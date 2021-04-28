What’s on TV Thursday: ‘United States of Al’; 2021 NFL Draft
SERIES
Young Sheldon Paige (Mckenna Grace) considers joining Sheldon (Sheldon Cooper) as a student at East Texas Tech. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest Two new episodes of the mystery series. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Top Chef The chefs draw on inspiration from a mother figure in their lives as they create a dish featuring roses or rose products. Later, the chefs go head-to-head at the Top Chef Drive-In where each team is challenged to create dishes based on popular movie genres. Padma Lakshmi is the host and Tom Colicchio heads the judging panel. 8 p.m. Bravo
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Beat Bobby Flay Pro golfer Michelle Wie is a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al After weeks of struggling with his new fish-out-of-water life in America, Al (Adhir Kalyan) begins to feel homesick so Riley, Art and Vanessa (Parker Young, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss) try to help. Zarmina Hamidi and Susan Ruttan also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) tries to find out why her therapist (Rainn Wilson) has been so distracted. Also, Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, Will Sasso) are in a life-or-death situation. 9 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Flip or Flop (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
B Positive Drew and Gina (Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford) struggle in their new relationships. Terrence Terrell and Linda Lavin also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Let’s Be Real Robert Smigel — who created some of the most memorable vintage comedy shorts on “Saturday Night Live” — uses puppets to cover politics and pop culture through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces. Among the “puppetized” public figures are President Joe Biden, Kanye West, Dr. Anthony Fauci, LeBron James and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Genevieve (Maeve Press) gets a present from a boy while Drea and Matilda (Lillian Carrier, Kayla Cromer) do a little online shopping. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Cake (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Impractical Jokers (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
2021 NFL Draft Round 1 of the pro football league’s player selection. From Cleveland. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL
William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary This new special celebrates the 10th wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now the parents of three children, the couple are earning praise for redefining royal parenting practices. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:30 p.m. MLB
NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jessica Simpson; Becky Hammon; Kathie Lee Gifford gets a star on the Walk of Fame. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michael B. Jordan; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Porter (“Pose”); chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael B. Jordan; author Rickie Lee Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Eric Adjepong (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Eboni K. Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Skylar Astin; chef Marcela Valladolid guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Jessica Simpson (“Open Book”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Anna Kendrick; Justin Baldoni. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Mariel Hemingway; Dierks Bentley. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil The circumstances of the death of a couple’s 3-month-old son. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Oprah Winfrey. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Guest Joel McHale. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael B. Jordan; Nate Bargatze; Coi Leray performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mila Kunis; Sara Kays performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Maya Rudolph; Malcolm Gladwell; Kings of Leon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jordan; Ashnikko and Princess Nokia perform. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Brian Tyree Henry; Tom Grennan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Poet Rupi Kaur. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
1917 (2019) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8:55 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC
Blow Out (1981) 9:10 a.m. TMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. MTV
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 10:10 a.m. HBO
Snatch (2000) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:50 a.m. Epix
Tom Thumb (1958) 11 a.m. TCM
Leadbelly (1975) 11 a.m. TMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Encore
Carlito’s Way (1993) Noon Showtime
Meet the Parents (2000) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX
42 (2013) 12:30 p.m. VH1
The Way Back (2020) 12:59 p.m. Cinemax
Top Hat (1935) 1 p.m. TCM
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:25 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Identity (2002) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Deadpool (2016) 2:30 p.m. FXX
300 (2006) 3 p.m. FX
Travels With My Aunt (1972) 3 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 3:29 p.m. BBC America
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 4:12 p.m. Starz
Out of Sight (1998) 4:13 p.m. Encore
Rush Hour (1998) 4:30 p.m. BET
Independence Day (1996) 4:35 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5 p.m. AMC
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Wonder (2017) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Truman Show (1998) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Looper (2012) 7:58 p.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) 8 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. FX
American Sniper (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT
Creed (2015) 9 p.m. VH1
Tunes of Glory (1960) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Role Models (2008) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Salt (2010) 10 p.m. AMC
The Russia House (1990) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Mad Max (1979) 10 p.m. Epix
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 10 p.m. TMC
Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
12 Angry Men (1957) 11:15 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:40 p.m. HBO
