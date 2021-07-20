What’s on TV Tuesday: Pope Francis is profiled on the PBS series ‘In Their Own Words’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash In the season finale the Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future — Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) — to end the speedster war and defeat Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi), a deadly new adversary. 8 p.m. the CW

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

In Their Own Words The second season of this documentary profile series opens with an episode devoted to Pope Francis, who was born in 1936 Buenos Aires as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, and worked as a bouncer and a janitor before studying to become a chemist. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Superman & Lois Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) visits Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) collaborate on a story in this new episode. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarrette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. 9 p.m. the CW

Mental Samurai (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Latino Experience This three-part anthology series of short films concludes with stories about an artist who yearns to paint a hillside community green and a family wrestling with political issues during a holiday dinner. 9 p.m. KOCE

An Animal Saved My Life (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped In the wild conclusion of Alton Brown’s Maniacal Baskets tournament, the chefs open the baskets to discover one of the items staring back at them. 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Book of Secrets “Deadly Pandemics” (N) 9 p.m. History

College Bowl The quarterfinals continue with University of Tennessee versus Columbia University. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Leaving Afghanistan” documents the consequences of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iran’s growing influence in the country. 10 p.m. KOCE

Motherland: Fort Salem (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Man vs. History This new documentary series follows noted storyteller Bill Lepp as he travels some of America’s backroads to discover the truth behind some American mysteries and legends including Johnny Appleseed, Davy Crockett, Harry Houdini and others. In the premiere he looks at old west outlaw Billy the Kid and attempts Annie Oakley’s most difficult shot. 10 p.m. History

Miracle Workers The wagon train must ford a dangerous river, leading to a moral struggle between Ezekiel and Benny (Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi) over the soul of the group. Meanwhile, Prudence and Todd (Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass) meet hipster pioneers living wagonlife. 10:30 p.m. TBS

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Softball Australia versus Japan, 5 p.m. NBCSP; Italy versus U.S., 8 p.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus Canada, 11 p.m. NBCSP

Events and coverage 7 p.m. NBCSP;10 p.m. NBCSP; Wednesday, 3 a.m. NBCSP; Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. USA

Women’s Soccer China versus Brazil, 1 a.m. NBCSP; Sweden versus U.S., 1:30 a.m. USA; Japan versus Canada, Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. NBCSP; Australia versus New Zealand, Wednesday, 4:30 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. BSW and MLB; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Costa Rica versus Jamaica, 4 p.m. FS1; Honduras versus Qatar, 6:30 p.m. FS1

2021 NBA Finals Game 6: The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Julie K. Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Lopez; John Mayer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Wahlberg; coverage of the Blue Origin launch. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg (“Joe Bell”); Finola Hughes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Andrew Walker; chef Melissa d’Arabian. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Constance Zimmer; Victor Cruz and Mark McGrath. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The death of Elvis Presley. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Jimmy Kimmel Live! NBA Finals Game Night: Anthony Anderson guest hosts; Chris Tucker. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonas Brothers; Zoe Lister-Jones; Omar Apollo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Yola performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Henry Golding; Robin Thicke performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristin Chenoweth; Tim Robinson; Simon Rich; Taku Hirano performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; Jackson Wang performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Affair Director Julius Sevcik’s 2019 adaptation of Simon Mawer’s novel “The Glass House” opens in 1930s Czechoslovakia, where wealthy newlyweds Liesel and Viktor (Hanna Alstrom, Claes Bang) have commissioned a famous architect to build them a new home that becomes the talk of the countryside. Carice van Houten also stars. 7:13 p.m. Starz

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 8:15 a.m. TCM

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:25 a.m. HBO

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 9 a.m. Cartoon Network

Pitch Perfect (2012) 10:05 a.m. HBO

Gypsy (1962) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX

An American Werewolf in London (1981) 11 a.m. Sundance

The Lost Boys (1987) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) Noon and 5 p.m. MTV

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 12:22 and 9 p.m. Encore

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 12:55 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Logan (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Penelope (1966) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Trolls (2016) 4 p.m. FX

Juno (2007) 4:22 p.m. Encore

The Chosen (1981) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 4:50 p.m. HBO

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Friends With Benefits (2011) 6:30 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Dances With Wolves (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) 7 p.m. TCM

The Affair (2019) 7:13 p.m. Starz

Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8 p.m. Epix

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. IFC

Gilda (1946) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 11:03 p.m. Encore

Exodus (1960) 11:15 p.m. TCM

