What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Attenborough’s Global Adventure’ on BBC America; Winter Olympics NBC

SERIES

Great Chocolate Showdown (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Attenborough’s Global Adventure When David Attenborough was in his mid-80s he embarked on a seven-year journey, revisiting some of the most astonishing landscapes and creatures on the planet, using advanced technologies developed since his earlier exploration of each destination. What emerges in this new series of documentaries on the natural world. 8 p.m. BBC America

Attenborough continues to bring nature’s wonders to the small screen Attenborough continues to bring nature’s wonders to the small screen

SPECIALS

Super Bowl LVI Countdown Colleen Wolfe and David Carr. 7 p.m. NFL

Puppy Bowl XVIII Presents: Where Are They Now? (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 9 p.m. The CW

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games (N) 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XVIII Presents: Stars to the Rescue (N) 10:05 p.m. Animal Planet

Speed skating Qualifying for the men’s 500-meter and women’s team pursuit, (tape) 6:45 a.m. USA

Skeleton Third and final runs in women’s skeleton at Yanqing National Sliding Centre, (tape) 7:45 a.m. USA

Men’s hockey Switzerland versus Denmark (tape) 9 a.m. USA; Canada versus U.S. 2 p.m. USA; Slovakia versus Latvia. Slovakia (live) 8 p.m. CNBC; Finland versus Sweden, (live) 1:40 a.m. USA; U.S. versus Germany, (live) Sunday, 5:10 a.m. USA

Men’s curling U.S. versus Norway, (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; Norway versus Sweden, (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA

Biathlon, speed skating, cross-country Men’s 10K sprint in biathlon; women’s team pursuit in speed skating; women’s 4x5K relay in cross-country, (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s curling Great Britain versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC

Ski jumping Final of men’s large hill, (tape) 4:30 p.m. USA

Skeleton, bobsled, alpine skiing, figure skating Women’s third and final runs in skeleton, the first and second runs in the women’s monobob event in bobsled; the first runs of the men’s giant slalom event in alpine skiing; the rhythm dance event in figure skating, (live) 5 and 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2:30 a.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing Women’s 4x5K relay, 5:15 p.m. USA; Women’s 4x5K relay, (tape) 8 p.m. NBC; Men’s 4x10K relay, (live) 11 p.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Qualifying of the women’s slopestyle, (live) 6 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing Women’s downhill event, (live) 8 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speed skating, ski jumping Final runs for men’s giant slalom in alpine skiing; women’s slopestyle event in freestyle skiing; men’s 500-meter race in speed skating; final for men’s individual large hill in ski jumping, (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Bobsled First and second runs of the women’s monobob, (tape) 10 p.m. USA

Biathlon Women’s 10K pursuit, (live) 1 a.m. USA

Short track Men’s 500-meter race and women’s 3000-meter relay, (live) Sunday 3 a.m. USA

Coverage (tape) Sunday 4:30 a.m. USA

Speed skating, freestyle skiing, cross-country, short track Women’s 500-meter race and qualifying for the men’s team pursuit in speed skating; women’s aerials in freestyle skiing; the men’s 4x10K relay in cross-country; short track crowns winners in the men’s 500-meter and women’s 3000-meter relay, (live) Sunday 5 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

Track and Field Puma American Track League: Eastern Indoors, Track and Field 7 a.m. ESPN2

College Basketball UC Riverside visits UC San Diego, 1 p.m. SportsNet; UCLA visits USC, 7 p.m. ESPN; Saint Mary’s visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN2; ; BYU visits Pepperdine, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Cal State Fullerton visits Hawaii, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Texas A&M visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS1; Arkansas visits Alabama, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 10 a.m. CBS; Seton Hall visits Villanova, 10 a.m. Fox; Navy visits Army, 10:30 a.m. CBSSN; Florida State visits North Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Rutgers visits Wisconsin, 11 a.m. FS1; South Carolina visits Georgia, 11 a.m. SEC-TV; NC State visits Pittsburgh, Noon ACC-TV; Miami visits Wake Forest, Noon BSSC; Memphis visits Houston, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Indiana visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; The Citadel visits Virginia Military Institute, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN; Florida visits Kentucky, 1 p.m. ESPN; Georgia Tech visits Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN2; California visits Oregon, 1 p.m. PAC-12TV; Marquette visits Butler, 1:30 p.m. FS1; Fordham visits Duquesne, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN; Ohio State visits Michigan, 3 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Washington, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; Vanderbilt visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; DePaul visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Notre Dame visits Clemson, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Air Force visits San Diego State, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Mississippi State visits LSU, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits Colorado, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV; Ole Miss visits Missouri, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Loyola Marymount visits Portland, 7 p.m. BSW; Stanford visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. PAC-12TV

