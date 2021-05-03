What’s on TV Monday: ‘All Rise’ on CBS; ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy Journalist Bill Whitaker (“60 Minutes”) begins his turn as guest host in this new episode of the answers-and-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

The Neighborhood Gemma (Beth Behrs) surprises Dave (Max Greenfield) when she lets him know she wants another baby. Also, Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) discover a stash of cash. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice This new episode looks back at memorable moments from the series’ first 10 years. 8 p.m. NBC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) presides when a former judge (Charlayne Woodard) who she idolized is accused of bribery and is representing herself in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends an SOS to Gambi (James Remar). Also, Lynn (Christine Adams) lands in serious trouble as well. Nafessa Williams, Jordan Calloway, Chantal Thuy and Marvin Jones III also star. 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox

American Masters “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” — the last documentary completed by filmmaker James Redford before his 2020 death from cancer — profiles the Chinese-American author whose first novel “The Joy Luck Club” catapulted her to commercial and international success. 9 p.m. KOCE

Best Baker in America Carla Hall hosts this new season of the culinary competition series. The first challenges are a Kentucky May Day “piecaken” with bourbon as the featured flavor and a Florida key lime pie. Jason Smith and Gesine Prado are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Pray, Obey, Kill (Series finale) 9 p.m. HBO

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Danny Trejo and Grylls in an exploration of Utah’s Arches National Park. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Debris The mystery deepens as Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) try to reverse what’s gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. NBC

Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX

Race to the Center of the Earth (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS ON TV

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. KCOP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); author Julianna Margulies. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life”); Top Teacher finalists. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Ben Higgins; Bridget Lancaster. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “When Will I Be Loved”; Bradley Whitford; Leslie Bibb; Walker County performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Theroux (“The Mosquito Coast”); Bethenny Frankel (“The Big Shot With Bethenny”); Cameron Jay. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman discusses the abuse he endured as a child and the truth about his father. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Margaret Cho (“Hysterical”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez Andra Day. 9 p.m.Spectrum News 1

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nasim Pedrad. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vince Vaughn; Aidy Bryant; Girl in Red performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Richard Kind; Mario Duplantier. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh MJ Rodriguez. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES ON TV

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 a.m. TMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9:06 a.m. Starz

A Bronx Tale (1993) 10 a.m. AMC

Darkest Hour (2017) 10:35 a.m. HBO

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:47 a.m. Encore

American Made (2017) Noon FX

Field of Dreams (1989) 12:30 p.m. AMC

The Good Lie (2014) 12:49 p.m. Cinemax

House Party (1990) 1 p.m. VH1

Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Stranger (1991) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Hellboy (2004) 2:54 p.m. Starz

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 3 p.m. AMC

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 3 p.m. Sundance

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FXX

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Laggies (2014) 4:45 p.m. TMC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX

Platoon (1986) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

The Bourne Identity (2002) 6:02 p.m. Syfy

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 6:30 p.m. Cinemax

Crossfire (1947) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Shazam! (2019) 7:45 p.m. TNT

Incredibles 2 (2018) 8 p.m. ABC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 8 p.m. TMC

The Night of the Hunter (1955) 8:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Rescue Dawn (2006) 9 p.m. Ovation

Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime

King Kong (1933) 10 p.m. TCM

Out of the Furnace (2013) 10:40 p.m. TMC

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 p.m. Epix

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 11:47 p.m. Starz

