Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be on ’60 Minutes’

A man in body armor looks devastated as he talks to the press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be a guest on “60 Minutes” on CBS.
(Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada; Hugh Evans, Global Citizen; former CIA director David Petraeus. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia and accusations of war crimes: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. How Russians see the war in Ukraine: Masha Gessen, the New Yorker. Europe buying Russian energy: Author Meghan O’Sullivan (“Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America’s Power "). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R-Ga.); House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); U.S. House candidate Cory Mills (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Pierre-Richard Prosper, former U.S. ambassador-at-large to the U.N. for war crimes; Labor Secretary Marty Walsh; Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Advertisement

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Loretta Mester, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNB

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Panel: Brit Hume; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Harold Ford Jr.; Anchored by Dana Perino. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Twitter; Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC: Kara Swishe, the New York Times; Oliver Darcy; Claire Atkinson, Insider. The disinformation war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic. Abigail Disney responds to right-wing media attacks against the Walt Disney Co. Study follows viewers who stop watching Fox News: David Broockman, UC Berkeley; Joshua Kalla, Yale. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Dmitry Anopchenko, Ukrainian journalist; Charlie Gasparino; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and professor William Deverell. 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; a village in El Salvador with a Bitcoin economy. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Judge Jackson’s confirmation vote: White House nomination advisor Minyon Moore. Midterm elections: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.); pollster Terrance Woodbury; Ted Lieu (D-Torrance). (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Justin H. Min in the movie "After Yang."

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars,’ TNT

Movies on TV this week: April 10: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars’ on TNT; ‘12 Years a Slave’ on HBO; ‘Copshop,’ Bravo

Movies on TV the week of April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 10 - 16 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of April 10 - 16 as PDF files you can download and print

A .gif of images from "The Comeback," "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "I May Destroy You" and "Enlightened."

Television

The 75 best TV shows on HBO Max right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
Natasha Lyonne adjusts her hair in a mirror in "Russian Doll" on Netflix.

Television

The 75 best TV shows on Netflix right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.

Kim Kardashian in a form fitting black body suit and dark sunglasses standing on a lawn

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement