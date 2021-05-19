What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Call Your Mother,’ and more
SERIES
Jeopardy! The answers and questions quiz show’s “Tournament of Champions” features two previous winners from Southern California with Ryan Hemmel competing and Austin “Buzzy” Cohen continuing as guest host. 7 p.m. ABC
Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Marcel (Dominic Rains) worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient returns with complications. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Geoff (Sam Lerner) is planning on asking Erica (Hayley Orrantia) to marry him in the season finale of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The final four singers perform in the semifinals then Cluedle-Doo reveals himself. 8 p.m. Fox
Life at the Waterhole A production team from the BBC and PBS built an artificial watering hole in Tanzania’s Mwiba Wildlife Reserve allowing Dr. M. Sanjayan and his team of researchers to present a close look at the complex social dynamics involved when elephants, lions, leopards and more meet and compete in this new three-part nature series, which continues weekly through June 2. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere) 8 p.m. Bravo
Home Economics In the season finale, the family gathers to celebrate their parents’ anniversary and try not to spoil it, as they have year after year. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team When Bravo and Alpha teams work together to protect a crucial Nigerian pipeline that is under attack by Boko Haram, a team member is injured and Jason and Clay (David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot) try to save his life in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Ryan (Riley Smith) and her crew try to find a way to take down Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) in this new episode. Carson (Scott Wolf) has a warning for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Maddison Jaizani also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) finds a way to use her “Jeopardy!” infamy to her advantage. John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert also star in the season finale with guest stars Katey Sagal, Nat Faxon and Jack Laufer. 9 p.m. ABC
Nova The new episode “Hindenburg: The New Evidence” searches for the cause of the infamous 1937 airship disaster from a fresh perspective offered by the discovery of new, never-before-seen amateur footage of the crash. 9 p.m. KOCE
Call Your Mother In an audacious step that they hope will move their relationship to the next level, Jean and Danny (Kyra Sedgwick, Patrick Brammall) embark on a trip to her home state of Iowa. Meanwhile, in California, Jackie, Freddie and Lane (Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Austin Crute) have gotten hooked on true-crime TV shows and begin to suspect that Danny is a serial killer. 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Rome (Romany Malco) tries to help Tyrell (guest star Adam Swain) find a worthwhile outlet for his frustrations with systemic racism in America. Tristan Byon, James Roday Rodriguez and Floriana Lima also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Human: The World Within This new episode documents how the body defends itself. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 4:30 p.m. MLB; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 5 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Nashville Predators visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. CNBC; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. CNBC
NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning LeVar Burton guest hosts; Robin Hayes; Samira Wiley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Helen Mirren (“Solos”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Hudson; author Don Francisco. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Wilmer Valderrama. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View John Stamos; author Dorothy A. Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray(N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Max Thieriot; Katie Quinn. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jerry O’Connell and David Begnaud guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Billy Porter (“Pose”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough; David Begnaud. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Get Lucky”; Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps; Simu Liu; Tom Jones performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Where to live post-pandemic; summer cooking with TikTok mom Jenny Martinez; bunions; body odor. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Family and friends say a woman has been dealing with severe hypochondria since she was a child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Activist and author Stacey Abrams (“While Justice Sleeps”); Dave Bautista (“Army of the Dead”); Lady A performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The new CDC mask guidelines; how to travel safely this summer; a weight-loss drug may end obesity. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real La La Anthony (“The Chi”); Sutton Stracke. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Charles Barkley. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Shelton; Fran Lebowitz; Regard; Troye Sivan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lisa Kudrow; Tamika Mallory. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”); Patti Harrison (“Together Together”); Lake Street Dive performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Action Bronson; Brian Frasier-Moore. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chef Eitan Bernath. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Bowfinger (1999) 8:15 a.m. HBO
The Hitch-Hiker (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 9:30 a.m. Showtime; 9 p.m. Showtime
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11 a.m. MTV; 5:30 p.m. MTV
Life of Pi (2012) 1:10 p.m. HBO
Gun Crazy (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Eighth Grade (2018) 1:25 p.m. Showtime
Hellboy (2004) 1:51 p.m. Starz
Class Action (1991) 1:55 p.m. Encore
Moneyball (2011) 2 p.m. AMC
Spy (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
They Live by Night (1948) 3 p.m. TCM
Easy A (2010) 3:30 p.m. MTV
Panic Room (2002) 3:48 p.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform
Mid90s (2018) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
The Invisible Man (2020) 5:54 p.m. Cinemax
Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Dazed and Confused (1993) 6 p.m. IFC
Rescue Dawn (2006) 7 p.m. Ovation
Royal Wedding (1951) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America
Doctor Sleep (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. TMC
Paths of Glory (1957) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. VH1
Dreamgirls (2006) 9:05 p.m. HBO
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:35 p.m. KVCR
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 10 p.m. Ovation
Breaker Morant (1980) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 10:25 p.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10:34 p.m. Cinemax
New Jack City (1991) 11:30 p.m. VH1
