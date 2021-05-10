Laverne Cox will lead E!'s red carpet coverage after Giuliana Rancic’s exit

It’s official: Laverne Cox will lead E!'s signature red carpet coverage.

The Emmy-nominated actor will take over as host of the network’s “Live From E!” franchise starting with the 2022 awards season. Cox will also host a series of celebrity interview specials that will air throughout next year.

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage,” Cox said in a statement. “For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long.

“I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”

The actor succeeds Giuliana Rancic, who announced Friday she was leaving “Live From E!” after a 20-year run covering red carpets for the network. Rancic is moving on to producing through her new development deal with NBCUniversal.

Cox earned four Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Sophia Burset in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.” A prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights, Cox produced the Emmy-winning documentary “The T Word” (2014), which follows the journeys of seven transgender youths who faced such challenges as bullying and violence. Most recently she appeared in “Disclosure,” a documentary about trans representation in Hollywood that she also executive produced, as well as the Oscar-winning film “Promising Young Woman.”

“Laverne Cox is a risk taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience, and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”