her first date with Oscar (Christopher Rivas) in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox
Floribama Shore (season premiere) When their yearly vacation at the beach is upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast heads for the mountains of Montana. 9 p.m. MTV
The Unicorn Natalie (Makenzie Moss) realizes that memories of her mother are starting to fade, as Michelle and Delia (Maya Lynne Robinson, Michaela Watkins) arrange a memorial in honor of Wade’s (Walton Goggins) late wife. Rob Corddry, Omar Miller and Ruby Jay also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing In the COVID-19 pandemic Mike and Kristin (Tim Allen, Amanda Fuller) must make some tough business decisions involving Outdoor Man. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Hustler (season finale) 10 p.m. ABC
Fast Foodies James Van Der Beek challenges the chefs to re-create, then remix an iconic Californian burger. 10:30 p.m. TRU
She’s the Boss This new unscripted comedy revolves around the family life of jet-setting entrepreneur Nicole Walters, who runs a multimillion-dollar marketing empire while her husband — a full partner in raising their three adopted daughters — works from home as a lawyer. 10:30 p.m. USA
Baroness von Sketch Show Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen return tonight for the final season of the comedy sketch show. 12:30 a.m. IFC
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Pittsburgh visits NC State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net
College Basketball Iowa visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Western Kentucky visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona State, 4 p.m. FS1; Ohio State visits Michigan State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Boise State visits San Diego State, 6 p.m. FS1; Washington State visits Arizona, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”); Melissa Clark. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy; Melissa King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Chiklis (“Coyote”); chef Beau MacMillan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael Peña (“Tom and Jerry”); Jay-Z’s stylist, June Ambrose. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Evelyn Lozada (“Basketball Wives”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Michael K. Williams (“Body Brokers”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Ben and Erin Napier (“Home Town”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Kimberly Schlapman; Dr. Judy Ho; psychotherapist Joanna Kleinman; Gregg Clunnis. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband has been unfaithful. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Fonda (“9to5: the Story of a Movement”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The Lori Vallow investigation; Chad Daybell accusations; Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Former NFL player Terrell Owens. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin James. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Murphy; Eve Hewson; the Kid Laroi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Regina King; Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Steve Harvey; Michael Peña; Ava Max performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Spade; Jason Mantzoukas; Raghav Mehrotra. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jodie Foster; Holly Humberstone performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Randall Park. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9 a.m. FX
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 9 a.m. Showtime
Independence Day (1996) 9:05 a.m. HBO
Crawl (2019) 9:10 a.m. Epix
Pulp Fiction (1994) 10 a.m. AMC
Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:24 a.m. Encore
The Red Shoes (1948) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Bugsy (1991) 11 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. TMC
Eighth Grade (2018) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FX
Saint Maud (2019) 12:45 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 1 p.m. AMC
Brigadoon (1954) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Laggies (2014) 1:20 p.m. TMC
Knocked Up (2007) 1:30 p.m. E!
Affliction (1997) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Get Out (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Krisha (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
Life of Pi (2012) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Dreams (1955) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
I Walked With a Zombie (1943) 3:30 p.m. TCM
The Grey (2012) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Palm Beach Story (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 6 p.m. BET
Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 6 p.m. Paramount
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 6:30 p.m. REELZ
Boom Town (1940) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Crash (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Starman (1984) 8 p.m. Epix
Juno (2007) 8:40 p.m. LOGO
Mogambo (1953) 9 p.m. TCM
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Ad Astra (2019) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax
Places in the Heart (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 10:30 p.m. Encore
Argo (2012) 11:10 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:12 p.m. Starz
Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Walk the Line (2005) 11:58 p.m. Cinemax
