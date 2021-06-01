What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘New Amsterdam’; ‘House of Payne’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews return in the season premiere of the unscripted competition series. 8 p.m. NBC

Mike Tyson: The Knockout The conclusion of this two-part documentary covers the controversial boxer’s conviction and subsequent prison term for raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington. The film also spotlights Tyson’s professional comeback following his release, including his bout with Evander Holyfield, during which he bit Holyfield’s ear. 8 p.m. ABC

LEGO Masters (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer The four-part series concludes with “Behavior,” which examines the critical importance of public engagement during a health crisis. 8 p.m. KOCE

Superman & Lois Realizing that his wife is about to snap, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) urges Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help. Also, their son Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) lands in a dangerous situation. Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wolé Parks also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Philly D.A. Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney Larry Krasner recruits law students to lead reform in the finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Calvin (Lance Gross) goes out of his way to show Laura (Quin Walters) how wonderful their marriage would be despite everything that wrong in his previous marriage. 9 p.m. BET

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET

Frontline The new episode “The Jihadist” profiles Syrian militant and former al-Qaida commander Abu Mohammed al Jolani, who seeks a new relationship with the West. 10 p.m. KOCE

Cruel Summer On the first day of school everyone learns that the drama of the summer is anything but over and that some people will pay more for the consequences of Jeanette and Kate’s (Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt) deception than others. Harley Quinn Smith also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX

Doubling Down With the Derricos (season premiere) 10 p.m. TLC

New Amsterdam Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) offers help to Mina (Nadia Affolter) and Max (Ryan Eggold) is faced with a tough decision about Luna (Nora Clow) in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 3 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Playoff The Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. SportsNet

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Chicago Sky, 5:30 p.m. ESPN; the Indiana Fever visit the Seattle Storm, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kathleen Turner (“The Kominsky Method”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dan Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl”); author Drew McIntyre (“A Chosen Destiny”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Dawn Richard performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paul Reiser; Renée Felice Smith; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Constance Wu (“Solo”); the cast of “David Makes Man.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Kiss”; Kevin Hart; author Matthew Logelin (“Fatherhood”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden (“Peter Rabbit 2"); Patti Harrison (“Together Together”); Drew Brees. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Nasim Pedrad. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Krasinski; Yo-Yo Ma performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob Lowe; Domhnall Gleeson; Brian Gleeson; Emerald Fennell. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Viggo Mortensen; Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Pride Month. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Field of Dreams (1989) 9 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9 a.m. Epix

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 a.m. Sundance

Boys on the Side (1995) 10:09 a.m. Encore

The Breakfast Club (1985) 10:15 a.m. AMC

First Man (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

Pieces of April (2003) 10:45 a.m. TMC

The Avengers (2012) 11:15 a.m. Epix

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 11:30 a.m. Cartoon Network

The Italian Job (2003) 11:43 a.m. Cinemax

About Last Night ... (1986) Noon Showtime

Dead Ringer (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) 1:50 p.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:55 p.m. Starz

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 2 p.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

The Bad Seed (1956) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Amistad (1997) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek 2 (2004) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX

Captain Phillips (2013) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 and 10:45 p.m. IFC

The Band Wagon (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

The Devil’s Own (1997) 5:15 p.m. Encore

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 6 p.m. Showtime

Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. Syfy

Saint Maud (2019) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The Client (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Biloxi Blues (1988) 7:10 p.m. Encore

Brigadoon (1954) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Little Women (2019) 9 p.m. Encore

First Reformed (2017) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Selena (1997) 10 p.m. Bravo

Men of Honor (2000) 11 p.m. AMC

Pacific Heights (1990) 11:18 p.m. Encore

Krisha (2015) 11:30 p.m. TMC

