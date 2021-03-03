‘WandaVision’ anthem ‘Agatha All Along’ hits music charts, and Kathryn Hahn is shook

Who’s been hitting the music charts?

It’s been “Agatha All Along.”

Everyone’s favorite theme song from the popular Disney+ series “WandaVision” has landed on both Billboard and iTunes charts upon its release. On Wednesday, Billboard reported the villainous jingle — written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez for Kathryn Hahn’s character — has debuted at No. 36 on its digital song sales survey with 3,000 downloads sold as of Feb. 25.

The upbeat tune, which was released Feb. 23 as part of the “WandaVision: Episode 7" soundtrack, also soared to No. 1 on the iTunes soundtrack chart and has racked up more than 1.7 million streams on Spotify.

“I don’t understand it,” a stunned Hahn told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers this week of her first chart-topping hit. “It’s amazing. ... What’s happening? ... Like, I don’t have social media, so the whole thing was, like, filtered down ... I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ... The whole thing is so bonkers right now. ... it’s totally, totally bonkers.”

Hahn also credited Grammy- and Oscar-winning songwriting duo Lopez and Anderson-Lopez for the “crazy, awesome, delicious, 47-second” song, featured at the end of the series’ seventh episode — in which Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) nosy-but-harmless neighbor character is actually (spoiler alert!) revealed to be the notorious Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch in the Marvel universe.

“Who’s been messing up everything? / It’s been Agatha all along,” the Lopezes, Hahn and others sing on the track as a cheesy montage of Agatha’s nefarious tricks plays on screen. “Who’s been pulling every evil string? / It’s been Agatha all along / She’s insidious / So perfidious / .... It’s too late to fix anything / Now that everything has gone wrong.”

While preparing for her latest turn as a wicked sorceress, Hahn told Meyers Tuesday that she humiliated her 11- and 14-year-old children by perfecting her witchcraft at home. Though they seem to enjoy watching their mom bring the Marvel magician to life every Friday night on Disney+.

“My children came in and saw me practicing, and it was as if they had seen me just get out of the shower,” she said. “They literally were like, ‘Oh, my God, Mom!’ Like, I was practicing my witch moves, and they were so embarrassed. I was just so glad that now they’re suspiciously a little bit nicer to me, so I know that it’s been landing a little cooler than I thought [on the show].”

Hahn also recalled the day she was offered the top-secret Disney+ project as somewhat of a Marvel amateur. (The actress previously starred in the Oscar-winning 2018 Marvel film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as the voice of mad scientist Doc Ock.)

“You open the door to this conference room, and they had — all over the walls — basically the entire story, the entire series ... laid out,” Hahn said. “And they had to walk me through it a couple times because I was a little bit of a newbie to this world. They’re very patient. But ... when I got to hear I was playing a powerful witch? I was like, ‘Yes!’ I was so excited. I was so thrilled.”

The season finale of “WandaVision” premieres Friday on Disney+.