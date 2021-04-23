What’s on TV This Week: The Oscars, a ‘Sesame Street’ celebration and more
SUNDAY
“Mank,” director David Fincher’s black-and-white 2020 Hollywood fable starring Gary Oldman as “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, leads the field with 10 nominations at the “93rd Academy Awards.” 5 p.m. ABC
“Promising Young Woman’s” Carey Mulligan salutes her grandfather’s service in the Pacific theater in the closing days of WWII in the final installment of “My Grandparents’ War.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Have kilt, will travel: The late, great pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper is remembered on a new “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E
Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness put their pedals to the metal for a 30th season of the car-crazy series “Top Gear.” 8 p.m. BBC America
So, how’s married life treatin’ ya? That is the question for fan favorites in a new season of the spinoff series “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” 8 p.m. TLC
Washouts from seasons past attempt to redeem themselves under the watchful eyes of chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon in a new cycle of the culinary competition “Worst Cooks in America.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Sisters, sisters, there were never such devoted sisters as the ones you’ll meet in the new unscripted series “Extreme Sisters.” 10:10 p.m. TLC
MONDAY
Come and play! Famous faces including First Lady Jill Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, John Legend, Rosie Perez, Lucy Liu and Angelina Jolie help celebrate five decades-worth of a beloved children’s program in the new special “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days.” 8 p.m. ABC
Two new muppets, Wes and Elijah, explain the concept of race to Elmo during the first installment of ‘ABCs of Racial Literacy’ from ‘Sesame Street.’
Chicago-based interior designer Tiffany Brooks helps homeowners get more bang for their bucks in the new home-renovation series “$50K Three Ways.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV
“Frontline” surveys the damage the COVID-19 pandemic hath wrought in nearly every corner of the globe in the two-night episode “The Virus That Shook the World.” 9 p.m. KOCE; also 10 p.m Tue.
A SoCal interior designer and her landscaper husband compete for their clients’ cash in the new home-renovation series “Inside Out.” With Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle. 9 p.m. HGTV
“Key & Peele’s” Keegan-Michael Key goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through Iceland’s lava fields in a new episode of the outdoor adventure series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
TUESDAY
Broadway’s Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin give their regards to their respective forebears on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Hell hath no fury like the rebel leader formerly known as Offred (Elisabeth Moss) in a fourth season of the Emmy-winning dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Based on the Margaret Atwood novel. Anytime, Hulu
Get schooled in the art of copping those all-important zzz’s in the new docuseries “Headspace Guide to Sleep.” Anytime, Netflix
Broadcast networks and cable news outlets will offer live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers a “Presidential Address” before a joint session of Congress. 6 p.m. various channels
Tiffany Haddish, come on down! You’re the next contestant on a new edition of “The Price Is Right at Night” hosted by Drew Carey. 8 p.m. CBS
Follow the bouncing ball in a special sing-along/best-of episode of the celebrity talent competition “The Masked Singer.” Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Under utmost secrecy and with limited time, costume designer Marina Toybina brings forth, lions and tigers and swans, oh my.
THURSDAY
Reality TV veteran Bethenny Frankel puts would-be business moguls through their paces in the new competition series “The Big Shot With Bethenny.” Anytime, HBO Max
Have katana, will travel: An African warrior makes a name for himself in medieval Japan in the new anime series “Yasuke.” Featuring the voice of LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Anytime, Netflix
The new documentary “Lucy the Human Chimp” profiles the primate who helped further our understanding of the ever-evolving nature-versus-nurture debate. Anytime, HBO Max
“Mank’s” Amanda Seyfried moves into a creepy house in the country in the 2021 psychological thriller “Things Heard & Seen.” With James Norton, F. Murray Abraham and “Stranger Things’” Natalia Dyer. Anytime, Netflix
The new special “William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary” marks 10 years of wedded bliss for Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. 8 p.m. The CW
No puppet! You’re the puppet! Actually, they’re all puppets in “Let’s Be Real,” a new satirical series from Robert Smigel, creator of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. 9:30 p.m. Fox
FRIDAY
In a world where our high-tech gadgets threaten humanity itself, one dysfunctional family will rise in the 2021 animated comedy “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” With the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride. Anytime, Netflix
Danny McBride may call his three HBO series a “misunderstood angry men trilogy,” but it’s his work’s sentimental sense of humor that’s been underappreciated.
“Mulholland Drive” costars Justin Theroux and Melissa George reunite on “The Mosquito Coast” in this new drama series about an iconoclastic inventor and family man and based on the bestseller by novelist Paul Theroux (Justin’s real-life uncle). Anytime, Apple TV+
In the future, everyone’s cat and/or dog will be famous for 15 minutes — thanks to social media, of course — as detailed in the new reality series “Pet Stars.” Anytime, Netflix
Reporting for duty: “Creed’s” Michael B. Jordan plays a Navy SEAL with a score to settle in the 2021 action thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
“MacGyver,” we hardly knew ye. This reboot of the 1980s-90s action drama wraps its five-season run. Lucas Till stars. 8 p.m. CBS
Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it in the new special “World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling.” Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 8 p.m. The CW
Stevie Wonder, Wynton Marsalis, Herbie Hancock, Annie Lennox and the late, great Aretha Franklin are among the music superstars seen and heard in an “International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
They don’t know if they’re coming or going and you won’t either in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending, head-scratching 2020 sci-fi/action thriller “Tenet.” With John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh and Robert Pattinson. 8 p.m. HBO
Jude Law and “Fargo’s” Carrie Coon move into a different but also very creepy house in the country in the 2020 psychological thriller “The Nest.” 9 p.m. Showtime