Premier League Soccer Norwich City versus Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. NBC

Six Nations Championship Wales versus Scotland, 10 a.m. CNBC; France versus Ireland, noon CNBC

Golf PGA Tour WM Phoenix Open, Third Round: 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Gerrard Hall; Laura Pritchard; Jason Goldstein. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Eric Dickerson. (N) 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Moonlight The 2016 Oscar winner is a coming-of-age drama that chronicles three stages in the life of its main character, a young Black man named Chiron, played as a child, teenager and adult by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins; Mahershala Ali also stars. 8 p.m. BET

Wrath of Man Director and co-writer Guy Ritchie teamed with Jason Statham for the fourth time in this entertaining 2021 heist thriller that casts Statham as a cash truck driver with a shady past. Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso and Scott Eastwood also star. 8 p.m. Epix

The Wedding Veil Unveiled The second installment in a romantic trilogy that aired its first last month, this new chapter stars Autumn Reeser as a woman who travels to Italy for a teaching job, where she hopes to do research into a fabled wedding veil that, according to lore, helps its owner find love. Paolo Bernardini and Alison Sweeney also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Cry Macho Adapted from a novel by N. Richard Nash (“The Rainmaker”), Clint Eastwood’s 2021 “neo-western” casts the 91-year-old actor as a former rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job from his ex-boss (Dwight Yoakam) to go to Mexico and bring the man’s son (Eduardo Minett) home to Texas. 8 p.m. HBO

Line Sisters This new thriller is set on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where four sorority sisters have reunited for a Black Greek Weekend celebration. LeToya Luckett, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones and Drew Sidora star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Duchess (2008) 8:25 a.m. Epix

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9 a.m. Freeform

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 9 a.m. Reelz

Treasure Island (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 a.m. TNT

Nobody’s Fool (1994) 9:07 a.m. Cinemax

Rudy (1993) 9:34 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. Starz

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime

Back to the Future (1985) 10 a.m. TBS

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Jurassic Park (1993) 10:50 a.m. HBO

The Fighter (2010) 11 a.m. AMC

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 11 a.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Philadelphia (1993) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Home Alone (1990) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

Trainwreck (2015) Noon E!

The Hunt for Red October (1990) Noon Sundance

The Conversation (1974) 12:15 p.m. Epix

The Fifth Element (1997) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 12:30 p.m. TBS

Bug (2006) 12:48 p.m. Cinemax

The Hurricane (1999) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Death Becomes Her (1992) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 1:41 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man (2002) 2 and 7 p.m. Paramount

The Great Escape (1963) 2 p.m. TCM

The French Connection (1971) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Rosewater (2014) 2:32 p.m. Cinemax

John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E

Serenity (2005) 3 p.m. Syfy

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 p.m. TBS

It Could Happen to You (1994) 3:11 p.m. Encore

Casablanca (1942) 4 p.m. KCET

The Immigrant (2013) 4:17 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:30 and 9:50 p.m. Paramount

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:40 p.m. IFC

Contact (1997) 4:45 p.m. POP

In the Bedroom (2001) 4:45 p.m. TMC

Pretty in Pink (1986) 4:56 p.m. Encore

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 5:30 p.m. BET

Dave (1993) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Gladiator (2000) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

The Strawberry Blonde (1941) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 7:57 p.m. TBS

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

Meet John Doe (1941) 9 p.m. KVCR

Space Cowboys (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance

Scream (1996) 9:10 p.m. BBC America

Blue Ruin (2013) 9:32 p.m. Cinemax

The Avengers (2012) 10 p.m. Epix

Bridesmaids (2011) 10:15 p.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

The Monster (2016) 10:35 p.m. TMC

Precious (2009) 10:55 p.m. BET

The Player (1992) 11 p.m. TCM

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax

Enemy of the State (1998) 11:05 p.m. Syfy

