What’s on TV Tuesday: The season premiere of ‘Mayans M.C.’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team uncover a dogfighting ring in this new episode. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama and Maria Bello also star with guest stars Laura San Giacomo, Hugo Armstrong, Max Adler and Nancy Linehan Charles. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock As a college freshman at the University of Miami in 1990, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) tries to make the starting lineup of the Miami Hurricanes football team and attract the attention of players, coaches and fans. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash As Eva (Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) must find a way to stop her. Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes also star in this new episode of the superhero action series. 8 p.m. The CW

To Tell the Truth Celebrity panelists Ron Funches, Tom Lennon and Rick Fox play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC

Holmes Family Effect Professional contractor Mike Holmes teams up with his kids Sherry and Michael to take on some important projects over the course of four episodes in this new home improvement series. 8 p.m. Fox

Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) throws Darla (Bianca Lawson) a combination bridal shower and bachelorette party where Nova (Rutina Wesley) welcomes the bride-to-be into the family. Kofi Siriboe and Nicholas Ashe also star. 8 p.m. OWN

Kenan With Gary’s (Chris Redd) encouragement, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) agrees to get back into the dating world slowly, starting with flirting. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois While watching a high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) chatting with Kyle (Erik Valdez) and a local politician. Later, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois at a town hall meeting, but winds up getting pulled in two different directions. Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Delilah Stunned by the news of Gary Shea’s death, Delilah (Maahra Hill) instructs Mace (Joe Holt) to dig deeper into the case, which may mean she will go up against her best friend (Jill Marie Jones). Saycon Sengbloh, Khalil Johnson and Leonard Harmon also star. 9 p.m. OWN

The Blended Bunch Two grief-stricken spouses make a new start together in Utah with their 11 children — all under the age of 13 — in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

Nostradamus: End Of Days (premiere) (N) 9 p.m. Travel

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Soul of a Nation This new episode looks at the state of the Black church and the role forgiveness plays in the Black community. BeBe Winans guest hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Ruth (Melissa L. Williams) prepares for her new role as an elder in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

Mayans M.C. The gritty drama following a motorcycle gang returns for a new season with two episodes. JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Edward James Olmos star. 10 p.m. FX

Assembly Required Contestants must design and build the ultimate doghouse, but first they have to create a functioning doggy-door. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Fauci: The Virus Hunter Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is profiled with this new special that features his scientific and medical discoveries. 2 p.m. KCET; 7 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Carolyn Merrell, Instagram. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; former First Lady Michelle Obama; Giada De Laurentiis; Isaac Fitzgerald; Sarah J. Maas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nedra Glover Tawwab; Harlan Coben; Sam Sifton. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rebecca Jarvis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lara Spencer (“Everything But the House”); Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Macy Gray (“Phobias”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Carly Pearce. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ts Madison. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman (“To Tell the Truth”); Soleil Moon Frye (“Kid 90"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly and her band perform “Wicked Game”; Jennifer Garner; Nico Hiraga. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman thinks her ex-boyfriend and coworkers hack her phone and have people track her on a secret app. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former First Lady Michelle Obama (“Waffles + Mochi”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Long-term side effects of the coronavirus; Jeannie Mai. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Vivica A. Fox. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Louie Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benedict Cumberbatch; Madelaine Petsch; Rosé performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lupita Nyong’o; Martin Freeman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Yara Shahidi; author Mark Harris. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); Sam Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kelly Marie Tran. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:25 a.m. HBO

La La Land (2016) 8:28 a.m. Cinemax

Hoosiers (1986) 8:30 a.m. IFC; 6 p.m. Showtime

Frances Ha (2012) 8:30 a.m. TMC

48 HRS. (1982) 9 a.m. Sundance

The Lost Patrol (1934) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Inside Man (2006) 9:45 a.m. AMC

Rocky III (1982) 10:05 a.m. HBO

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:33 a.m. and 9:56 p.m. Starz

Wonder (2017) 11 a.m. Freeform

First Blood (1982) 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

The Freshman (1990) 11:46 a.m. Encore

300 (2006) Noon FX

War of the Worlds (2005) Noon TNT

In the Bedroom (2001) 12:14 p.m. Cinemax

Scrooged (1988) 1 p.m. Epix

The Goonies (1985) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Glory (1989) 1:32 p.m. Encore

Life of Pi (2012) 2 p.m. HBO

The Hate U Give (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform

Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime

Ex Machina (2015) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Dead Again (1991) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax

Antwone Fisher (2002) 4:10 p.m. HBO

National Velvet (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 5:28 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man (2002) 6 p.m. Encore

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 6 p.m. Freeform

WarGames (1983) 6 p.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Dances With Wolves (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

L.A. Confidential (1997) 6:40 p.m. Starz

Ghostbusters (1984) 6:45 p.m. IFC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX

Father of the Bride (1950) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 8:05 p.m. Encore

Pitch Perfect (2012) 9 p.m. HBO

The Blues Brothers (1980) 9 p.m. IFC

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Argo (2012) 11:45 p.m. HBO

