What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood When a rival tries to steal Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) customers, Dave, Tina and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs) help Calvin with a scheme to drum up business and give back to their community in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Snoop Dogg continues as mentor for the final night of the knockout round. 8 p.m. NBC

All American After a college scout meets with him, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must decide whether the offer is worth all the strings attached to it. Also, Billy (Taye Diggs) has an idea on how to help his players in the new recruiting environment and Samantha Logan is shaken by the police shooting of a young Black woman. Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian costar. 8 p.m. The CW

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

$50K Three Ways A couple planning to renovate their dated home are shown three options within their budget in the premiere of this new series. A second episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Gambi (James Remar) warns the Pierce family of a looming crisis. Nafessa Williams, Cress Williams, Christine Adams and China Anne McClain also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Frontline The two-part, three-hour documentary “The Virus That Shook the World” traces the global impact of COVID-19, including the earliest days of the lockdowns in Wuhan, China; the horrors of massively overrun hospitals in Italy; and the virus’ impact in other parts of the world, including the U.S. (Part 1 of 2, concludes Tuesday) 9 p.m. KOCE

Spring Baking Championship In the season finale the bakers create desserts inspired by spring songbirds. Ali Khan hosts and Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Inside Out Southern California-based renovators Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle host this new home renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Running Wild With Bear Grylls In this new episode Grylls jetpacks to an adventure with Keegan-Michael Key in the lava fields of Iceland. 9 p.m. National Geographic

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor After a political protest turns violent the team races to save two young gunshot victims. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas and Paige Spara star in this new episode of the medical drama with guest star Elizabeth Rodriguez (“Orange Is the New Black”). 10 p.m. ABC

Breeders Ally and Paul’s (Daisy Haggard, Martin Freeman) marriage is in crisis in this new episode of the imported comedy. 10 p.m. FX

Debris While Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) are plotting their next move, a diver finds debris off the coast that erases his sister from reality. Tyrone Benskin also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days This new documentary celebrates the legacy and cross-cultural effect of the first half-century of the groundbreaking children’s TV show. Guests include John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gloria Estefan, Lucy Liu, Chrissy Teigen, Usher and Olivia Munn. 8 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. KCOP; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tarana Burke; Brené Brown; Laurie Woolever; Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hollywood’s biggest night; interviews with winners; memorable moments; the red carpet. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bobby Flay makes nachos; a couple create a pet food pantry for their community during the pandemic. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry; chef Adam Gertler makes chipotle honey chicken wings. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Singer-actress Katharine McPhee; chef Carla Hall prepares greens with smoked paprika pot likker. 11 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Joseph Fiennes; Jerry O’Connell guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Actresses and childhood friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold (“Martin”) work on a new talk show. 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly and Y’All cover “Lately”; air greetings teacher; Forest Whitaker; Alice Braga; Ava Max; B-360. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC

The Doctors Los Angeles’ COVID patient zero Gregg Garfield spends 64 days in the hospital, 31 of those on a ventilator. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Strahan; Daniel Dae Kim (“Stowaway”); a cooking demo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show There is only one FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19; drugs that are being developed. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Leela James performs. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Guest Anthony Anderson. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Magic Johnson; Kate Upton; Moneybagg Yo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Mackie; Terry Gross, NPR. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Keke Palmer. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Touched With Fire (2015) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Stage Door Canteen (1943) 9 a.m. TCM

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Tully (2018) 10:53 a.m. Cinemax

Stagecoach (1939) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Colette (2018) 11:49 a.m. Starz

Airplane! (1980) 11:51 a.m. Encore

RoboCop (1987) Noon Showtime

Living in Oblivion (1995) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Friday (1995) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Steel Magnolias (1989) 1:22 p.m. Encore

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

A Star Is Born (1937) 3 p.m. TCM; 5 p.m. TCM; 8:15 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 4:32 p.m. Starz; 11:47 p.m. Starz

Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT; 10:30 p.m. TNT

Alien (1979) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

Double Jeopardy (1999) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Black Rain (1989) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax

Gladiator (2000) 6 p.m. Syfy

Room (2015) 6 p.m. TMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX

Aliens (1986) 7:50 p.m. Freeform

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance; 11 p.m. Sundance

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Cliffhanger (1993) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Trading Places (1983) 9 p.m. Encore

Star Witness (1931) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:50 p.m. Epix

Talk to Me (2007) 11:47 p.m. Cinemax

