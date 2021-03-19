SUNDAY

In the season finale of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” our humble host sees the sights and savors the flavors of Sicily. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

The long-, long-, long-running animated sitcom “The Simpsons” hits the 700-episode mark. But when are they gonna get to the fireworks factory?! 8 p.m. Fox

The saga of the Landry family continues in “V.C. Andrews’ Pearl in the Mist,” the second entry in a four-film event. With Raechelle Banno and Marilu Henner. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Though gods they were … : The dark fantasy drama “American Gods” ends its third season. With Ian McShane. 8 p.m. Starz

The six-part docuseries “Q: Into the Storm” takes a deep dive into the culturally and politically toxic amalgamation of downright bizarre conspiracy theories known as QAnon. 9 and 9:58 p.m. HBO

A late, great R&B legend gets the r-e-s-p-e-c-t she so richly deserves in the four-night miniseries event “Genius: Aretha.” Tony winner Cynthia Erivo stars. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic; also Mon.-Wed.

Go roaming in “The Gloaming” and you might not come back alive in this imported mystery drama set in Tasmania. With Emma Booth. 9 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

Case study: A fissure opens between an Arab-Israeli man and his diplomat wife when their family relocates to Paris from Tel Aviv in the 10-part drama “The Attaché.” Anytime, Acorn TV

A grieving widower learns to let go of things — and to let his late wife go — in the season premiere of “Hoarders.” 8 p.m. A&E

The old ways are the best ways in new episodes of the unscripted series “Seeking Sister Wife” and “Return to Amish.” 8 and 9 p.m. TLC

Rage against the machine: An MIT researcher tries to root out “Coded Bias” in facial recognition software in this documentary on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Our resident “Breeders” now have a teen and a tween on their hands in new episodes of this sitcom starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX

TUESDAY

A troubled former teen idol faces her demons in the docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.” Anytime, YouTube Originals

Imitation is the sincerest form of Flannery as a new “American Masters” recalls the life and times of beloved authoress Flannery O’Connor. 8 p.m. KOCE

Novelist Margaret Atwood and playwright and “Walking Dead” costar Danai Gurira are featured in the season premiere of “Beyond the Canvas.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” visits Black-owned funeral parlors in New Orleans, then shares the story of a mother with COVID-19 and a newborn in a new, pandemic-themed episode. 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Something’s fishy: The documentary “Seaspiracy” exposes the damage being done to the world’s oceans by the global fishing industry. Anytime, Netflix

Rudy Gobert was ill “The Day Sports Stood Still” in this documentary about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on pro baseball, basketball and football. 9 p.m. HBO

Millennials get a glimpse at how the effects of aging might shape their lives in the days and years to come in the special “Fast-Forward: Look Into Your Future.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

The docuseries “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” tells the terrifying tale of the serial killer thought responsible for an untold number of murders in the Midwest in the 1960s-’70s. Anytime, Peacock

“The Runaway Bunny” hip-hops and he don’t stop in this animated tale based on the children’s book by “Goodnight Moon” author Margaret Wise Brown. Anytime, HBO Max

Attention, shoppers: “Superstore” is now closing. The workplace comedy wraps its six-season run with a pair of new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

The special “People Presents: Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” looks at how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are faring as expats over on our side of the pond. 8 p.m. the CW

Put ... the sledgehammer … down! Social media star Jenn Todryk promises low-impact home renovations in the new series “No Demo Reno.” 8 p.m. HGTV

Is this the real life? The Kardashians, the Osbournes and pretty much everybody who was anybody in the “unscripted” series universe assembles for the new docuseries “For Real: The Story of Reality TV.” Andy Cohen hosts, natch. 9 p.m. E!

Ride along with New Orleans first responders in a new season of the docuseries “Nightwatch.” 10 p.m. A&E

FRIDAY

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery hit the road and pull some hidden-camera pranks along the way in the hybrid 2021 comedy “Bad Trip.” With Tiffany Haddish. Anytime, Netflix

It’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” — but c’mon, it’s Godzilla all day long — as the legendary behemoths do battle again in this 2021 franchise entry. With Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall and Millie Bobby Brown. Anytime, HBO Max

Werewolf? There … there wolf! A mother tries to keep her young son’s lycanthropic tendencies on the down-low in the supernatural thriller “Blood Moon” on a new “Into the Dark.” With Megalyn Echikunwoke. Anytime, Hulu

A teen tries to step out from under his superhero father’s shadow in the adult-themed animated sci-fi series “Invincible.” With the voices of Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons. Anytime, Amazon Prime

So, what else is going on in the universe? “Rick & Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland’s other animated sci-fi comedy, “Solar Opposites,” touches down for Season 2. Anytime, Hulu

A troubled teen opts for church summer camp over a stretch in juvie in the inspirational 2021 musical romance “A Week Away.” With Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison. Anytime, Netflix

Winding their way down on Baker Street, “The Irregulars” receive their orders from Sherlock Holmes’ partner-in-crime-solving, Dr. Watson, in this supernatural mystery series set in Victorian-era London. Anytime, Netflix

Something in the way she moves: Venerable dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is celebrated on a new “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Regina King, Trevor Noah, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry and rapper D-Nice are up for entertainer of the year at the “52nd NAACP Image Awards.” 8 p.m. BET; also CBS, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, VH1

The 2021 documentary “Tina” is a river deep, mountain high look at the life and times and struggles and triumphs of another R&B legend — Tina Turner. 8 p.m. HBO

The Landry saga family continues some more with the TV movie “V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters.” Also with Raechelle Banno. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Don’t go breaking my … don’t go breaking my … “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Italia Ricci stars in this made-for-cable romantic fable not inspired by Elton John and Kiki Dee’s 1976 chart-topper. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

