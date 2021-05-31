What’s on TV Monday: ‘Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten’ on PBS; National Memorial Day Concert
SERIES
Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”) takes her turn as guest host of the answer and question quiz show. 7 p.m. KABC
American Ninja Warrior Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall return for a new season with the competition held at venues in Seattle, Los Angeles and, for the finals, Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC
Hell’s Kitchen This new season assembles the youngest aspiring chefs in the 20-year history of Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
The Food That Built America In the 1970s, Ray Kroc and the McDonalds chain was far ahead of the competition, but an upstart burger chain, claiming to be king, poaches Don Smith, McDonalds’ third-highest ranking executive in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. History
HouseBroken This new animated comedy series follows several neighborhood pets and stray animals as they try to process their personal issues both inside and out of their therapy group, which meets in the home of host and facilitator Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow), a standard poodle. Other voices include Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. 9 p.m. Fox
Best Baker in America In an nod to the Midwest, the bakers turn Michigan’s bumpy cake into bumpy entremets and make mini versions of Missouri’s gooey butter cake. Then they reinvent Boston cream pie using coffee syrup and create desserts using Maine’s whoopie pies. 9 p.m. Food Network
In Treatment “Laila: Week 2" 9 p.m.; “Brooke: Week 2" 9:25 p.m. HBO
The Titans That Built America This documentary miniseries airing on three consecutive nights chronicles the pre-World War II rise and rivalry of industrial heavy hitters including William Boeing, Pierre Du Pont, Walter Chrysler, Henry Ford and J.P. Morgan Jr. 9 p.m. History
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Off-the-grid locations in Puerto Rico, Portugal, Croatia, Iceland and Mexico, along with stateside stops in Texas, Maine and the Smoky Mountains, are all on the itinerary as the master chef embarks on this third season of culinary adventures. In the premiere Ramsay travels to the wilds of Texas. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Duncanville Animated. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Small Fortune (premiere) (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor In the first of a two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure medical team travels to Guatemala on a mission of mercy to treat patients in a rural hospital. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) thrives in the challenging new environment but Lea (Paige Spara) is still struggling after the loss of her baby. 10 p.m. ABC
Breaking Bobby Bones Flamboyant radio and TV personality Bobby Bones travels across the United States meeting people and performing daring stunts in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
National Memorial Day Concert 2021 The 32nd anniversary broadcast of the annual concert honoring the men and women of the U.S. armed forces features a tribute to the nurses of Vietnam, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. 4:30 p.m. KOCE and 6:30 p.m. KCET
KABC Salutes Memorial Day 2021 From the U.S.S. Iowa (N) 11:30 a.m. ABC
Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten Airing on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which took place in Oklahoma from May 31 to June 1, 1921, Jonathan Silvers’ new special documents the grim history of anti-Black violence in the United States. Michael Martin narrates, 9 p.m. KOCE. A follow up special airs at 10:30.
Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy This new special revisits the worst massacre on American soil, which unfolded on May 31 and June 1, 1921, in Tulsa, Okla., as white Tulsans attacked their Black neighbors, leaving about 300 people dead. 10 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Baltimore Orioles, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. BSW; the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 8 p.m. MLB
College Lacrosse NCAA Final, 10 a.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. TNT; the Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Joey Thurman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Derek Hough; Paul Stanley; Francia Raisa guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”); Adam Sandler. 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Tedder; Glennon Doyle (“We Can Do Hard Things”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Lisa Kudrow. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; the Black Keys perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Denis Leary; Cristin Milioti; Patrick Radden Keefe. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Zoe Wees performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jaren Lewison. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Princess and the Frog Young New Orleans resident Tiana (voice of Anika Noni Rose) encounters a prince-turned-frog (voice of Bruno Campos) in this 2009 Disney animation. 8 p.m. ABC
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 8 a.m. Ovation
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 a.m. Paramount
Stir Crazy (1980) 9 a.m. AMC
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 9 a.m. FX
Dave (1993) 9 a.m. POP
Flight (2012) 9:05 a.m. Epix
Sully (2016) 9:15 a.m. TNT
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Naked and the Dead (1958) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Rescue Dawn (2006) 10 a.m. Ovation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10:30 a.m. USA
Patriots Day (2016) 11:15 a.m. TNT
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) Noon E!
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Noon FX
The Hurt Locker (2008) Noon Showtime
The Steel Helmet (1951) 12:15 p.m. TCM
The LEGO Movie (2014) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Apollo 13 (1995) 1:28 and 10:30 p.m. Starz
The Karate Kid (1984) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 1:35 and 10 p.m. Encore
The Others (2001) 1:45 p.m. Cinemax
Lone Survivor (2013) 1:45 p.m. TNT
Jurassic Park (1993) 2 p.m. A&E
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 2 p.m. USA
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 3:20 p.m. Epix
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax
Independence Day (1996) 3:30 p.m. HBO
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Red Badge of Courage (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Tin Cup (1996) 4 p.m. FS1
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 4:15 p.m. Cartoon Network
Braveheart (1995) 4:23 p.m. Starz
Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform
Platoon (1986) 5 p.m. Sundance
Battleground (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:10 p.m. USA
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Avengers (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix
Basic Instinct (1992) 5:51 p.m. Cinemax
The Hours (2002) 6 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 6:03 p.m. Syfy
The Goonies (1985) 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform
Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. FX
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9 and 11:30 p.m. LOGO
Tropic Thunder (2008) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Enemy Below (1957) 9 p.m. TCM
Southside With You (2016) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Open Range (2003) 10 p.m. Paramount
Battle of the Bulge (1965) 10:45 p.m. TCM
American Pie (1999) 11 p.m. Bravo
Logan (2017) 11 p.m. FX
Far From Heaven (2002) 11 p.m. TMC
Django Unchained (2012) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
