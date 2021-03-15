What’s on TV Tuesday: The season premiere of ‘Mayans M.C.’
SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team uncover a dogfighting ring in this new episode. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama and Maria Bello also star with guest stars Laura San Giacomo, Hugo Armstrong, Max Adler and Nancy Linehan Charles. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock As a college freshman at the University of Miami in 1990, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) tries to make the starting lineup of the Miami Hurricanes football team and attract the attention of players, coaches and fans. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash As Eva (Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) must find a way to stop her. Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes also star in this new episode of the superhero action series. 8 p.m. The CW
To Tell the Truth Celebrity panelists Ron Funches, Tom Lennon and Rick Fox play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC
Holmes Family Effect Professional contractor Mike Holmes teams up with his kids Sherry and Michael to take on some important projects over the course of four episodes in this new home improvement series. 8 p.m. Fox
Queen Sugar Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) throws Darla (Bianca Lawson) a combination bridal shower and bachelorette party where Nova (Rutina Wesley) welcomes the bride-to-be into the family. Kofi Siriboe and Nicholas Ashe also star. 8 p.m. OWN
Kenan With Gary’s (Chris Redd) encouragement, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) agrees to get back into the dating world slowly, starting with flirting. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois While watching a high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) chatting with Kyle (Erik Valdez) and a local politician. Later, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois at a town hall meeting, but winds up getting pulled in two different directions. Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Delilah Stunned by the news of Gary Shea’s death, Delilah (Maahra Hill) instructs Mace (Joe Holt) to dig deeper into the case, which may mean she will go up against her best friend (Jill Marie Jones). Saycon Sengbloh, Khalil Johnson and Leonard Harmon also star. 9 p.m. OWN
The Blended Bunch Two grief-stricken spouses make a new start together in Utah with their 11 children — all under the age of 13 — in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
Nostradamus: End Of Days (premiere) (N) 9 p.m. Travel
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Soul of a Nation This new episode looks at the state of the Black church and the role forgiveness plays in the Black community. BeBe Winans guest hosts. 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Ruth (Melissa L. Williams) prepares for her new role as an elder in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
Mayans M.C. The gritty drama following a motorcycle gang returns for a new season with two episodes. JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Edward James Olmos star. 10 p.m. FX
Assembly Required Contestants must design and build the ultimate doghouse, but first they have to create a functioning doggy-door. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Fauci: The Virus Hunter Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is profiled with this new special that features his scientific and medical discoveries. 2 p.m. KCET; 7 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Carolyn Merrell, Instagram. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; former First Lady Michelle Obama; Giada De Laurentiis; Isaac Fitzgerald; Sarah J. Maas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nedra Glover Tawwab; Harlan Coben; Sam Sifton. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rebecca Jarvis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Lara Spencer (“Everything But the House”); Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Macy Gray (“Phobias”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Carly Pearce. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ts Madison. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman (“To Tell the Truth”); Soleil Moon Frye (“Kid 90"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly and her band perform “Wicked Game”; Jennifer Garner; Nico Hiraga. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman thinks her ex-boyfriend and coworkers hack her phone and have people track her on a secret app. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former First Lady Michelle Obama (“Waffles + Mochi”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Long-term side effects of the coronavirus; Jeannie Mai. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Vivica A. Fox. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Louie Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benedict Cumberbatch; Madelaine Petsch; Rosé performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lupita Nyong’o; Martin Freeman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Yara Shahidi; author Mark Harris. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); Sam Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kelly Marie Tran. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:25 a.m. HBO
La La Land (2016) 8:28 a.m. Cinemax
Hoosiers (1986) 8:30 a.m. IFC; 6 p.m. Showtime
Frances Ha (2012) 8:30 a.m. TMC
48 HRS. (1982) 9 a.m. Sundance
The Lost Patrol (1934) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Inside Man (2006) 9:45 a.m. AMC
Rocky III (1982) 10:05 a.m. HBO
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:33 a.m. and 9:56 p.m. Starz
Wonder (2017) 11 a.m. Freeform
First Blood (1982) 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
The Freshman (1990) 11:46 a.m. Encore
300 (2006) Noon FX
War of the Worlds (2005) Noon TNT
In the Bedroom (2001) 12:14 p.m. Cinemax
Scrooged (1988) 1 p.m. Epix
The Goonies (1985) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Glory (1989) 1:32 p.m. Encore
Life of Pi (2012) 2 p.m. HBO
The Hate U Give (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform
Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime
Ex Machina (2015) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Dead Again (1991) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax
Antwone Fisher (2002) 4:10 p.m. HBO
National Velvet (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 5:28 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man (2002) 6 p.m. Encore
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 6 p.m. Freeform
WarGames (1983) 6 p.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Dances With Wolves (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
L.A. Confidential (1997) 6:40 p.m. Starz
Ghostbusters (1984) 6:45 p.m. IFC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 7 p.m. FX
Father of the Bride (1950) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 8:05 p.m. Encore
Pitch Perfect (2012) 9 p.m. HBO
The Blues Brothers (1980) 9 p.m. IFC
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Argo (2012) 11:45 p.m. HBO
