Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
NBC’s “Meet the Press” preempted by soccer.
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House advisor Cedric Richmond. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Scott Brown, New England Law Boston. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m., 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.); Jamie Mietzl, the Atlantic Council. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Former secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Russel Honoré, U.S. Capitol Security Review. Katherine Rowe, College of William & Mary. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb.(N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Mark Regev, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Virginia Ali, Ben’s Chili Bowl. Panel: Guy Benson; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the Republican Party: Perry Bacon Jr., the Washington Post; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”); Claire Atkinson, Insider.Coverage of President Biden and the post-Trump era: Author Edward-Isaac Dovere (“Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump”). The future of local news after Alden’s Tribune takeover: Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune Guild. BBC after inquiry into Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana: John Ware, BBC; Max Foster. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Mara Liasson; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Charlie Gasparino; Sally Quinn; Jonathan Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Lisa Napoli (“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Transgender healthcare and the legislation being introduced in states that aims to limit care for transgender youth; the newest volcano in Iceland; the 1921 Greenwood Massacre in Tulsa, Okla. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
