What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’; NCAA Basketball

SERIES

Deliciousness Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu join Tiffani Thiessen to discuss food fusions in the opener of the two-episode season premiere. 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV

The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton hold the final night of blind auditions. 8 p.m. NBC

Bulletproof While Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) are under arrest in South Africa, they try to use their time in the lockup to their advantage. When the case has an unexpected development, Arjana (Vanessa Vanderpuye) turns to Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) for help in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW

American Idol Hollywood duets. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow 8 p.m. KOCE

Hoarders (season premiere) 8 p.m. A&E

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. VH1

America’s Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan challenges the bakers to make desserts that look like baby gifts and have spring flavor pairings, like lemon and thyme or kumquat and mint. 9 p.m. Food Network

Beartown As this limited drama series from Sweden draws to a close, the hockey community holds an emergency meeting to decide whether Peter (Ulf Stenberg) has any future with the program. Meanwhile, Maya (Miriam Ingrid) reaches her breaking point in the face of hostility from her neighbors and harassment at school. Oliver Dufaker also stars (subtitled in English) 9 p.m. HBO

Rock the Block (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Genius: Aretha The first of two new episodes of this biographical drama chronicles how Aretha Franklin (Cynthia Erivo) struggled in 1967-68 to find a balance between her musical career and her commitment to the American civil rights movement as led by Martin Luther King Jr. (Ethan Henry). In the second episode, she’s featured on the cover of Time magazine. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Return to Amish (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC

Debris When the wreckage creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola (Riann Steele) must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor The medical team is excited when a renowned surgeon (Christian Clemenson) comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, but the doctor makes a lousy patient. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas and Hill Harper star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens In a world that is increasingly data-driven, filmmaker Shalini Kantayya’s critically acclaimed new documentary “Coded Bias” explores the threat to civil liberties posed by artificial intelligence. 0 p.m. KOCE

Breeders The British family comedy returns for a new season with two episodes. Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle star. 10 p.m. FX

People Magazine Investigates (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. ID

SPORTS

2021 NCAA basketball tournament Second round: 9 a.m. CBS; 11:30 a.m. CBS; 3 p.m. TNT; 4 p.m. CBS; 5:30 p.m. TNT; 6:30 p.m. CBS

NCAA women’s basketball tournament First round: North Carolina versus Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN; Drexel versus Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Wright State versus Arkansas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Stony Brook versus Arizona, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Mount St. Mary’s versus Maryland, 1 p.m. ESPN; Belmont versus Gonzaga, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State versus Iowa State, 3 p.m. ESPN; Troy versus Texas A&M, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Marist versus Louisville, 5 p.m. ESPN; Bradley versus Texas, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Wyoming versus UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN; South Dakota versus Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joe Manganiello (“Shoplifters of the World”); guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gio Benitez. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly and band cover “Water Under the Bridge”; former First Lady Michelle Obama; Jared Leto. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey; Meduza. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Carlos Watson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nicole Byer. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracee Ellis Ross; Andy Cohen; Aaron Frazer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Eddie Izzard; Griff performs; Ash Soan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Tennant; Joy Downer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Most Violent Year (2014) 8 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. TMC

Millions (2004) 8:30 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Encore

David and Lisa (1962) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 a.m. AMC

Raising Arizona (1987) 10 a.m. Cinemax

Panic Room (2002) 11:01 a.m. Starz

The Strange One (1957) 11:15 a.m. TCM

An Ideal Husband (1999) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) Noon TNT

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Muriel’s Wedding (1994) 1:13 p.m. Cinemax

Trading Places (1983) 1:56 p.m. Encore

Fright Night (2011) 2:20 p.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Idlewild (2006) 3 p.m. Cinemax

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 3:05 p.m. Epix

Groundhog Day (1993) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Ghostbusters (1984) 4:30 p.m. Sundance

Pillow Talk (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 7 and 10:45 p.m. Sundance

Lover Come Back (1961) 7 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX

Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

21 Jump Street (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

Send Me No Flowers (1964) 9 p.m. TCM

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10 p.m. TMC

