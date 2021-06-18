What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances at the Met’ on PBS; ‘Charmed,’ ‘Dynasty’ on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Charmed After Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, she and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) visit the future. Mel and Harry (Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances. Poppy Drayton also stars in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. The CW
Emergency Call Luke Wilson hosts this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Dynasty Blake (Grant Show) gives Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) a warning about mixing marriage and business in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) vie for Adam’s (Sam Underwood) attention as Adam continues his quest to become chief of staff. Adam Huber, Michael Michele, Rafael de la Fuente and Robert C. Riley also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives This new episode returns to Hawaii for seafood, then heads to San Francisco, where a chef prepares Southern staples with a twist. 9 p.m. Food Network
Great Performances at the Met In this new episode soprano Anna Netrebko performs Russian songs at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, with pianist Pavel Nebolsin and mezzo-soprano Elena Maximova. 10 p.m. KOCE
Frozen in Time Two new episodes look at updates for 1950s construction. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer In Tulsa, Okla., a mass grave is being excavated in the hopes of bringing answers to the descendants of those killed in an infamous massacre. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special Event This new special honors the history and significance of Juneteenth, the annual holiday that commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Black Americans learned they were free. Featured are musical performances from Jimmie Allen, Chloe Bailey and Leon Bridges; also, Michael Strahan interviews former President Barack Obama. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship Croatia versus Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; England versus Scotland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Hungary versus France, 5:30 a.m. ESPN
2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship Second round: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Golf; 3 p.m. NBC
2021 Copa America Chile versus Bolivia, 2 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. FS1
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
U.S. Olympic Trials Track and field, 4 p.m. NBCSP and 10 p.m. NBC; Swimming, 9 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:40 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. USA
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Drummer Max Weinberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Adrian Lipscombe; Darnell Ferguson; a profile of Olympian Chaunté Lowe. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chance the Rapper performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ilana Glazer (“False Positive”); chef Erick Williams. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Annette Gordon-Reed; James Clyburn; Jean Smart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kelsey Grammer; chef Bobby Flay. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); Laila Ali and Draze; Bodega Boys. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Washington Week President Biden’s first trip abroad and his meeting with Vladimir Putin; Biden’s domestic agenda; infrastructure negotiations: Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Garrett Haake, NBC; Pete Williams, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Nikki Glaser (“FBoy Island”). Panel: Paul Begala; Jane Coaston. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Chrissy Metz; St. Vincent performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Jon Batiste performs; Dana Carvey. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Aidy Bryant; Katie Thurston; John Mayer performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Donny Deutsch; dodie performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jodie Foster; Holly Humberstone performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Golden Arm Maureen Bharoocha’s 2020 female-driven comedy received warm reviews for its sweet, funny story of a struggling small-town baker (Mary Holland) whose business is in danger of going under. At the urging of a friend, she decides to start training and enters the Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. Betsy Sodaro, Dot-Marie Jones, Kate Flannery, Ron Funches and Eugene Cordero costar. 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Score (2001) 8:22 a.m. Cinemax
1917 (2019) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
The Abyss (1989) 9:10 a.m. Epix
The Aviator (2004) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Black Hawk Down (2001) 10 a.m. AMC
Side Effects (2013) 10:04 a.m. Encore
The Way Back (2020) 10:28 a.m. Cinemax
Cast Away (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform
Philadelphia (1993) 11:53 a.m. Encore
Instant Family (2018) Noon FX
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) Noon FXX
Mystic Pizza (1988) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Once (2006) 12:19 p.m. Cinemax
First Blood (1982) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Coming to America (1988) 1 p.m. VH1
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1:09 p.m. Nickelodeon
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Lincoln (2012) 2 p.m. HBO
The Untouchables (1987) 2 p.m. TMC
Se7en (1995) 2:08 p.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 and 8 p.m. BBC America
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FXX
The Fifth Element (1997) 3 p.m. IFC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Men in Black (1997) 3:59 p.m. Encore
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
The Client (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Kate & Leopold (2001) 4 p.m. TMC
The Lookout (2007) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Spontaneous (2020) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Love, Simon (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 5 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:05 p.m. Syfy
Friday (1995) 5:07 p.m. Bravo
Premium Rush (2012) 5:40 p.m. Encore
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 6 and 11:15 p.m. IFC
About Last Night ... (1986) 6 p.m. TMC
Love and Monsters (2020) 6:10 and 11:15 p.m. Epix
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 7 p.m. HBO
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. POP
It Could Happen to You (1994) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Father of the Bride (1991) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 7:30 p.m. TBS
The Birdcage (1996) 8 p.m. KCET
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. AMC
I, Tonya (2017) 8 p.m. Showtime
June Bride (1948) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Casino (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Hot Fuzz (2007) 9:31 p.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Identity (2002) 10 p.m. POP
Creed II (2018) 10:10 p.m. TBS
Morris From America (2016) 10:20 p.m. TMC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 11 p.m. AMC
The Stepfather (1987) 11 p.m. TCM
