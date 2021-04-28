What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al’; 2021 NFL Draft

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Paige (Mckenna Grace) considers joining Sheldon (Sheldon Cooper) as a student at East Texas Tech. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest Two new episodes of the mystery series. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

Top Chef The chefs draw on inspiration from a mother figure in their lives as they create a dish featuring roses or rose products. Later, the chefs go head-to-head at the Top Chef Drive-In where each team is challenged to create dishes based on popular movie genres. Padma Lakshmi is the host and Tom Colicchio heads the judging panel. 8 p.m. Bravo

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Beat Bobby Flay Pro golfer Michelle Wie is a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al After weeks of struggling with his new fish-out-of-water life in America, Al (Adhir Kalyan) begins to feel homesick so Riley, Art and Vanessa (Parker Young, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss) try to help. Zarmina Hamidi and Susan Ruttan also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) tries to find out why her therapist (Rainn Wilson) has been so distracted. Also, Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, Will Sasso) are in a life-or-death situation. 9 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Flip or Flop (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

B Positive Drew and Gina (Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford) struggle in their new relationships. Terrence Terrell and Linda Lavin also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Let’s Be Real Robert Smigel — who created some of the most memorable vintage comedy shorts on “Saturday Night Live” — uses puppets to cover politics and pop culture through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces. Among the “puppetized” public figures are President Joe Biden, Kanye West, Dr. Anthony Fauci, LeBron James and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Genevieve (Maeve Press) gets a present from a boy while Drea and Matilda (Lillian Carrier, Kayla Cromer) do a little online shopping. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Cake (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Impractical Jokers (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

2021 NFL Draft Round 1 of the pro football league’s player selection. From Cleveland. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL

William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary This new special celebrates the 10th wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now the parents of three children, the couple are earning praise for redefining royal parenting practices. 8 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:30 p.m. MLB

NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jessica Simpson; Becky Hammon; Kathie Lee Gifford gets a star on the Walk of Fame. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Porter (“Pose”); chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael B. Jordan; author Rickie Lee Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Eric Adjepong (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Eboni K. Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Skylar Astin; chef Marcela Valladolid guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Jessica Simpson (“Open Book”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Anna Kendrick; Justin Baldoni. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Mariel Hemingway; Dierks Bentley. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil The circumstances of the death of a couple’s 3-month-old son. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Oprah Winfrey. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Guest Joel McHale. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael B. Jordan; Nate Bargatze; Coi Leray performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mila Kunis; Sara Kays performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Maya Rudolph; Malcolm Gladwell; Kings of Leon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jordan; Ashnikko and Princess Nokia perform. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Brian Tyree Henry; Tom Grennan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Poet Rupi Kaur. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

1917 (2019) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8:55 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC

Blow Out (1981) 9:10 a.m. TMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. MTV

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 10:10 a.m. HBO

Snatch (2000) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:50 a.m. Epix

Tom Thumb (1958) 11 a.m. TCM

Leadbelly (1975) 11 a.m. TMC

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Encore

Carlito’s Way (1993) Noon Showtime

Meet the Parents (2000) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX

42 (2013) 12:30 p.m. VH1

The Way Back (2020) 12:59 p.m. Cinemax

Top Hat (1935) 1 p.m. TCM

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:25 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Identity (2002) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Deadpool (2016) 2:30 p.m. FXX

300 (2006) 3 p.m. FX

Travels With My Aunt (1972) 3 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 3:29 p.m. BBC America

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 4:12 p.m. Starz

Out of Sight (1998) 4:13 p.m. Encore

Rush Hour (1998) 4:30 p.m. BET

Independence Day (1996) 4:35 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5 p.m. AMC

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Wonder (2017) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Truman Show (1998) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Looper (2012) 7:58 p.m. Encore

Matilda (1996) 8 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. FX

American Sniper (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT

Creed (2015) 9 p.m. VH1

Tunes of Glory (1960) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Role Models (2008) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Salt (2010) 10 p.m. AMC

The Russia House (1990) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Mad Max (1979) 10 p.m. Epix

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 10 p.m. TMC

Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

12 Angry Men (1957) 11:15 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:40 p.m. HBO

