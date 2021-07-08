What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Big Brother’ on CBS; ‘Kung Fu’ on The CW
SERIES
Big Brother Host Julie Chen welcomes a new cast of houseguests to tonight’s 90-minute season premiere of the venerable unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS
The network committed to 50% representation of Black, Indigenous and people of color in its reality shows, which include ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother.’
Kung Fu Nicky and Henry (Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu) follow a lead to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas, which puts them on a collision course with Zhilan and Kerwin (guest stars Yvonne Chapman and Ludi Lin). Meanwhile, Jin and Mei-Li (Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan) reach a big decision concerning the restaurant. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef The cooks must create a beef dish without knowing which cut of beef they will be cooking until the mystery box is opened by Michael Mina. 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
In the Dark When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is suddenly all alone in an unfamiliar place, she begins to realize how helpless she is without her friends in this new episode of the drama. Brooke Markham and Morgan Krantz also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Zac (Devale Ellis) reveals his feelings for Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) to Karen (Ebony Obsidian) in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Dr. Pimple Popper (season finale) 9 p.m. TLC
Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg returns for this unscripted competition’s third season, now set in the Hawaiian Islands. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Card Sharks (season finale)10 p.m. ABC
Kitchen Crash Host Jeff Mauro welcomes three chefs to Paramus, N.J., where they ask homeowners to allow them to “shop” in their refrigerators for ingredients in a new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
Dave The friendship of Dave and Elz (Dave Burd, Travis Bennett) is tested when they perform together at a bar mitzvah in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX
Younger After six seasons on cable this hit sitcom jumped to the streaming platform Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which is now airing on TV Land. The action in the season premiere picks up with Liza (Sutton Foster) considering Charles’ (Peter Hermann) proposal as Diana (Miriam Shor) embarks on her honeymoon. Hilary Duff also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack An unusual rise in shark attacks near San Diego baffles investigators in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Shark Gangs For many years, the widely held scientific wisdom was that sharks are solitary predators, but this new nature special features scientists who have made the discovery that these apex predators sometimes hunt together in “gangs.” 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
2020 UEFA European Championship Semifinal: England versus Denmark, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBC
WNBA Basketball The Dallas Wings visit the Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer LAFC visits the Austin FC, 6 p.m. BSSC; FC Dallas visits L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
2021 Wimbledon Championships Ladies’ semifinals, 5 a.m. ESPN
The three remaining American players at Wimbledon — Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Sebastian Korda — are eliminated Monday on a blustery day of play.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jason Derulo performs; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Harbour. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vivica A. Fox (“Keeping Up With the Joneses”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jordan Davis; chef Daniel Green. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jaime Camil; Arielle Vandenberg; Debbie Matenopoulos. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show How prepackaged meals are made; supermarket jarred foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Scarlett Johansson; Jaren Lewison; Cassadee Pope performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show RuPaul; chef John Kanell; Saweetie; Loni Love. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Annie Murphy; Coldplay performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Colin Farrell; Japanese Breakfast performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Harbour; Josh O’Connor; Garbage performs; Brendan Buckley performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Basketball player Zion Williamson; Years & Years perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Shiva Baby Rachel Sennott stars in this 2020 comedy as an aimless bisexual Jewish college senior whose personal life is a source of anguish for her parents (Fred Melamed, Polly Draper). The action unfolds in real time during a shiva at a relative’s house. Molly Gordon, Danny Deferrari, Dianna Agron and Jackie Hoffman also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 8:21 a.m. Starz
Locke (2013) 8:25 a.m. TMC
Defending Your Life (1991) 8:37 a.m. Cinemax
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
American Gangster (2007) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
A Quiet Place (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
RoboCop (1987) 10:50 a.m. Epix
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:09 a.m. Encore
Enter the Dragon (1973) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Back to the Future (1985) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MTV
First Cow (2019) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Zero Days (2016) 11:35 a.m. HBO
Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Skyfall (2012) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Contact (1997) 1 p.m. Showtime
Men of Honor (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Invisible Man (2020) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:21 p.m. Starz
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Spontaneous (2020) 3 p.m. Epix
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Arachnophobia (1990) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1
Peyton Place (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Black Hawk Down (2001) 5:50 p.m. IFC
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:05 p.m. HBO
Mid90s (2018) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 6:32 p.m. Encore
Picnic (1955) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Meet John Doe (1941) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 9:40 p.m. TMC
East of Eden (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Kajillionaire (2020) 9:50 p.m. HBO
Love and Monsters (2020) 10 p.m. Epix
The Fighter (2010) 11 p.m. AMC
