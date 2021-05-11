What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX; ‘NCIS’ on CBS; ‘Chad’ on TBS and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team track a stolen laptop computer to the uncle of a young boy (guest star Jack Fisher) who used to be one of Gibbs’ neighbors. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Maria Bello also star with guest stars John Bobek, Anahi Bustillos, Karri Turner and Philip Shahbaz. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice One singer from each of the four teams are voted safe in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) seeks out Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help after suffering a betrayal. Also, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous path as they search for answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) about his biggest fear. Danielle Panabaker also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Pooch Perfect The remaining four teams compete for three spots in the finals. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Billie (Jessica Lucas) wants Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) baby shower to go smoothly, but a secret complicates things in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer Hosted by science writer Steven Johnson and historian David Olusoga, this new four-part documentary series examines medical innovations that were developed to conquer some of the world’s deadliest diseases — smallpox, cholera and the Spanish flu, among others. Tonight’s premiere focuses on vaccines. 8 p.m. KOCE

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Series regular David Harewood directed this new episode which follows the Super Friends as they venture into the Phantom Zone in a life-or-death scheme to rescue Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and bring her back to the present. Chyler Leigh, Nicole Maines and Jesse Rath also star. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish After one of the secrets that Dre (Anthony Anderson) shares with his father (Laurence Fishburne) is revealed to Ruby (Jenifer Lewis), Dre realizes that his relationships with each parent have changed. Also, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) surprises the twins (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) with a new car. Marcus Scribner also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son With a serial killer on the run, Malcolm (Tom Payne) becomes so obsessed with the hunt that U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz (guest star April Hernandez-Castillo) tries to kick him off the case. Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young also star with guest stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Cullum. 9 p.m. Fox

Philly D.A. A skeptical parole board stands between Joseph Chamberlain and freedom. Also, a spike in murder cases reported in local media threatens to halt plans for parole reform in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Martha Stewart makes the finals extra challenging (footwear in the ingredient basket) in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Crime of the Century The conclusion of this two-part documentary series about the opioid epidemic focuses on the mass marketing of synthetic opioids and connections between drug manufacturers and government policy. 9 p.m. HBO

Mixed-ish When Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) seeks to become closer to sister-in-law Denise (Christina Anthony) he helps her out with her errands. Meanwhile, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) and her siblings (Ethan Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris) pick up some questionable sales tactics while hustling chocolate bars for a school fundraiser. Tika Sumpter also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Ruth (Melissa L. Williams) struggles to gain Dikahn’s (Lenny Thomas) trust. 10 p.m. BET

Cruel Summer Jeanette and Kate (Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt) encounter each other at the Skylin High School takeover of the county fair. Froy Gutierrez, Benjamin J. Cain Jr., Andrea Anders and Harley Quinn Smith also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mayans M.C. (Season finale) Bishop (Michael Irby) launches his scheme to become the only king in the season finale. JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Sarah Bolger also star. 10 p.m. FX

America’s Book of Secrets (Season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. History

Chad (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the New York Knicks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Stacey Abrams; singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Matt Damon; Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chris Rock; author Seth Rogen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Duhamel (“Jupiter’s Legacy”); the COVID vaccine. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Stacey Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Catherine Bell (“Good Witch”); baker Buddy Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Joey Fatone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Andrew McCarthy; Jerry O’Connell; Jay Pharoah. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Some of the most unique towns and history-making places in America. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Courteney Cox; DeVon Franklin (“Live Free”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “How Blue”; Sara Gore (“New York Live”); Mariska Hargitay; Aaron Tveit; Maya Rudolph. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Flatulence; fascination with true crime; getting great sleep; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A couple’s marriage is full of fights, screaming, threats, name-calling and pushing. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pink; Imagine Dragons performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Exotic animal traffickers; preparing a pandemic puppy for the return to normal. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Bebe Rexha (“Better Mistakes”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Michelle Buteau. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Thalia performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Heidi Klum; Mike Epps; Madness performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Stacey Abrams; Ashe performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Martin Freeman; Rag’n’Bone Man performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jimmy Tatro. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Jane Eyre (2011) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Gone Girl (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 10 a.m. Epix

Knocked Up (2007) 10 a.m. MTV

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

The Sessions (2012) 11:02 a.m. Cinemax

Arrival (2016) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Goosebumps (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) Noon TNT

Grease (1978) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man (2002) 12:30 p.m. Starz

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 12:39 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:35 p.m. Starz

Weird Science (1985) 3 p.m. Cinemax

Tab Hunter Confidential (2015) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Elf (2003) 3:48 p.m. Encore

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4 p.m. Freeform

Face/Off (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon (1970) 5 p.m. TCM

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 5:28 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6 p.m. Freeform

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 6 p.m. Ovation

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

A Woman’s Face (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. AMC

Salt (2010) 8 and 10:15 p.m. BBC America

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Beauty and the Beast (1991) 8 p.m. Freeform

As Good as It Gets (1997) 9 p.m. Starz

Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) 9 p.m. TCM

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) 11:30 p.m. TCM

