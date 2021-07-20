What’s on TV Tuesday: Pope Francis is profiled on the PBS series ‘In Their Own Words’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash In the season finale the Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future — Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) — to end the speedster war and defeat Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi), a deadly new adversary. 8 p.m. the CW
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
In Their Own Words The second season of this documentary profile series opens with an episode devoted to Pope Francis, who was born in 1936 Buenos Aires as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, and worked as a bouncer and a janitor before studying to become a chemist. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Superman & Lois Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) visits Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) collaborate on a story in this new episode. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarrette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. 9 p.m. the CW
Mental Samurai (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Latino Experience This three-part anthology series of short films concludes with stories about an artist who yearns to paint a hillside community green and a family wrestling with political issues during a holiday dinner. 9 p.m. KOCE
An Animal Saved My Life (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped In the wild conclusion of Alton Brown’s Maniacal Baskets tournament, the chefs open the baskets to discover one of the items staring back at them. 9 p.m. Food Network
America’s Book of Secrets “Deadly Pandemics” (N) 9 p.m. History
College Bowl The quarterfinals continue with University of Tennessee versus Columbia University. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “Leaving Afghanistan” documents the consequences of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iran’s growing influence in the country. 10 p.m. KOCE
Motherland: Fort Salem (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Man vs. History This new documentary series follows noted storyteller Bill Lepp as he travels some of America’s backroads to discover the truth behind some American mysteries and legends including Johnny Appleseed, Davy Crockett, Harry Houdini and others. In the premiere he looks at old west outlaw Billy the Kid and attempts Annie Oakley’s most difficult shot. 10 p.m. History
Miracle Workers The wagon train must ford a dangerous river, leading to a moral struggle between Ezekiel and Benny (Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi) over the soul of the group. Meanwhile, Prudence and Todd (Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass) meet hipster pioneers living wagonlife. 10:30 p.m. TBS
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Softball Australia versus Japan, 5 p.m. NBCSP; Italy versus U.S., 8 p.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus Canada, 11 p.m. NBCSP
Events and coverage 7 p.m. NBCSP;10 p.m. NBCSP; Wednesday, 3 a.m. NBCSP; Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Soccer China versus Brazil, 1 a.m. NBCSP; Sweden versus U.S., 1:30 a.m. USA; Japan versus Canada, Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. NBCSP; Australia versus New Zealand, Wednesday, 4:30 a.m. USA
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. BSW and MLB; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Costa Rica versus Jamaica, 4 p.m. FS1; Honduras versus Qatar, 6:30 p.m. FS1
2021 NBA Finals Game 6: The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Julie K. Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez; John Mayer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mark Wahlberg; coverage of the Blue Origin launch. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg (“Joe Bell”); Finola Hughes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Andrew Walker; chef Melissa d’Arabian. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Constance Zimmer; Victor Cruz and Mark McGrath. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The death of Elvis Presley. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Jimmy Kimmel Live! NBA Finals Game Night: Anthony Anderson guest hosts; Chris Tucker. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonas Brothers; Zoe Lister-Jones; Omar Apollo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Yola performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Henry Golding; Robin Thicke performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristin Chenoweth; Tim Robinson; Simon Rich; Taku Hirano performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; Jackson Wang performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Affair Director Julius Sevcik’s 2019 adaptation of Simon Mawer’s novel “The Glass House” opens in 1930s Czechoslovakia, where wealthy newlyweds Liesel and Viktor (Hanna Alstrom, Claes Bang) have commissioned a famous architect to build them a new home that becomes the talk of the countryside. Carice van Houten also stars. 7:13 p.m. Starz
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 8:15 a.m. TCM
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:25 a.m. HBO
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 9 a.m. Cartoon Network
Pitch Perfect (2012) 10:05 a.m. HBO
Gypsy (1962) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX
An American Werewolf in London (1981) 11 a.m. Sundance
The Lost Boys (1987) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) Noon and 5 p.m. MTV
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 12:22 and 9 p.m. Encore
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 12:55 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Logan (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Penelope (1966) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Trolls (2016) 4 p.m. FX
Juno (2007) 4:22 p.m. Encore
The Chosen (1981) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 4:50 p.m. HBO
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Friends With Benefits (2011) 6:30 and 9 p.m. BBC America
Dances With Wolves (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) 7 p.m. TCM
The Affair (2019) 7:13 p.m. Starz
Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8 p.m. Epix
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. IFC
Gilda (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 11:03 p.m. Encore
Exodus (1960) 11:15 p.m. TCM
