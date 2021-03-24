What’s on TV Thursday: Series finale of ‘Superstore’ on NBC
SERIES
Superstore The workplace comedy turns off the lights in the Cloud 9 store for the last time with a two-episode series finale. In the first, store employees receive some bad news that compels them to try to make their location look and feel perfect. In the second, Jonah, Dina and Garrett (Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn) reflect on their time together over the years. Former series regular America Ferrera guest stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The six remaining chefs visit Criss Angel’s theater and are challenged with re-creating one of Ramsay’s fish dishes based solely on taste. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
No Demo Reno Home renovation expert Jenn Todryk challenges the notion that major demolition always is a necessary part of a whole-home transformation in this new 10-episode series. 8 p.m. HGTV
Legacies Super Squad become aware of a dubious decision MG (Quincy Fouse) made. Also, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) disregards consequences as she puts a risky plan into motion. Chris Lee and Matthew Davis also star with guest star Omono Okojie. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat This American adaptation of a hit British comedy wraps up its first season on a somber note as Mr. Mousekers, one of the oldest cats in the cafe, dies. Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to turn the first anniversary of her business into a feline funeral. Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Swoosie Kurtz also star with guest star Christopher Rivas. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine helps Cafe No Fur in Las Vegas. 9 p.m. Food Network
Last Man Standing While Mike (Tim Allen) is away, Kristin (Amanda Fuller) is in charge at Outdoor Man. At home, Vanessa and Kyle (Nancy Travis, Christoph Sanders) debate how to upgrade the backyard play area and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) teaches Mandy (Molly Ephraim) how to play chess. 9:30 p.m. Fox
A Million Little Things Regina (Christina Moses) realizes she’ll have to make some difficult changes to keep her restaurant afloat during the extended pandemic lockdown in this new episode. David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller also star with guest stars Chris Geere and Nikiva Dionne. 10 p.m. ABC
Dinner: Impossible In Las Vegas, Robert Irvine caters three wedding receptions in six hours. 10 p.m. Food Network
Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Nightwatch (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Harry & Meghan’s American Dream This new special follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the year since exiting royal life. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Jamaica, 10:20 a.m. ESPN2
2021 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Mississippi State versus Richmond, 3 p.m. ESPN2; NC State versus Colorado State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Boise State versus Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN; Louisiana Tech versus Western Kentucky, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; George Clooney; Ken Burns; Lynn Novick; Sharon Stone; Sandra Boynton. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sebastian Stan; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Robinson Peete (“American Housewife”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Baruch Shemtov; LaTocha Scott-Bivens. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Former NBA champion Metta World Peace discusses advocating for men’s mental wellness. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Khloé Kardashian; Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and her band cover “Who’s Lovin’ You?”; Brian Tyree Henry; YaYa Gosselin; Brett Young performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A doctor is sentenced to life in prison due to gross malpractice in harming his patients. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Finesse Mitchell. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph; Christopher Meloni; 24kGoldn performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwen Stefani performs; Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sacha Baron Cohen; Viet Thanh Nguyen; Ash Soan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chrissy Teigen; Needtobreathe performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Retired basketball player Renee Montgomery. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Passionate Friends (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
Touched With Fire (2015) 9:35 a.m. Epix
Inside Out (2015) 10:45 a.m. Starz
Great Expectations (1946) 11 a.m. TCM
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 11:31 a.m. Encore
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 1 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Truth (2015) 2:04 p.m. Starz
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Spontaneous (2020) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 5 p.m. Freeform
Grandma (2015) 5 p.m. Showtime
My Fair Lady (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Evil Dead 2 (1987) 5:05 p.m. Cinemax
WALL-E (2008) 7 p.m. Freeform
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount
Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 8 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Children’s Hour (1961) 8 p.m. TCM
First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. TMC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8:40 p.m. LOGO
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:05 p.m. Paramount
Speed (1994) 10 p.m. HBO
Psycho (1960) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:30 p.m. Encore
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:03 p.m. Lifetime
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:11 p.m. Paramount
