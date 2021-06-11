What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ on Nickelodeon; ‘Vikings’ on History

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi and the family plan a surprise for Terri in the Crocoseum. Also, Robert tends the zoo’s three new tiger cubs in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty There are unexpected outcomes for both families when an infestation at the nursery burrow forces a risky move with the youngest pups in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. BBC America

Vikings The first of two new episodes opens on election day in Kattegat, but some strangers arriving in the harbor may force an unexpected outcome in the voting. Meanwhile, lvar (Alex Høgh Andersen) gets a signal from Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) that his forces are ready to challenge Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky). In the second, Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) receives a hero’s welcome in Novgorod. 8 and 9 p.m. History

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) gets ready to return to Chicago in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship, 2 p.m. Fox; 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. FS1

Thrive with Pride Celebration KABC works with LA Pride to celebrate Pride Month in Southern California. Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt host. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

2021 Roland-Garros Tennis Women’s final, 6 a.m. NBC

College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt versus East Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame versus Mississippi State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Arkansas versus North Carolina State, noon ESPN2; Louisiana versus Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona versus Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ESPN

PGA Tour Golf The Palmetto Championship at Congaree, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

U.S. Olympic Trials Diving: Women’s springboard final, 1 p.m. NBC; Men’s platform final, 8 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Angels visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Texas Rangers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

Good Morning America Chef Franklin Becker; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story This 2021 docudrama chronicles the ordeal of 17-year-old Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll), who was brutally attacked in 2006 and left to die in the woods. She was found 30 hours later with no memory of who attacked her or why. Jennie Garth also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Call to Spy Sarah Megan Thomas wrote, produced and stars in this 2019 historical drama, which is inspired by actual accounts of three women who served as spies in World War II. Thomas stars as an ambitious American recruit with a wooden leg. Radhika Apte is caste as an Indian Muslim pacifist. Stana Katic takes the role of a spymistress who prepares her recruits to undermine the Nazi regime in France. Linus Roache also stars. 8 p.m. Showtime

The Baker’s Son A successful and talented baker (Brant Daugherty) hits an emotional slump that inevitably causes his work to suffer, but a rekindled relationship with his childhood true love (Eloise Mumford), Matt’s childhood friend and true love, helps him rediscover his magic in this 2021 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 a.m. Starz

The LEGO Movie (2014) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 9 a.m. and 9:50 p.m. POP

The Saint in New York (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 9:05 a.m. Epix

Jurassic Park (1993) 9:10 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. USA

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax

Another Stakeout (1993) 9:30 a.m. IFC

The Loving Story (2011) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Buck Privates (1941) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 10:40 a.m. Freeform

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paramount

Amistad (1997) 10:56 a.m. Cinemax

Crawl (2019) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 11:30 a.m. TBS

Stakeout (1987) Noon IFC

The Hunger Games (2012) Noon POP

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) Noon TCM

Bolt (2008) 12:40 p.m. Freeform

Meet the Parents (2000) 1 p.m. TNT

Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. VH1

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:22 p.m. Paramount

Unstoppable (2010) 1:30 p.m. A&E

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 1:30 p.m. BET

RoboCop (1987) 1:45 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2:15 p.m. TBS

Ship of Fools (1965) 2:15 p.m. TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:58 and 9:30 p.m. Starz

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. CMT

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 3:30 p.m. POP

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Nutty Professor (1996) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Friday Night Lights (2004) 4:51 p.m. Starz

Tangled (2010) 4:55 p.m. Freeform

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 5 p.m. IFC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. MLB

Captain Phillips (2013) 5 p.m. Sundance

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5 p.m. TBS

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 5 p.m. TCM

Ghostbusters (1984) 5:05 p.m. Syfy

Knocked Up (2007) 6 p.m. Comedy Central

The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) 7 p.m. POP

Monsters University (2013) 7:05 p.m. Freeform

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. HBO

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Call to Spy (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. Sundance

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Bridesmaids (2011) 9 p.m. E!

It Could Happen to You (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

The Baker’s Son (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Frozen (2013) 9:35 p.m. Freeform

His Girl Friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR

Men in Black (1997) 10:45 p.m. Encore

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 p.m. AMC

Time After Time (1979) 11 p.m. TCM