What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

SERIES
The Neighborhood When a rival tries to steal Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) customers, Dave, Tina and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs) help Calvin with a scheme to drum up business and give back to their community in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Snoop Dogg continues as mentor for the final night of the knockout round. 8 p.m. NBC
All American After a college scout meets with him, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must decide whether the offer is worth all the strings attached to it. Also, Billy (Taye Diggs) has an idea on how to help his players in the new recruiting environment and Samantha Logan is shaken by the police shooting of a young Black woman. Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian costar. 8 p.m. The CW
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
$50K Three Ways A couple planning to renovate their dated home are shown three options within their budget in the premiere of this new series. A second episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Gambi (James Remar) warns the Pierce family of a looming crisis. Nafessa Williams, Cress Williams, Christine Adams and China Anne McClain also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Frontline The two-part, three-hour documentary “The Virus That Shook the World” traces the global impact of COVID-19, including the earliest days of the lockdowns in Wuhan, China; the horrors of massively overrun hospitals in Italy; and the virus’ impact in other parts of the world, including the U.S. (Part 1 of 2, concludes Tuesday) 9 p.m. KOCE
Spring Baking Championship In the season finale the bakers create desserts inspired by spring songbirds. Ali Khan hosts and Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Inside Out Southern California-based renovators Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle host this new home renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Running Wild With Bear Grylls In this new episode Grylls jetpacks to an adventure with Keegan-Michael Key in the lava fields of Iceland. 9 p.m. National Geographic
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor After a political protest turns violent the team races to save two young gunshot victims. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas and Paige Spara star in this new episode of the medical drama with guest star Elizabeth Rodriguez (“Orange Is the New Black”). 10 p.m. ABC
Breeders Ally and Paul’s (Daisy Haggard, Martin Freeman) marriage is in crisis in this new episode of the imported comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Debris While Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) are plotting their next move, a diver finds debris off the coast that erases his sister from reality. Tyrone Benskin also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days This new documentary celebrates the legacy and cross-cultural effect of the first half-century of the groundbreaking children’s TV show. Guests include John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gloria Estefan, Lucy Liu, Chrissy Teigen, Usher and Olivia Munn. 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. KCOP; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tarana Burke; Brené Brown; Laurie Woolever; Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hollywood’s biggest night; interviews with winners; memorable moments; the red carpet. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bobby Flay makes nachos; a couple create a pet food pantry for their community during the pandemic. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry; chef Adam Gertler makes chipotle honey chicken wings. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Singer-actress Katharine McPhee; chef Carla Hall prepares greens with smoked paprika pot likker. 11 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Joseph Fiennes; Jerry O’Connell guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Actresses and childhood friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold (“Martin”) work on a new talk show. 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly and Y’All cover “Lately”; air greetings teacher; Forest Whitaker; Alice Braga; Ava Max; B-360. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC
The Doctors Los Angeles’ COVID patient zero Gregg Garfield spends 64 days in the hospital, 31 of those on a ventilator. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Strahan; Daniel Dae Kim (“Stowaway”); a cooking demo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show There is only one FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19; drugs that are being developed. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Leela James performs. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Guest Anthony Anderson. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Magic Johnson; Kate Upton; Moneybagg Yo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Mackie; Terry Gross, NPR. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Keke Palmer. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Touched With Fire (2015) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Stage Door Canteen (1943) 9 a.m. TCM
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Tully (2018) 10:53 a.m. Cinemax
Stagecoach (1939) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Colette (2018) 11:49 a.m. Starz
Airplane! (1980) 11:51 a.m. Encore
RoboCop (1987) Noon Showtime
Living in Oblivion (1995) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Friday (1995) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Steel Magnolias (1989) 1:22 p.m. Encore
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
A Star Is Born (1937) 3 p.m. TCM; 5 p.m. TCM; 8:15 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 4:32 p.m. Starz; 11:47 p.m. Starz
Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT; 10:30 p.m. TNT
Alien (1979) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
Double Jeopardy (1999) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Black Rain (1989) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax
Gladiator (2000) 6 p.m. Syfy
Room (2015) 6 p.m. TMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX
Aliens (1986) 7:50 p.m. Freeform
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance; 11 p.m. Sundance
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Cliffhanger (1993) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Trading Places (1983) 9 p.m. Encore
Star Witness (1931) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:50 p.m. Epix
Talk to Me (2007) 11:47 p.m. Cinemax
