What’s on TV This Week: ‘Halston’ with Ewan McGregor, an Angelina Jolie action flick and more

SUNDAY

Fierce females vie for the freshly minted title of women’s champion on a special edition of “American Ninja Warrior.” 7 p.m. NBC

Journalist George Stephanopoulos and statistician Nate Silver lend their voices to a new episode of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m.

Can you dig it … sucka?! Pro wrestling’s Booker T is profiled on a new “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E

A woman meets a hunky firefighter who’s a little too warm for her form in the thriller “Burning Little Lies.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

When it comes to hot-button issues like race relations, celebrity guests will get little leeway from “Ziwe” in this new chat show hosted by writer-comic Ziwe Fumudoh. 11 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Humorist John Hodgman, Latin music legend Ruben Blades and chef Carla Hall take part in a new celebrity edition of “Antiques Roadshow.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Maya Rudolph, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the late, great Gilda Radner are among the funny females feted in “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: The Comedians.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Filmmaker Alex Gibney weighs the pharmaceutical industry’s culpability in the opioid epidemic in the two-part exposé “The Crime of the Century.” 9 p.m. HBO; concludes Tue.

Gina Carano (“The Mandalorian”) goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the Dolomites in Italy in this new episode of the outdoor survival series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Mothers working multiple jobs to make ends meet come to rely on a 24-hour childcare center in filmmaker Loira Limbal’s poignant 2020 documentary “Through the Night” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Can it buy you happiness? Does it really make the world go round? Find out in the new docuseries “Money, Explained.” Anytime, Netflix

The four-part docuseries “Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer” details the advances modern medical science has made toward defeating disease and increasing life expectancy around the world. 8 p.m. KOCE

Reports of a super-clandestine predecessor to the more recently established Space Force are probed in the season premiere of “America’s Book of Secrets.” 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

It’s a long way to topiary in “Clipped,” a new competition series for professional shrub-shapers. “Ugly Betty’s” Michael Urie hosts and Martha Stewart sits on the judges panel. Anytime, Discovery+

“Oxygen,” or rather the decreasing levels of same, is of utmost concern to a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber in this 2021 sci-fi thriller. Mélanie Laurent stars. Anytime, Netflix

See if you can keep up with “The Upshaws” in this new sitcom about a working-class Black family in Indiana. With Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes. Anytime, Netflix

The reality series “Siesta Key” and “The Hills: New Beginnings” return with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. MTV

Couples hoping to conceive a child, but who need a little help from modern medical science to get there, share their stories in “Fighting for Fertility” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Protect ya neck as we return to “Castlevania” for the animated vampire drama’s fourth and final season. Anytime, Netflix

A veteran stand-up comic (Jean Smart) turns to an aspiring comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) to freshen up her material in the dark, Las Vegas-set comedy “Hacks.” Anytime, HBO Max

“Homemade Astronauts” are here to give NASA a run for their money in this new docuseries about DIY aerospace entrepreneurs. Anytime, Discovery+

Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches in “The Reckoning,” a 2021 horror fable set in 17th-century England. Charlotte Kirk stars. Anytime, Shudder

See how WNBA players held court during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020’s protests for racial justice in the sports documentary “144.” 6 p.m. ESPN

“Mom,” we hardly knew ye. This sitcom starring Allison Janney — and formerly Anna Faris — ends its eight-season run. 9 p.m. CBS

The reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” don’t stop and is in fact back for a sixth season. 9 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

Fashion! Turn to the left! “Star Wars’” Ewan McGregor plays the jet-setting 1970s designer known by the mononym “Halston” in this new limited series. With Bill Pullman, Krysta Rodriguez and Vera Farmiga. Anytime, Netflix

More purportedly true accounts of paranormal encounters are reenacted for your amusement and/or horrification in a third season of “Haunted.” Anytime, Netflix

Places, please. It’s curtain time once again as “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” returns for its sophomore season. Anytime, Disney+

Danger, Will Robinson! The animated sci-fi anthology series “Love, Death & Robots” returns for Season 2. Anytime, Netflix

A wildlands firefighter (Angelina Jolie) protects a teen from the killers on his trail in the 2021 action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” With Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry and “The Punisher’s” Jon Bernthal. Anytime, HBO Max

“The Woman in the Window” saw something she shouldn’t-a oughta in this 2021 thriller starring Amy Adams. Joe Wright directs and Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star. Anytime, Netflix

All aboard! A Black woman (Thuso Mbedu) in the pre-Civil War South makes her bid for freedom in “The Underground Railroad,” a fantastical new drama series from “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins. Anytime, Amazon Prime

In the name of love: The new docuseries “Pride” recounts the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community from the 1950s to the present day. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. FX

The Tom Selleck cop drama “Blue Bloods” ends its 11th season with back-to-back new episodes. 9 p.m. CBS

“Great Performances” takes stock of an industry decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the special episode “The Arts Interrupted.” Vanessa Williams hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

The American Pops Orchestra looks to supply some much-needed uplift to a weary world in the special “We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Greenleaf’s” Keith David, R&B singer Ledisi, and their respective better halves are among the couples sharing their secrets for making relationships last in a new season of “Black Love.” 10 p.m. OWN

SATURDAY

The three-part series “China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom” tracks efforts to protect and preserve the communist nation’s rare and endangered plant and animal species. 8 p.m. BBC America

London calling: Dev Patel plays Dickens’ idealistic young hero in “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci’s revisionist 2019 adaptation of “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” With Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie. 8 p.m. HBO

A marketing exec (Lacey Chabert) returns to her hometown and, before you can say “bah, bah, bah,” hooks up with her old high-school beau in the TV movie “Sweet Carolina.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

