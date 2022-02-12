What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Attenborough’s Global Adventure’ on BBC America; Winter Olympics NBC
SERIES
Great Chocolate Showdown (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Attenborough’s Global Adventure When David Attenborough was in his mid-80s he embarked on a seven-year journey, revisiting some of the most astonishing landscapes and creatures on the planet, using advanced technologies developed since his earlier exploration of each destination. What emerges in this new series of documentaries on the natural world. 8 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Super Bowl LVI Countdown Colleen Wolfe and David Carr. 7 p.m. NFL
Puppy Bowl XVIII Presents: Where Are They Now? (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 9 p.m. The CW
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games (N) 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl XVIII Presents: Stars to the Rescue (N) 10:05 p.m. Animal Planet
WINTER OLYMPICS
Speed skating Qualifying for the men’s 500-meter and women’s team pursuit, (tape) 6:45 a.m. USA
Skeleton Third and final runs in women’s skeleton at Yanqing National Sliding Centre, (tape) 7:45 a.m. USA
Men’s hockey Switzerland versus Denmark (tape) 9 a.m. USA; Canada versus U.S. 2 p.m. USA; Slovakia versus Latvia. Slovakia (live) 8 p.m. CNBC; Finland versus Sweden, (live) 1:40 a.m. USA; U.S. versus Germany, (live) Sunday, 5:10 a.m. USA
Men’s curling U.S. versus Norway, (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; Norway versus Sweden, (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA
Biathlon, speed skating, cross-country Men’s 10K sprint in biathlon; women’s team pursuit in speed skating; women’s 4x5K relay in cross-country, (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s curling Great Britain versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC
Ski jumping Final of men’s large hill, (tape) 4:30 p.m. USA
Skeleton, bobsled, alpine skiing, figure skating Women’s third and final runs in skeleton, the first and second runs in the women’s monobob event in bobsled; the first runs of the men’s giant slalom event in alpine skiing; the rhythm dance event in figure skating, (live) 5 and 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2:30 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Women’s 4x5K relay, 5:15 p.m. USA; Women’s 4x5K relay, (tape) 8 p.m. NBC; Men’s 4x10K relay, (live) 11 p.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Qualifying of the women’s slopestyle, (live) 6 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing Women’s downhill event, (live) 8 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speed skating, ski jumping Final runs for men’s giant slalom in alpine skiing; women’s slopestyle event in freestyle skiing; men’s 500-meter race in speed skating; final for men’s individual large hill in ski jumping, (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Bobsled First and second runs of the women’s monobob, (tape) 10 p.m. USA
Biathlon Women’s 10K pursuit, (live) 1 a.m. USA
Short track Men’s 500-meter race and women’s 3000-meter relay, (live) Sunday 3 a.m. USA
Coverage (tape) Sunday 4:30 a.m. USA
Speed skating, freestyle skiing, cross-country, short track Women’s 500-meter race and qualifying for the men’s team pursuit in speed skating; women’s aerials in freestyle skiing; the men’s 4x10K relay in cross-country; short track crowns winners in the men’s 500-meter and women’s 3000-meter relay, (live) Sunday 5 a.m. NBC
SPORTS
Track and Field Puma American Track League: Eastern Indoors, Track and Field 7 a.m. ESPN2
College Basketball UC Riverside visits UC San Diego, 1 p.m. SportsNet; UCLA visits USC, 7 p.m. ESPN; Saint Mary’s visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN2; ; BYU visits Pepperdine, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Cal State Fullerton visits Hawaii, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Texas A&M visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS1; Arkansas visits Alabama, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 10 a.m. CBS; Seton Hall visits Villanova, 10 a.m. Fox; Navy visits Army, 10:30 a.m. CBSSN; Florida State visits North Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Rutgers visits Wisconsin, 11 a.m. FS1; South Carolina visits Georgia, 11 a.m. SEC-TV; NC State visits Pittsburgh, Noon ACC-TV; Miami visits Wake Forest, Noon BSSC; Memphis visits Houston, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Indiana visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; The Citadel visits Virginia Military Institute, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN; Florida visits Kentucky, 1 p.m. ESPN; Georgia Tech visits Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN2; California visits Oregon, 1 p.m. PAC-12TV; Marquette visits Butler, 1:30 p.m. FS1; Fordham visits Duquesne, 2:30 p.m. CBSSN; Ohio State visits Michigan, 3 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Washington, 3 p.m. PAC-12TV; Vanderbilt visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; DePaul visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Notre Dame visits Clemson, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Air Force visits San Diego State, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Mississippi State visits LSU, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits Colorado, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV; Ole Miss visits Missouri, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Loyola Marymount visits Portland, 7 p.m. BSW; Stanford visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. PAC-12TV
Premier League Soccer Norwich City versus Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. NBC
Six Nations Championship Wales versus Scotland, 10 a.m. CNBC; France versus Ireland, noon CNBC
Golf PGA Tour WM Phoenix Open, Third Round: 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Gerrard Hall; Laura Pritchard; Jason Goldstein. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Eric Dickerson. (N) 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Moonlight The 2016 Oscar winner is a coming-of-age drama that chronicles three stages in the life of its main character, a young Black man named Chiron, played as a child, teenager and adult by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins; Mahershala Ali also stars. 8 p.m. BET
Wrath of Man Director and co-writer Guy Ritchie teamed with Jason Statham for the fourth time in this entertaining 2021 heist thriller that casts Statham as a cash truck driver with a shady past. Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso and Scott Eastwood also star. 8 p.m. Epix
The Wedding Veil Unveiled The second installment in a romantic trilogy that aired its first last month, this new chapter stars Autumn Reeser as a woman who travels to Italy for a teaching job, where she hopes to do research into a fabled wedding veil that, according to lore, helps its owner find love. Paolo Bernardini and Alison Sweeney also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Cry Macho Adapted from a novel by N. Richard Nash (“The Rainmaker”), Clint Eastwood’s 2021 “neo-western” casts the 91-year-old actor as a former rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job from his ex-boss (Dwight Yoakam) to go to Mexico and bring the man’s son (Eduardo Minett) home to Texas. 8 p.m. HBO
Line Sisters This new thriller is set on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where four sorority sisters have reunited for a Black Greek Weekend celebration. LeToya Luckett, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones and Drew Sidora star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Duchess (2008) 8:25 a.m. Epix
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9 a.m. Freeform
Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 9 a.m. Reelz
Treasure Island (1934) 9 a.m. TCM
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 a.m. TNT
Nobody’s Fool (1994) 9:07 a.m. Cinemax
Rudy (1993) 9:34 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. Starz
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 a.m. Showtime
Back to the Future (1985) 10 a.m. TBS
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Jurassic Park (1993) 10:50 a.m. HBO
The Fighter (2010) 11 a.m. AMC
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 11 a.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Philadelphia (1993) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Home Alone (1990) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
Trainwreck (2015) Noon E!
The Hunt for Red October (1990) Noon Sundance
The Conversation (1974) 12:15 p.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 12:30 p.m. TBS
Bug (2006) 12:48 p.m. Cinemax
The Hurricane (1999) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Death Becomes Her (1992) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 1:41 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man (2002) 2 and 7 p.m. Paramount
The Great Escape (1963) 2 p.m. TCM
The French Connection (1971) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Rosewater (2014) 2:32 p.m. Cinemax
John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E
Serenity (2005) 3 p.m. Syfy
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 p.m. TBS
It Could Happen to You (1994) 3:11 p.m. Encore
Casablanca (1942) 4 p.m. KCET
The Immigrant (2013) 4:17 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:30 and 9:50 p.m. Paramount
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:40 p.m. IFC
Contact (1997) 4:45 p.m. POP
In the Bedroom (2001) 4:45 p.m. TMC
Pretty in Pink (1986) 4:56 p.m. Encore
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 5:30 p.m. BET
Dave (1993) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Gladiator (2000) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
The Strawberry Blonde (1941) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 7:57 p.m. TBS
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E
Meet John Doe (1941) 9 p.m. KVCR
Space Cowboys (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance
Scream (1996) 9:10 p.m. BBC America
Blue Ruin (2013) 9:32 p.m. Cinemax
The Avengers (2012) 10 p.m. Epix
Bridesmaids (2011) 10:15 p.m. TNT
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
The Monster (2016) 10:35 p.m. TMC
Precious (2009) 10:55 p.m. BET
The Player (1992) 11 p.m. TCM
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax
Enemy of the State (1998) 11:05 p.m. Syfy
