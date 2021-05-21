Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) smiles.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will be a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Ed Stockly
Share

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.


NBC’s “Meet the Press” preempted by soccer.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

State of the Union White House advisor Cedric Richmond. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Scott Brown, New England Law Boston. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m., 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.); Jamie Mietzl, the Atlantic Council. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Former secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Russel Honoré, U.S. Capitol Security Review. Katherine Rowe, College of William & Mary. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb.(N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Mark Regev, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Virginia Ali, Ben’s Chili Bowl. Panel: Guy Benson; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the Republican Party: Perry Bacon Jr., the Washington Post; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”); Claire Atkinson, Insider.Coverage of President Biden and the post-Trump era: Author Edward-Isaac Dovere (“Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump”). The future of local news after Alden’s Tribune takeover: Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune Guild. BBC after inquiry into Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana: John Ware, BBC; Max Foster. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Mara Liasson; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Charlie Gasparino; Sally Quinn; Jonathan Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Advertisement

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Lisa Napoli (“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Transgender healthcare and the legislation being introduced in states that aims to limit care for transgender youth; the newest volcano in Iceland; the 1921 Greenwood Massacre in Tulsa, Okla. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of May. 23 - 29 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of May. 23 - 29 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of May. 23 - 29 as PDF files you can download and print

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Jaws’ on HBO; ‘WALL-E’ on Freeform; ‘Tangled’ on ABC and more

ET.0613.Jaws14.2–– Movie still from the the 30th Anniversary Editon of Jaws movie.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Jaws’ on HBO; ‘WALL-E’ on Freeform; ‘Tangled’ on ABC and more

Movies on TV this week: May 23: ‘Jaws’ on HBO; ‘WALL-E’ and ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ on Freeform; ‘Tangled’ on ABC and more

Movies on TV the week of May. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of May. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Advertisement

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Margaret Cho in "Pride" on Fx.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement