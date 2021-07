Movies on TV this week: ‘Chinatown’ on TCM; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBC America

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 4 - 10, 2021

Almost Famous (2000) IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Four Feathers (1939) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

The Godfather (1972) AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Jaws (1975) Discovery Sat. 8 p.m. Discovery Sun. Noon

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Sat. 7:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:48 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) KCET Fri. 10:02 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Sun. 1:35 p.m.

The Thing (1982) Encore Mon. 5:14 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:52 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:08 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 4 - 10, 2021

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sun. Noon Bravo Sun. 6 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 2:05 a.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ Bravo Mon. 12:06 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2 p.m. Bravo Sun. 8 p.m. Bravo Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Bravo Sun. 3:59 p.m. Bravo Sun. 10:02 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:50 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Detroit (2017) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:45 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:15 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ IFC Sat. 12:05 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:48 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:50 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:05 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 4 - 10, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ CMT Sun. 4:45 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sun. Noon Bravo Sun. 6 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2 p.m. Bravo Sun. 8 p.m. Bravo Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 11:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Freeform Mon. 2 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10:10 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:50 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. Noon

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 11 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:49 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 7:50 p.m. FX Sun. 10:55 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TNT Sun. 6 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Tues. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. Noon

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 7:35 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Mon. 6:38 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:41 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:11 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m. E! Fri. 9:35 p.m. E! Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7 a.m. E! Sat. 4:35 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sat. 6:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:25 p.m. E! Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:25 a.m. E! Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:30 p.m. E! Sat. 1:30 a.m. E! Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 8:05 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:02 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ TMC Tues. 3:40 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ POP Sun. 6:30 p.m. POP Mon. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Sun. 3 p.m. POP Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Discovery Sat. 8 p.m. Discovery Sun. Noon

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Sat. 1:05 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:33 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Sun. 3 p.m. Encore Sun. 10:53 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:53 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Starz Sun. 6:10 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ MTV Wed. 11:30 a.m. MTV Wed. 5 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 9 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6 a.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:46 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:54 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:13 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ USA Thur. 9 p.m. USA Fri. 6 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:25 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:50 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:08 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 10:02 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:10 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:40 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:31 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Starz Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:18 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Starz Sun. 9:53 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Starz Sun. 11:43 a.m. Starz Sun. 6:07 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:20 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Sun. 9:22 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 1:40 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:47 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:18 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Starz Sun. 2:08 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ NEWSNTN Sat. 8 a.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 10 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Paramount Wed. Noon

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.