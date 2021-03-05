What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: Andra Day talks to Oprah

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

OWN Spotlight Oprah Winfrey talks to singer Andra Day about her first acting role as Billie Holiday in director Lee Daniels’ new movie “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Dr. Seema Yasmin, Viral BS The epidemiologist discusses misinformation disseminated during the COVID-19 pandemic. 12:20 p.m. CSPAN2

Snow Animals This new episode tracks charismatic animals and the strategies they use to survive, and thrive, in winter. 8 p.m. BBC America

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 1 p.m. CBS; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Pepperdine, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Georgetown visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. CBS; Rutgers visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. Fox; South Carolina visits Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Notre Dame, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits Clemson, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Georgia, 11 a.m. CBS; Teams TBA, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Utah, 11 a.m. FS1; Villanova visits Providence, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Illinois visits Ohio State, 1 p.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Creighton, 2 p.m. Fox; Duke visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1. OVC Tournament, final: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2. Xavier visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Utah State visits Fresno State, 8 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Big East Tournament: TBA versus Connecticut, 9 a.m. FS1. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Santa Clara, 11 a.m. FS Prime; TBA versus San Francisco, 2 p.m. FS Prime

PGA Tour Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; 11:30 a.m. NBC

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (season premiere) House Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Linda Chavez, Center for Equal Opportunity; Genevieve Wood, Heritage Foundation. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Artificial intelligence, the U.S. and China: Eric Schmidt. Australia takes on Facebook and wins: Paul Fletcher, Australian minister for communications, urban infrastructure, cities and the arts. Vaccination nationalism; Italy blocks a vaccine export to Australia; Europe’s vaccine rollout: Gabrielle Debinski, GZERO. Vaccine passports: Art Caplan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). John Solomon. former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.). Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; author Jonathan Allen (“Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency”); former secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Byron Pitts; Karen Travers; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden. John Foley, Peloton. Panel: Marc Short; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Rupert Murdoch’s media empire as the “opposition” to Biden: Oliver Darcy; Diana Falzone, Daily Beast; Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post. Oprah’s blockbuster interview with Meghan and Harry: Victoria Arbiter. President Biden and the press: Brittany Shepherd, Yahoo. Iowa journalist Andrea Sahouri is facing trial: Maribel Perez Wadsworth, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Harold Ford Jr.; Mike Emanuel; Glenn Greenwald; Alexandra Wilkes; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes The low-wage earners who are bearing most of the brunt of the pandemic’s economic impact; an antidepressant being tested in a clinical trial as a possible early treatment for COVID-19; NASA’s efforts to return people to the moon. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Frank Buckley Interviews Marathon swimmer Kim Chambers. (N) 12:05 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Gandhi Ben Kingsley stars in director Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biography of the leader whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. Candice Bergen, John Gielgud and Martin Sheen also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Circle of Deception This new fact-based crime drama tells the story of Russell Douglas (Paul McGillion), a resident in a small island community found dead the day after Christmas. Among the suspects is his estranged wife (Jill Morrison), who had frequently complained he was physically and emotionally abusive. Diane Neal, Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Fit for a Prince A seamstress (Natalie Hall) tries to impress a prince (Jonathan Keltz) with her designs for dresses for a charity ball in this new TV romance. Paris Jefferson also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Becky Lulu Wilson stars in this 2020 thriller as a 13-year-old whose weekend with her widowed father (Joel McHale) takes a terrifying turn when their lakefront home is invaded by a neo-Nazi (Kevin James) and his fellow prison escapees. Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Blades of Glory (2007) 8 a.m. WGN America

Braveheart (1995) 8:05 a.m. Starz

Life of Pi (2012) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Love, Simon (2018) 9 a.m. FX

Rush Hour (1998) 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. MTV

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) 9 a.m. TCM

The Goonies (1985) 9:35 a.m. Freeform

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10:22 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Encore

Crawl (2019) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:45 a.m. and 6:55 p.m. Paramount

Murder by Death (1976) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Everything Is Copy: Nora Ephron — Scripted & Unscripted (2015) 11 a.m. HBO

La La Land (2016) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Twister (1996) noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) noon TMC

Saint Maud (2019) 12:05 p.m. Epix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 12:15 p.m. Freeform

13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Gladiator (2000) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

In Cold Blood (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. AMC

The World’s End (2013) 1 p.m. IFC

Coming to America (1988) 1 and 8 p.m. VH1

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:20 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Whiplash (2014) 1:48 p.m. Encore

Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Looper (2012) 2:04 p.m. Starz

Antwone Fisher (2002) 2:10 p.m. HBO

A Face in the Crowd (1957) 2:45 p.m. TCM

A Bug’s Life (1998) 2:55 p.m. Freeform

Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. A&E

The Revenant (2015) 3:30 p.m. FXX

The Grey (2012) 3:30 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:55 p.m. Paramount

Hitch (2005) 4 p.m. TBS

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 4:30 p.m. Bravo

Donnie Brasco (1997) 4:57 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Collateral (2004) 5 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy

Shrek (2001) 5:05 p.m. Freeform

Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. USA

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. AMC

Apollo 11: Quarantine (2021) 6 p.m. CNN

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 6 p.m. FX

The Fighter (2010) 6:03 p.m. Cinemax

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 6:30 p.m. TBS

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 7:10 p.m. Freeform

Dances With Wolves (1990) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. E!

Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. IFC

48 HRS. (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 9 p.m. FX

Ratatouille (2007) 9:15 p.m. Freeform

Tin Cup (1996) 9:51 p.m. Starz

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

Rocky II (1979) 10 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 p.m. IFC

The Remains of the Day (1993) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Ad Astra (2019) 10:47 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT

