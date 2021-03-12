Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Sunday TV Talk Shows: ‘Face the Nation’ and ‘Meet the Press’

Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be a guest on “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News.
(Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union (N) White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). 6 and 9 a.m., 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS COVID-19 and stimulus: Author Paul Krugman (“Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future”); Lawrence Summers, former director of the National Economic Council. The war in Yemen: Paul Fletcher, Australian Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts. The biotech revolution: Author Walter Isaacson (“Albert Einstein: The Man, the Genius, and the Theory of Relativity”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”); author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Lanhee Chen, Stanford; John Heilemann; Hallie Jackson; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. Panel: Chris Christie; Amanda Renteria; Will Hurd; Donna Shalala. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Alec Cabacungan, Shriners Hospital. Panel: Karl Rove; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Donna Brazile. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Tucker Carlson’s commentaries: S.E. Cupp; Erik Wemple, the Washington Post. How to cover the economic crisis: Alec MacGillis, ProPublica. Coverage of voter suppression efforts: Marc Elias; Jennifer Morrell. Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Leslie Marshall; Charlie Gasparino; Jedediah Bila; Steve Krakauer; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes Coronavirus variants caused by mutation; a profile of Kim Gardner, the first Black woman to be top prosecutor in St. Louis. (N) 4 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Frank Buckley Interviews Former Supreme Allied Commander & co-author Admiral James Stavridis. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: The Grammys, March Madness, the ‘Snyder Cut’ and more

Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: The Grammys, March Madness, the ‘Snyder Cut’ and more

TV highlights for March 14-20 also include the Lifetime movie “V.C. Andrews’ Ruby” and a Netflix doc about the college admissions scandal.

TV Grids for the week of March. 14 - 20 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of March. 14 - 20 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of March. 14 - 20 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Searchers’; ‘Forrest Gump’

John Wayne stars in the classic western "The Searchers," directed by John Ford.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Searchers’; ‘Forrest Gump’

Movies on TV this week: March 14: “The Searchers” on TCM; “Forrest Gump” on AMC; “Titanic” on Starz and more
Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of March. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of March. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement