Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Rep. Adam Schiff on ‘Face the Nation’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) speaking from a podium with eight men staggered behind him.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) will be a guest on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning Attorney Benjamin Crump. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.); author Jane Harman (“Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS America, Israel and the Palestinians: Martin Indyk, Council on Foreign Relations; author Rashid Khalidi (“The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance”). Global response to COVID-19: David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. The U.N. report on the ISIS genocide against the Yazidis: Amal Clooney, human rights barrister; Nadia Murad, Yazidi human rights activist. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Mike Pompeo. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Opinion

Column: Devin Nunes’ festival of freedom? It’s more like a carnival of Republican grievances

Devin Nunes’ signs are ubiquitous on Highway 99 during this election cycle. Here, a ruby Republican heart beats in sapphire blue California, or as one KMJ promotion puts it, a hub for “rational thinking in an irrational state.” That heart has missed a few beats in recent years as new voters, particularly Latinos, lean more liberal. But the Republican pulse keeps beating, even as Democrats dominate the state government and prepare for a March 3 primary election that will give them a larger say in their party’s presidential nominating contest. Up the backbone of California, north of Bakersfield, the billboards that dot state Route 99 speak volumes. “Jesus is Lord,” says more than one. “Dam Water Grows Food” proclaim several others. A picture of a mother and infant dominates another towering sign, which declares “Pro Woman, Pro Baby, Pro Life.”

Opinion

Column: Devin Nunes’ festival of freedom? It’s more like a carnival of Republican grievances

A gathering of Trump-loving Republicans in Tulare is a celebration of old gripes and new denial about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

More Coverage

Hiltzik: If California is such an ‘anti-business’ state, why is its economy booming?

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); former director of U.S> Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). Panel: Peter Baker, New York Times; Brendan Buck; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control. Panel: Cecilia Vega; Pierre Thomas; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Politics

Liz Cheney’s ouster from House leadership amplifies voice of anti-Trump Republicans

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Wyoming Republican Party central committee will likely vote Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, on whether to censure Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Donald Trump, the latest backlash for the rising GOP leader and daughter of a former vice president who is facing the wrath of Trump loyalists vowing to make her pay. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Politics

Liz Cheney’s ouster from House leadership amplifies voice of anti-Trump Republicans

Republicans face a midterm dilemma: Trump has an iron grip on the party, but he risks alienating swing voters.

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control; Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Edwin Fountain, World War I Memorial Commission. Panel: Steve Hayes; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A democracy beat in American newsrooms: Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State. Ari Berman, Mother Jones; Juliette Kayyem; Peter Wehner. Covering CDC recommendations: Sanjay Gupta. Taking charge of a newsroom: Sally Buzbee, incoming executive editor of the Washington Post. Dual roles of journalist and novelist: Author Jake Tapper (“The Devil May Dance”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Steve Krakauer; Glenn Greenwald; Sarah Norman; Robby Soave; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Viet Thanh Nguyen (“The Committed”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Facial recognition used to identify criminal suspects; unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) are being addressed by the U.S. government; professional tennis player Rafael Nadal. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

California

Navy releases video of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

Navy releases video of 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

California

Navy releases video of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

Advertisement

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement