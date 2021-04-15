What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Van Helsing’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Desi (Lucas Till, Levy Tran) travel with Bozer (Justin Hires) to his childhood home after he learns that his aunt died in an accident. They discover, however, that she may have been killed for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams is the guest on the improv comedy series’ season finale. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race This season’s contestants are back in a reunion episode that features original music videos, a special lip sync and a look ahead to next week’s season finale.8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. A psychic (Sally Jackson) hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to prevent a homicide she claims to have foreseen. Also, information found on stolen jewels that once belonged to Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, leads Det. Katsumoto (Tim Kang) to question Kumu (Amy Hill) in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season finale include Tattoo, Siegfried Tieber, Rick Wilcox and Willi Auerbach. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Great Performances The new episode “Beethoven in Beijing” recalls the 1973 visit to China by Philadelphia Orchestra musicians and conductor Eugene Ormandy. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri follow recipes sent by chefs, who join them via video. On the menu are fish tacos from San Francisco, Cajun shrimp from Des Moines and spicy Thai from Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Van Helsing Dracula (Tricia Helfer), the ancient dark prince, holds the Oval Office, and Vanessa (Kelly Overton) and her two artificially developed heirs (Keeya King, Nicole Munoz) are desperate to force a final showdown between the “Old One” and the Van Helsings as this long-running horror action series returns for its fifth and final season. Jonathan Scarfe and Aleks Paunovic also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Beyond the Canvas Dolly Parton and Julie Andrews are among the women in the arts profiled in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

The Graham Norton Show Graham is joined by “Top Gun: Maverick” cast members Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Felicity Jones, Wunmi Mosaku and John Bishop are also guests, and Olly Alexander performs music from “Years & Years.” 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN

The Insurrection: 100 Days Later Aril Melber, Joy Reid and Chris Hayes each host one-hour segments in this look at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building and its effect on lawmakers, law enforcement and democracy in the nation. 3 p.m. MSNBC

Advertisement

SPORTS

Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championship semifinals: 10 a.m. ESPN2; 3 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the New York Knicks visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:35 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. KCOP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

Advertisement

MLS Soccer Minnesota United FC visit Seattle Sounders FC, 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning David Attenborough; Mike Gunton; Brothers Osborne. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Maya Rudolph; Willie Geist. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Andy Garcia; Joanna Saltz; Gabriela Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Jeff Mauro (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mickey Guyton; Lorraine Toussaint. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Alleah Taylor says her ex-boyfriend, NFL player Chad Wheeler, attacked her. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”); makeup artist Gucci Westman; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Dr. Phil Guests vape constantly and don’t believe it could be dangerous. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Lil Rel Howery; guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michael Blackson and Miss Rada (“Couples Retreat”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week (N) President Biden’s foreign policy, policing, COVID-19 and the paused use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. Panel: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Kasie Hunt, NBC; Wesley Lowery, CBS. Moderator Nancy Cordes, CBS. 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) Sharon Osbourne. Panel: Ian Bremmer, (“GZERO World”); author Rosa Brooks (“Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City”). 10 p.m. and HBO

The Issue Is... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Russell Wilson; Ciara; Eiza González; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Seyfried; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Hunter Biden; the Wallflowers perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sacha Baron Cohen; Viet Thanh Nguyen; Ash Soan. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eddie Murphy; Tiana Major9 performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Queen & Slim A first date takes an unexpected turn after a police officer is shot during a routine traffic stop in this 2019 crime-drama romance. Jodie Turner-Smith (“Jett”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Lover Come Back (1961) 9 a.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Rush (1991) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Hate U Give (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

Lust for Life (1956) 11 a.m. TCM

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Elf (2003) 11:35 a.m. Starz

No Country for Old Men (2007) 1 p.m. TMC

Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001) 1:14 p.m. Encore

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Scrooged (1988) 1:20 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 3 p.m. Epix

Widows (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 3 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

Ad Astra (2019) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax

Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Dick (1999) 4:55 p.m. TMC

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. AMC

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 5 p.m. TCM

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 and 11 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Primal Fear (1996) 7:45 p.m. HBO

The Harder They Fall (1956) 8 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. Bravo

Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Ant-Man (2015) 8:30 p.m. USA

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. IFC

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Eight Men Out (1988) 10 p.m. KCET

That Thing You Do! (1996) 10 p.m. Epix

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 11 p.m. FX

Manhattan Melodrama (1934) 11:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement