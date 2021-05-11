What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX; ‘NCIS’ on CBS; ‘Chad’ on TBS and more
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team track a stolen laptop computer to the uncle of a young boy (guest star Jack Fisher) who used to be one of Gibbs’ neighbors. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Maria Bello also star with guest stars John Bobek, Anahi Bustillos, Karri Turner and Philip Shahbaz. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice One singer from each of the four teams are voted safe in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) seeks out Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help after suffering a betrayal. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous path as they search for answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) about his biggest fear. Danielle Panabaker also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Pooch Perfect The remaining four teams compete for three spots in the finals. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Billie (Jessica Lucas) wants Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) baby shower to go smoothly, but a secret complicates things in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer Hosted by science writer Steven Johnson and historian David Olusoga, this new four-part documentary series examines medical innovations that were developed to conquer some of the world’s deadliest diseases — smallpox, cholera and the Spanish flu, among others. Tonight’s premiere focuses on vaccines. 8 p.m. KOCE
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Series regular David Harewood directed this new episode which follows the Super Friends as they venture into the Phantom Zone in a life-or-death scheme to rescue Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and bring her back to the present. Chyler Leigh, Nicole Maines and Jesse Rath also star. 9 p.m. The CW
From George Reeves to the new “Superman & Lois,” the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV’s patient character development.
black-ish After one of the secrets that Dre (Anthony Anderson) shares with his father (Laurence Fishburne) is revealed to Ruby (Jenifer Lewis), Dre realizes that his relationships with each parent have changed. Also, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) surprises the twins (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) with a new car. Marcus Scribner also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son With a serial killer on the run, Malcolm (Tom Payne) becomes so obsessed with the hunt that U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz (guest star April Hernandez-Castillo) tries to kick him off the case. Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young also star with guest stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Cullum. 9 p.m. Fox
Philly D.A. A skeptical parole board stands between Joseph Chamberlain and freedom. Also, a spike in murder cases reported in local media threatens to halt plans for parole reform in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Martha Stewart makes the finals extra challenging (footwear in the ingredient basket) in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Crime of the Century The conclusion of this two-part documentary series about the opioid epidemic focuses on the mass marketing of synthetic opioids and connections between drug manufacturers and government policy. 9 p.m. HBO
Mixed-ish When Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) seeks to become closer to sister-in-law Denise (Christina Anthony) he helps her out with her errands. Meanwhile, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) and her siblings (Ethan Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris) pick up some questionable sales tactics while hustling chocolate bars for a school fundraiser. Tika Sumpter also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Ruth (Melissa L. Williams) struggles to gain Dikahn’s (Lenny Thomas) trust. 10 p.m. BET
Cruel Summer Jeanette and Kate (Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt) encounter each other at the Skylin High School takeover of the county fair. Froy Gutierrez, Benjamin J. Cain Jr., Andrea Anders and Harley Quinn Smith also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mayans M.C. (Season finale) Bishop (Michael Irby) launches his scheme to become the only king in the season finale. JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Sarah Bolger also star. 10 p.m. FX
It’s been nearly four years since “Sons of Anarchy,” a bloody tale of fathers, sons and family betrayal set among a Northern California biker gang, took its final ride on FX.
America’s Book of Secrets (Season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. History
Chad (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the New York Knicks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Stacey Abrams; singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matt Damon; Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chris Rock; author Seth Rogen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Duhamel (“Jupiter’s Legacy”); the COVID vaccine. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Stacey Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Catherine Bell (“Good Witch”); baker Buddy Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Joey Fatone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Andrew McCarthy; Jerry O’Connell; Jay Pharoah. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Some of the most unique towns and history-making places in America. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Courteney Cox; DeVon Franklin (“Live Free”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “How Blue”; Sara Gore (“New York Live”); Mariska Hargitay; Aaron Tveit; Maya Rudolph. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Flatulence; fascination with true crime; getting great sleep; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple’s marriage is full of fights, screaming, threats, name-calling and pushing. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pink; Imagine Dragons performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Exotic animal traffickers; preparing a pandemic puppy for the return to normal. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Bebe Rexha (“Better Mistakes”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Michelle Buteau. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Thalia performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Heidi Klum; Mike Epps; Madness performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Stacey Abrams; Ashe performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Martin Freeman; Rag’n’Bone Man performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jimmy Tatro. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Jane Eyre (2011) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Gone Girl (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 10 a.m. Epix
Knocked Up (2007) 10 a.m. MTV
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
The Sessions (2012) 11:02 a.m. Cinemax
Arrival (2016) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Goosebumps (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) Noon TNT
Grease (1978) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man (2002) 12:30 p.m. Starz
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 12:39 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:35 p.m. Starz
Weird Science (1985) 3 p.m. Cinemax
Tab Hunter Confidential (2015) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Elf (2003) 3:48 p.m. Encore
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4 p.m. Freeform
Face/Off (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon (1970) 5 p.m. TCM
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 5:28 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6 p.m. Freeform
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 6 p.m. Ovation
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
A Woman’s Face (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. AMC
Salt (2010) 8 and 10:15 p.m. BBC America
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Beauty and the Beast (1991) 8 p.m. Freeform
As Good as It Gets (1997) 9 p.m. Starz
Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) 9 p.m. TCM
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
The Enchanted Cottage (1945) 11:30 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Halston’ with Ewan McGregor, an Angelina Jolie action flick and more
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Halston’ with Ewan McGregor, an Angelina Jolie action flick and more
TV highlights for May 9-15 also include a salute to female comedians on Lifetime and the return of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: May 9: ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Showtime; ‘Forrest Gump’; on Comedy Central; ‘The Philadelphia Story’ on TCM and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.