Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be on ’60 Minutes’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada; Hugh Evans, Global Citizen; former CIA director David Petraeus. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia and accusations of war crimes: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. How Russians see the war in Ukraine: Masha Gessen, the New Yorker. Europe buying Russian energy: Author Meghan O’Sullivan (“Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America’s Power "). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R-Ga.); House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); U.S. House candidate Cory Mills (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Pierre-Richard Prosper, former U.S. ambassador-at-large to the U.N. for war crimes; Labor Secretary Marty Walsh; Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Loretta Mester, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNB
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Harold Ford Jr.; Anchored by Dana Perino. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Twitter; Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC: Kara Swishe, the New York Times; Oliver Darcy; Claire Atkinson, Insider. The disinformation war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic. Abigail Disney responds to right-wing media attacks against the Walt Disney Co. Study follows viewers who stop watching Fox News: David Broockman, UC Berkeley; Joshua Kalla, Yale. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Dmitry Anopchenko, Ukrainian journalist; Charlie Gasparino; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author and professor William Deverell. 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; a village in El Salvador with a Bitcoin economy. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Judge Jackson’s confirmation vote: White House nomination advisor Minyon Moore. Midterm elections: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.); pollster Terrance Woodbury; Ted Lieu (D-Torrance). (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime
