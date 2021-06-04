Guests on Sunday talk shows: San Francisco Mayor London Breed

CBS News Sunday Morning Former police commissioner of New York City and Boston and LAPD ex-chief Bill Bratton. Police reform: Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco). Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez, Moville, Iowa. Emilio F. Miyares, president of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union (N) Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Comparing global crisis responses to the financial crisis versus the COVID-19 pandemic; China and Russia; hacking attacks from Russia: Gordon Brown, United Nations special envoy for global education. Israel after Netanyahu: Lucy Aharish, Arab-Israeli TV; Anshel Pfeffer, the Economist. Does the world need a meatless revolution to save the planet from climate change: Author Ezra Klein (“Why We’re Polarized”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.); Mollie Hemingway; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Brian Moynihan, Bank of America. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Boston Globe; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; author Chris Matthews (“This Country: My Life in Politics and History”). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Nick Clegg, Facebook. Panel: Rahm Emanuel; Donna Brazile; author Jason Riley (“Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell”); Justin Amash. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Corey Lewandowski, Make America Great Again Action Super PAC. Panel: Doug Heye; Susan Page, USA Today; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Reporter phone records secretly seized by Obama and Trump Justice Departments: Adam Goldman, the New York Times. Fox News, Donald Trump and the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. The infrastructure bill: Steven Waldman, Report for America. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Harold Ford Jr.; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Glenn Greenwald; Kat Timpf; Mike Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Former Secretary of Defense and author Robert Gates (“Exercise of Power”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus led by the World Health Organization; ransomware; wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS