What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: Andra Day talks to Oprah
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
OWN Spotlight Oprah Winfrey talks to singer Andra Day about her first acting role as Billie Holiday in director Lee Daniels’ new movie “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
Dr. Seema Yasmin, Viral BS The epidemiologist discusses misinformation disseminated during the COVID-19 pandemic. 12:20 p.m. CSPAN2
Snow Animals This new episode tracks charismatic animals and the strategies they use to survive, and thrive, in winter. 8 p.m. BBC America
SPORTS
College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 1 p.m. CBS; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Pepperdine, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Georgetown visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. CBS; Rutgers visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. Fox; South Carolina visits Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Notre Dame, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits Clemson, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Georgia, 11 a.m. CBS; Teams TBA, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Utah, 11 a.m. FS1; Villanova visits Providence, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Illinois visits Ohio State, 1 p.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Creighton, 2 p.m. Fox; Duke visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1. OVC Tournament, final: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2. Xavier visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Utah State visits Fresno State, 8 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Basketball Big East Tournament: TBA versus Connecticut, 9 a.m. FS1. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Santa Clara, 11 a.m. FS Prime; TBA versus San Francisco, 2 p.m. FS Prime
PGA Tour Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; 11:30 a.m. NBC
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (season premiere) House Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Linda Chavez, Center for Equal Opportunity; Genevieve Wood, Heritage Foundation. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Artificial intelligence, the U.S. and China: Eric Schmidt. Australia takes on Facebook and wins: Paul Fletcher, Australian minister for communications, urban infrastructure, cities and the arts. Vaccination nationalism; Italy blocks a vaccine export to Australia; Europe’s vaccine rollout: Gabrielle Debinski, GZERO. Vaccine passports: Art Caplan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). John Solomon. former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.). Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; author Jonathan Allen (“Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency”); former secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Byron Pitts; Karen Travers; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden. John Foley, Peloton. Panel: Marc Short; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Rupert Murdoch’s media empire as the “opposition” to Biden: Oliver Darcy; Diana Falzone, Daily Beast; Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post. Oprah’s blockbuster interview with Meghan and Harry: Victoria Arbiter. President Biden and the press: Brittany Shepherd, Yahoo. Iowa journalist Andrea Sahouri is facing trial: Maribel Perez Wadsworth, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Mike Emanuel; Glenn Greenwald; Alexandra Wilkes; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes The low-wage earners who are bearing most of the brunt of the pandemic’s economic impact; an antidepressant being tested in a clinical trial as a possible early treatment for COVID-19; NASA’s efforts to return people to the moon. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Frank Buckley Interviews Marathon swimmer Kim Chambers. (N) 12:05 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Gandhi Ben Kingsley stars in director Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biography of the leader whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. Candice Bergen, John Gielgud and Martin Sheen also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Circle of Deception This new fact-based crime drama tells the story of Russell Douglas (Paul McGillion), a resident in a small island community found dead the day after Christmas. Among the suspects is his estranged wife (Jill Morrison), who had frequently complained he was physically and emotionally abusive. Diane Neal, Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Fit for a Prince A seamstress (Natalie Hall) tries to impress a prince (Jonathan Keltz) with her designs for dresses for a charity ball in this new TV romance. Paris Jefferson also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Becky Lulu Wilson stars in this 2020 thriller as a 13-year-old whose weekend with her widowed father (Joel McHale) takes a terrifying turn when their lakefront home is invaded by a neo-Nazi (Kevin James) and his fellow prison escapees. Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Blades of Glory (2007) 8 a.m. WGN America
Braveheart (1995) 8:05 a.m. Starz
Life of Pi (2012) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Love, Simon (2018) 9 a.m. FX
Rush Hour (1998) 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. MTV
The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) 9 a.m. TCM
The Goonies (1985) 9:35 a.m. Freeform
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10:22 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Encore
Crawl (2019) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:45 a.m. and 6:55 p.m. Paramount
Murder by Death (1976) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Everything Is Copy: Nora Ephron — Scripted & Unscripted (2015) 11 a.m. HBO
La La Land (2016) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
Twister (1996) noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) noon TMC
Saint Maud (2019) 12:05 p.m. Epix
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 12:15 p.m. Freeform
13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Gladiator (2000) 12:30 p.m. Ovation
In Cold Blood (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. AMC
The World’s End (2013) 1 p.m. IFC
Coming to America (1988) 1 and 8 p.m. VH1
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:20 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Whiplash (2014) 1:48 p.m. Encore
Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Looper (2012) 2:04 p.m. Starz
Antwone Fisher (2002) 2:10 p.m. HBO
A Face in the Crowd (1957) 2:45 p.m. TCM
A Bug’s Life (1998) 2:55 p.m. Freeform
Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. A&E
The Revenant (2015) 3:30 p.m. FXX
The Grey (2012) 3:30 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:55 p.m. Paramount
Hitch (2005) 4 p.m. TBS
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 4:30 p.m. Bravo
Donnie Brasco (1997) 4:57 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Collateral (2004) 5 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy
Shrek (2001) 5:05 p.m. Freeform
Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. USA
Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. AMC
Apollo 11: Quarantine (2021) 6 p.m. CNN
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 6 p.m. FX
The Fighter (2010) 6:03 p.m. Cinemax
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 6:30 p.m. TBS
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 7:10 p.m. Freeform
Dances With Wolves (1990) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. E!
Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. IFC
48 HRS. (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. AMC
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 9 p.m. FX
Ratatouille (2007) 9:15 p.m. Freeform
Tin Cup (1996) 9:51 p.m. Starz
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix
Rocky II (1979) 10 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 p.m. IFC
The Remains of the Day (1993) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Ad Astra (2019) 10:47 p.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT
What’s on TV This Week: Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the NBA All-Star Game and more
What’s on TV This Week: Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the NBA All-Star Game and more
TV highlights for March 7-13 include Oprah’s sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plus the NBA All-Star Game
TV Grids for the entire week of March. 7 - 13 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: March 7: “Lust for Life” on TCM; “Platoon” on AMC and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.