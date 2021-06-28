What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW; ‘In Treatment’ on HBO; ‘So Freakin Cheap’ on TLC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta begins his two-week turn as guest host of the answers-to-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

American Ninja Warrior The qualifying rounds continue at the Tacoma Dome. 8 p.m. NBC

All American As the end of their high school football career approaches, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to look to his future and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worries about his prospects. Cody Christian, Greta Onieogou and Karimah Westbrook also star in this new episode with guest stars Alexandra Barreto and Jalyn Hall. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen Both teams must work together to decipher recipes written only with emojis. 8 p.m. Fox

The Republic of Sarah Sarah (Stella Baker) recruits three spunky teenagers (Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck, Izabella Alvarez) for a scheme after the governor closes the borders of Greylock in this new episode. Hope Lauren, Luke Mitchell, Megan Follows and Ian Duff also star. 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Below Deck Mediterranean (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

BBQ Brawl Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson. 9 p.m. Food Network

In Treatment “Laila: Week 6" 9 p.m.; “Brooke: Week 6" (season finale) 9:25 p.m. HBO

Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Celebrity Dating Game Taye Diggs and Demi Burnett. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens In their documentary “The People vs. Agent Orange,” filmmakers Alan Adelson, Kate Taverna and Véronique Bernard examine the lingering aftereffects of the toxin that was widely used in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. The film follows French-Vietnamese activist Tran To Nga and Carol Van Strum as they take on the powerful chemical industry, demanding accountability for the legacy that haunts both Vietnam and the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE

Grill of Victory (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

So Freakin Cheap This new unscripted lifestyle series — which often veers into comedy — features four families who take frugality to extremes, such as using free paint samples to paint an entire home, dumpster diving or planning a wedding on a total budget of $700. 10 p.m. TLC

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship Croatia versus Spain, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; France versus Switzerland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Tennis: Wimbledon Championships First round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; first round, 3 a.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

2021 College World Series Finals, Game 1, 4 p.m. ESPN2

2021 Copa America Bolivia versus Argentina, from Brazil, 5 p.m. FS1

NBA playoffs The Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Monster”); John Stamos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Country music artist Easton Corbin; chef Gilles Epie; Caitlin Crosby, the Giving Keys. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Fran Drescher; Bill Bellamy and Bobby Bones guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Author La La Anthony; author Laura Dave; author Jennifer Weiner. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tyrese Gibson (“Fast & Furious 9”); Kimberly Clark. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael B. Jordan; Nate Bargatze; Coi Leray performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Katja Herbers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Michael Dougherty directed and co-wrote this 2019 sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla,” which finds the human race pinning its hopes on the giant lizard to defeat King Ghidorah and Rodan, two other formidable monsters. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds and David Strathairn star. 8:30 p.m. TNT

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

Top Gun (1986) 8:10 a.m. Showtime

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:41 a.m. and 6:28 p.m. Starz

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8:50 a.m. Epix

While We’re Young (2014) 8:50 a.m. TMC

Philadelphia (1993) 8:57 a.m. Encore

Talk to Me (2007) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Set It Off (1996) 10 a.m. Showtime

Sneakers (1992) 10:22 a.m. HBO

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:45 a.m. Epix

One Hour Photo (2002) 11 a.m. Cinemax

Love, Simon (2018) 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. MTV

Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Noon FXX

Hustlers (2019) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

Lincoln (2012) 12:30 p.m. HBO

The Fugitive Kind (1960) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Easy A (2010) 1:25 p.m. MTV

Ghost (1990) 2 p.m. Sundance

The Ides of March (2011) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Donnie Brasco (1997) 2:23 and 10:49 p.m. Encore

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 3 p.m. HBO

Suddenly, Last Summer (1959) 3 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 3:30 p.m. MTV

The Score (2001) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty in Pink (1986) 4 p.m. Freeform

At Close Range (1986) 4 p.m. TMC

L.A. Confidential (1997) 4:33 p.m. Encore

Thelma & Louise (1991) 5 p.m. Sundance

Common Threads: Stories From the Quilt (1989) 5 p.m. TCM

Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

Pacific Rim (2013) 5:45 p.m. TNT

War Horse (2011) 6:30 p.m. HBO

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Enemy of the State (1998) 7 p.m. AMC

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

Misery (1990) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Us (2019) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance

Paragraph 175 (2000) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9 p.m. Encore

Source Code (2011) 9:45 p.m. TMC

The Blind Side (2009) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax

The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Moonlight (2016) 11 p.m. Showtime

The Color Purple (1985) 11 p.m. Sundance

