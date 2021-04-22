What’s on TV Friday: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist This retrospective new episode takes a look back at key turning points that lead Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) to ally with a powerful former enemy. James Spader also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank In this new episode hopefuls pitch a new way to experience art; an innovative cleaning tool; vegan food that isn’t boring; a portable and rechargeable solar-powered device. There’s also an update on Bug Bite Thing. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The top four contestants compete in a final lip-sync. A Miss Congeniality is selected before the winner is named. 8 p.m. VH1

Great Performances Two of Britain’s fastest-rising young stars — Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Jessie Buckley (“Chernobyl”) — play star-crossed lovers “Romeo and Juliet” in this stylized film of Simon Godwin’s National Theatre staging of Shakespeare’s masterpiece. The cast also features Deborah Findlay, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Lester and Lucian Msamati. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri revisits hangouts in San Francisco and Philadelphia. 9 p.m. Food Network

Van Helsing Jack (Nicole Muñoz) joins forces with her once-sworn enemy, who reveals a dangerous weapon that will help the Van Helsing’s kill the Dark One, but the consequences of using this weapon would be dire. Kelly Overton also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

A Black Lady Sketch Show The Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series returns for a second season with new featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend joining returning cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. 11 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The Orlando City SC visit the Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KCOP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cinematographer Sean Bobbitt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; home gardening with Samin Nosrat. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Oscars fashion through the years with stylist Joe Zee; chef Daniel Lambert. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Filmmaker Cole Walliser (“Exposure”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Laverne Cox; Mehcad Brooks; Julissa Bermudez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Actresses and childhood friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show The Oscars; Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A teenage girl hangs out with wannabe gang members, drug addicts and troublemakers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer and Tyler Hays (“Feeding America”); Demi Lovato; guest host Ashley Graham. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show What is in popular poultry meals that go from microwave to table in minutes; the healthiest choices. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); Ron Funches. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The DOJ investigates the Minneapolis police department; GOP-backed bills targeting protesters; policy changes at local, state and federal levels; global climate change summit; Biden administration’s pledge to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030: The Chauvin trial and conviction; Josh Lederman, NBC; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Susan Page, USA Today; Pierre Thomas, ABC. Moderator Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Fran Lebowitz (“Pretend It’s a City”). Panel: Author S.E. Cupp (“At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White”); April Ryan, TheGrio.com. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anna Kendrick; Wayne Federman; Masked Wolf performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Republican House speaker and author John Boehner; Shelley performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anderson Cooper; Emily VanCamp; Zoe Wess performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Chloé Zhao. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Brady; activist Stacey Abrams; JP Saxe and Maren Morris perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Thor: Ragnarok Thor (Chris Hemsworth) tries to keep his older sister (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, from destroying Asgard. Tom Hiddleston also stars in Director Taika Waititi 2017 superhero adventure. 8 p.m. TNT

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 8:28 a.m. Starz

Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:38 a.m. Cinemax

Rashomon (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM

That Thing You Do! (1996) 10:05 a.m. Epix

The Score (2001) 10:36 a.m. Cinemax

The Godfather (1972) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Rasputin and the Empress (1932) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Rocky Balboa (2006) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 10:56 a.m. Starz

Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Interstellar (2014) Noon FX

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Noon Syfy

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:49 p.m. Starz

Rear Window (1954) 1 p.m. TCM

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mississippi Grind (2015) 2 p.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2:41 p.m. Starz

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:25 p.m. Syfy

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 4 and 10:30 p.m. FX

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FXX

Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 4:16 p.m. Starz

Red River (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:30 p.m. Bravo

Blow Out (1981) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Starship Troopers (1997) 6:47 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6:59 p.m. Syfy

Wedding Crashers (2005) 7 p.m. E!

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Red Shoes (1948) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. POP

Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. TBS

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. TMC

Inherit the Wind (1960) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Haywire (2011) 8:20 p.m. HBO

Friday Night Lights (2004) 9 p.m. Encore

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:25 p.m. Paramount

Moneyball (2011) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Bridesmaids (2011) 9:30 p.m. E!

Love Jones (1997) 10 p.m. TBS

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10 p.m. TMC

The Harder They Fall (1956) 10:17 p.m. KCET

Star Trek (2009) 10:45 p.m. TNT

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 11:05 p.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:50 p.m. Paramount

