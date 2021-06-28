What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW; ‘In Treatment’ on HBO; ‘So Freakin Cheap’ on TLC
SERIES
Jeopardy! CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta begins his two-week turn as guest host of the answers-to-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
American Ninja Warrior The qualifying rounds continue at the Tacoma Dome. 8 p.m. NBC
All American As the end of their high school football career approaches, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to look to his future and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worries about his prospects. Cody Christian, Greta Onieogou and Karimah Westbrook also star in this new episode with guest stars Alexandra Barreto and Jalyn Hall. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen Both teams must work together to decipher recipes written only with emojis. 8 p.m. Fox
The Republic of Sarah Sarah (Stella Baker) recruits three spunky teenagers (Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck, Izabella Alvarez) for a scheme after the governor closes the borders of Greylock in this new episode. Hope Lauren, Luke Mitchell, Megan Follows and Ian Duff also star. 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Below Deck Mediterranean (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
BBQ Brawl Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson. 9 p.m. Food Network
In Treatment “Laila: Week 6" 9 p.m.; “Brooke: Week 6" (season finale) 9:25 p.m. HBO
Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Celebrity Dating Game Taye Diggs and Demi Burnett. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens In their documentary “The People vs. Agent Orange,” filmmakers Alan Adelson, Kate Taverna and Véronique Bernard examine the lingering aftereffects of the toxin that was widely used in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The film follows French-Vietnamese activist Tran To Nga and Carol Van Strum as they take on the powerful chemical industry, demanding accountability for the legacy that haunts both Vietnam and the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE
Grill of Victory (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
So Freakin Cheap This new unscripted lifestyle series — which often veers into comedy — features four families who take frugality to extremes, such as using free paint samples to paint an entire home, dumpster diving or planning a wedding on a total budget of $700. 10 p.m. TLC
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship Croatia versus Spain, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; France versus Switzerland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships First round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; first round, 3 a.m. ESPN
Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
2021 College World Series Finals, Game 1, 4 p.m. ESPN2
2021 Copa America Bolivia versus Argentina, from Brazil, 5 p.m. FS1
NBA playoffs The Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Monster”); John Stamos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Country music artist Easton Corbin; chef Gilles Epie; Caitlin Crosby, the Giving Keys. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Fran Drescher; Bill Bellamy and Bobby Bones guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Author La La Anthony; author Laura Dave; author Jennifer Weiner. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tyrese Gibson (“Fast & Furious 9”); Kimberly Clark. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael B. Jordan; Nate Bargatze; Coi Leray performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Katja Herbers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Michael Dougherty directed and co-wrote this 2019 sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla,” which finds the human race pinning its hopes on the giant lizard to defeat King Ghidorah and Rodan, two other formidable monsters. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds and David Strathairn star. 8:30 p.m. TNT
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
Top Gun (1986) 8:10 a.m. Showtime
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:41 a.m. and 6:28 p.m. Starz
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8:50 a.m. Epix
While We’re Young (2014) 8:50 a.m. TMC
Philadelphia (1993) 8:57 a.m. Encore
Talk to Me (2007) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Set It Off (1996) 10 a.m. Showtime
Sneakers (1992) 10:22 a.m. HBO
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:45 a.m. Epix
One Hour Photo (2002) 11 a.m. Cinemax
Love, Simon (2018) 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. MTV
Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Noon FXX
Hustlers (2019) 12:05 p.m. Showtime
Lincoln (2012) 12:30 p.m. HBO
The Fugitive Kind (1960) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Easy A (2010) 1:25 p.m. MTV
Ghost (1990) 2 p.m. Sundance
The Ides of March (2011) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Donnie Brasco (1997) 2:23 and 10:49 p.m. Encore
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 3 p.m. HBO
Suddenly, Last Summer (1959) 3 p.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 3:30 p.m. MTV
The Score (2001) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty in Pink (1986) 4 p.m. Freeform
At Close Range (1986) 4 p.m. TMC
L.A. Confidential (1997) 4:33 p.m. Encore
Thelma & Louise (1991) 5 p.m. Sundance
Common Threads: Stories From the Quilt (1989) 5 p.m. TCM
Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
Pacific Rim (2013) 5:45 p.m. TNT
War Horse (2011) 6:30 p.m. HBO
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Enemy of the State (1998) 7 p.m. AMC
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
Misery (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Us (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance
Paragraph 175 (2000) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 p.m. Encore
Source Code (2011) 9:45 p.m. TMC
The Blind Side (2009) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax
The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Moonlight (2016) 11 p.m. Showtime
The Color Purple (1985) 11 p.m. Sundance
