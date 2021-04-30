What’s on TV This Week: ‘Vax Live’ with J.Lo, MTV’s ‘Pink Skies Ahead’ and more

Editor’s note: Beginning May 9, “What’s on TV This Week” will be published on Sunday.

SUNDAY

Please give a warm welcome to Johnny Carson, David Letterman and the other TV personalities profiled in the docuseries “The Story of Late Night.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Host W. Kamau Bell tackles the topic of police reform in the season premiere of “United Shades of America.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

If you’re holding out for a hero — or heroes, plural — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” is back for Season 6. 8 p.m. The CW

Oooh, yeah! Pro wrestling’s “Macho Man” Randy Savage is remembered on a new “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E

“Home Town’s” Ben and Erin Napier are fixin’ to renovate the tiny burg of Wetumpka, Ala., in the spinoff series “Home Town Takeover.” 8 p.m. HGTV

The docuspecial “Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden” marks the 10th anniversary of the U.S. raid that took out the terrorist leader behind the Sept. 11 attacks. 8 p.m. History Channel

An unsolved mystery hits too close to home for the host of a true-crime podcast in the TV movie “How I Met Your Murderer.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

This is the girl: “The Affair’s” Julia Goldani Telles will be the object of wealthy men’s affections in Season 3 of “The Girlfriend Experience.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Starz

It’s back to the ballroom as the LGBTQ-themed drama “Pose” returns for its third and final season. With Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez. 10 and 11:11 p.m. FX

February 13 proves especially unlucky for one particular gal in the TV movie “Galentine’s Day Nightmare.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

MONDAY

Jay Leno and skater Nancy Kerrigan find out if that old junk they have lying around is worth a buck or two in a new celebrity edition of “Antiques Roadshow.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The 2020 documentary “Assassins” tells the twisted tale of two women tricked into taking part in the murder of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half brother in 2017. 8 p.m. Starz

Novelist Amy Tan, who chronicled the Chinese American experience in bestsellers such as “The Joy Luck Club,” is profiled on a new “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Butchers and candlemakers need not apply: “Best Baker in America” is back for Season 4. With host Carla Hall. 9 p.m. Food Network

“Machete’s” Danny Trejo goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through Utah’s Arches National Park in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

TUESDAY

“Selena,” the biographical drama about the ill-fated Tejano pop star, returns with its final episodes. With Christian Serratos. Anytime, Netflix

They just can’t stop cloning around in the animated franchise entry “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” Anytime, Disney+; also Fri.

Comics Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr. bring the funny in the season finale of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A new “Frontline” investigates accounts of human-rights abuses in the East African nation of Eritrea. 10 p.m. KOCE

The truth is out there, they just haven’t found it yet, in new episodes of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.” 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

The docuseries “The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness” probes allegations that the serial killer who terrorized NYC in the late 1970s might not have acted alone. Anytime, Netflix

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” to host Tiffany Haddish as this reality series returns on a new network. 8 p.m. CBS

Everything you’ve always wanted to know about the biological processes keeping you alive is explored in the new series “Human: The World Within.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

The documentary “Citizen Penn” salutes Oscar-winning actor and activist Sean Penn. Anytime, Discovery+

Rock stars and the mothers who love them share their stories in “From Cradle to Stage,” a new series from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Anytime, Paramount+

A mother who lost a son years earlier comes to believe he is still alive in the drama “The Drowning.” Jill Halfpenny stars. Anytime, Acorn TV; also Sundance Now

Gospel-singing siblings (Jonathan McReynolds, Rotimi) face trials and tribulations in the made-for-TV drama “Favorite Son.” Anytime, BET+

They’re getting the band back together in “Girls5eva,” a new sitcom about a 1990s-era vocal group. With Busy Philipps and Sara Bareilles. Anytime, Peacock

It’s also back to the ballroom in the second season of the competition series “Legendary.” With judges Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) and Megan Thee Stallion. Anytime, HBO Max

The co-anchor of “SNL’s” Weekend Update steps out on his own in the sketch-comedy series “That Damn Michael Che.” Anytime, HBO Max

The TCM Classic Film Festival goes virtual for a second year and kicks off with the Oscar-winning 1961 musical “West Side Story” starring Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno. 5 p.m. TCM, HBO Max

FRIDAY

Hola, chico: The documentary “The Boy from Medellín” gets up close and personal with Latin music superstar J Balvin. Anytime, Amazon Prime

It’s hard out here for aging superheroes and their similarly gifted offspring in “Jupiter’s Legacy,” a new action-drama starring Josh Duhamel. Anytime, Netflix

A Black teen (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) faces down a legal system stacked against him in the 2018 drama “Monster.” With Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright. Anytime, Netflix

Lori Arnold, sister of comic Tom Arnold, details her past life as a big-time drug dealer in the documentary “Queen of Meth.” Anytime, Discovery+

You can’t keep a good woman down in a third and final season of the comedy “Shrill.” “SNL’s” Aidy Bryant stars. Anytime, Hulu

Work-from-home types looking to leave the big city behind scope out greener pastures in the new series “Happily Wherever.” 8:30 p.m. HGTV

The rebooted version of the 1980s prime-time soap “Dynasty” is back for another season. 9 p.m. The CW

Here’s a classic Russian drama you can Chekhov your list: “Uncle Vanya,” on a new “Great Performances.” With Toby Jones. 9 p.m. KOCE

Cyndi Lauper and guests Kelsea Ballerini and Ingrid Michaelson just want to have fun on a new “Skyville Live.” 10 p.m. CMT

SATURDAY

Jennifer Lopez, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and the aforementioned J Balvin are among the performers slated for “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” hosted by Selena Gomez. 8 p.m. CBS, ABC; 11 p.m. Fox

“Greenland” seems as good a place as any for a family seeking a safe place to ride out the apocalypse in this 2020 disaster flick. With Gerard Butler. 8 p.m. HBO

A woman who trades in true-crime collectibles gets more than she bargained for in the TV movie “Memories of a Murder.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

A travel agent meets a hotel owner who’s warm for her form in the TV movie “Baby, It’s Cold Inside.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A teen (Jessica Barden) comes to terms with her anxiety disorder in writer-director Kelly Oxford’s 2020 coming-of-age tale “Pink Skies Ahead.” With Mary J. Blige. 9 p.m. MTV

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

