Sunday TV Talk Shows: ‘Face the Nation’ and ‘Meet the Press’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union (N) White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). 6 and 9 a.m., 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS COVID-19 and stimulus: Author Paul Krugman (“Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future”); Lawrence Summers, former director of the National Economic Council. The war in Yemen: Paul Fletcher, Australian Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts. The biotech revolution: Author Walter Isaacson (“Albert Einstein: The Man, the Genius, and the Theory of Relativity”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”); author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Lanhee Chen, Stanford; John Heilemann; Hallie Jackson; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. Panel: Chris Christie; Amanda Renteria; Will Hurd; Donna Shalala. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Alec Cabacungan, Shriners Hospital. Panel: Karl Rove; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Donna Brazile. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Tucker Carlson’s commentaries: S.E. Cupp; Erik Wemple, the Washington Post. How to cover the economic crisis: Alec MacGillis, ProPublica. Coverage of voter suppression efforts: Marc Elias; Jennifer Morrell. Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Leslie Marshall; Charlie Gasparino; Jedediah Bila; Steve Krakauer; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes Coronavirus variants caused by mutation; a profile of Kim Gardner, the first Black woman to be top prosecutor in St. Louis. (N) 4 p.m. KCBS
Frank Buckley Interviews Former Supreme Allied Commander & co-author Admiral James Stavridis. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
