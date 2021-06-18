What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances at the Met’ on PBS; ‘Charmed,’ ‘Dynasty’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Charmed After Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, she and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) visit the future. Mel and Harry (Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances. Poppy Drayton also stars in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. The CW

Emergency Call Luke Wilson hosts this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Dynasty Blake (Grant Show) gives Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) a warning about mixing marriage and business in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) vie for Adam’s (Sam Underwood) attention as Adam continues his quest to become chief of staff. Adam Huber, Michael Michele, Rafael de la Fuente and Robert C. Riley also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives This new episode returns to Hawaii for seafood, then heads to San Francisco, where a chef prepares Southern staples with a twist. 9 p.m. Food Network

Great Performances at the Met In this new episode soprano Anna Netrebko performs Russian songs at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, with pianist Pavel Nebolsin and mezzo-soprano Elena Maximova. 10 p.m. KOCE

Frozen in Time Two new episodes look at updates for 1950s construction. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer In Tulsa, Okla., a mass grave is being excavated in the hopes of bringing answers to the descendants of those killed in an infamous massacre. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special Event This new special honors the history and significance of Juneteenth, the annual holiday that commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Black Americans learned they were free. Featured are musical performances from Jimmie Allen, Chloe Bailey and Leon Bridges; also, Michael Strahan interviews former President Barack Obama. 9 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship Croatia versus Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; England versus Scotland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Hungary versus France, 5:30 a.m. ESPN

2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship Second round: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Golf; 3 p.m. NBC

2021 Copa America Chile versus Bolivia, 2 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. FS1

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

U.S. Olympic Trials Track and field, 4 p.m. NBCSP and 10 p.m. NBC; Swimming, 9 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:40 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. USA

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Drummer Max Weinberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Adrian Lipscombe; Darnell Ferguson; a profile of Olympian Chaunté Lowe. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chance the Rapper performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ilana Glazer (“False Positive”); chef Erick Williams. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Annette Gordon-Reed; James Clyburn; Jean Smart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kelsey Grammer; chef Bobby Flay. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); Laila Ali and Draze; Bodega Boys. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Washington Week President Biden’s first trip abroad and his meeting with Vladimir Putin; Biden’s domestic agenda; infrastructure negotiations: Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Garrett Haake, NBC; Pete Williams, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Nikki Glaser (“FBoy Island”). Panel: Paul Begala; Jane Coaston. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Chrissy Metz; St. Vincent performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Jon Batiste performs; Dana Carvey. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Aidy Bryant; Katie Thurston; John Mayer performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Donny Deutsch; dodie performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jodie Foster; Holly Humberstone performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Golden Arm Maureen Bharoocha’s 2020 female-driven comedy received warm reviews for its sweet, funny story of a struggling small-town baker (Mary Holland) whose business is in danger of going under. At the urging of a friend, she decides to start training and enters the Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. Betsy Sodaro, Dot-Marie Jones, Kate Flannery, Ron Funches and Eugene Cordero costar. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Score (2001) 8:22 a.m. Cinemax

1917 (2019) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

The Abyss (1989) 9:10 a.m. Epix

The Aviator (2004) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Black Hawk Down (2001) 10 a.m. AMC

Side Effects (2013) 10:04 a.m. Encore

The Way Back (2020) 10:28 a.m. Cinemax

Cast Away (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform

Philadelphia (1993) 11:53 a.m. Encore

Instant Family (2018) Noon FX

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) Noon FXX

Mystic Pizza (1988) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Once (2006) 12:19 p.m. Cinemax

First Blood (1982) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Coming to America (1988) 1 p.m. VH1

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1:09 p.m. Nickelodeon

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Lincoln (2012) 2 p.m. HBO

The Untouchables (1987) 2 p.m. TMC

Se7en (1995) 2:08 p.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 and 8 p.m. BBC America

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FXX

The Fifth Element (1997) 3 p.m. IFC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Men in Black (1997) 3:59 p.m. Encore

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

The Client (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Kate & Leopold (2001) 4 p.m. TMC

The Lookout (2007) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Spontaneous (2020) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Love, Simon (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 5 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:05 p.m. Syfy

Friday (1995) 5:07 p.m. Bravo

Premium Rush (2012) 5:40 p.m. Encore

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 6 and 11:15 p.m. IFC

About Last Night ... (1986) 6 p.m. TMC

Love and Monsters (2020) 6:10 and 11:15 p.m. Epix

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 7 p.m. HBO

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. POP

It Could Happen to You (1994) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Father of the Bride (1991) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 7:30 p.m. TBS

The Birdcage (1996) 8 p.m. KCET

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. AMC

I, Tonya (2017) 8 p.m. Showtime

June Bride (1948) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Casino (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Hot Fuzz (2007) 9:31 p.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Identity (2002) 10 p.m. POP

Creed II (2018) 10:10 p.m. TBS

Morris From America (2016) 10:20 p.m. TMC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 11 p.m. AMC

The Stepfather (1987) 11 p.m. TCM

