What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ season finale on the CW; Tokyo Olympics
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Kung Fu In the season finale, Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge. An emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis’ (Tony Chung) tea ceremony. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Press Your Luck Contestants from Union City; Mission Viejo and Hacienda Heights. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Guest judge Jonathan Waxman challenges contestants with a California Mystery Box in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Married at First Sight (season premiere) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Bridget Everett, Dulcé Sloan, Kathy Najimy and Mario Cantone. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen Host Joel McHale welcomes the season’s top two detective teams back into the kitchen for their final challenges in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Hunting Atlantis (premiere) (N) 9:10 p.m. Discovery
Match Game Celebrity panelists Mario Cantone, Vivica A. Fox, Antonio Brown, Hilaria Baldwin, Fred Armisen and Christie Brinkley. 10 p.m. ABC
The Encore With one fewer member, the 702 Ladies must try to build a cohesive brand and look for their group. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) starts to have second thoughts about allowing Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) to work for Kathleen (Constance Zimmer). Also, Gael (Tommy Martinez) has some major news for everyone, and Malika (Zuri Adele) opens up a bit about Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave Emma and Dave (Christine Ko, Dave Burd) reminisce about their advertising days in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. FXX
Younger (N) 10 p.m. TV Land
Fasten Your Seatbelt Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) hosts this new half-hour documentary series that recounts incredible moments in air travel. (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Joe Biden: CNN Presidential Town Hall CNN anchor Don Lemon moderates the live event in Cincinnati focusing on a wide range of issues including COVID-19 and the economy. (N) 5 and 8 p.m. CNN.
Destination Japan Frank Buckley tours some of Japan’s most famous attractions and appreciate the country’s natural beauty. 7 p.m. The CW
Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers The band pursues an Olympic fantasy in this new one-hour special where they team up with renowned athletes to train and compete in a series of lighthearted challenges inspired by the events in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. 8 p.m. NBC
Tokyo Olympics
Women’s Soccer: China versus Brazil, 7:30 a.m. NBCSP; Japan versus Canada; 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Australia versus New Zealand, 11:15 a.m. NBCSP; U.S. versus Canada, 5 p.m. NBCSP
Events and coverage (Tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP and 10 p.m. NBCSP
Softball Japan versus Mexico, 8 p.m. NBCSP; Italy versus Australia, 11 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s Soccer New Zealand versus South Korea, 1 a.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus France, 1 a.m. USA; Egypt versus Spain, Thursday, 3 a.m. USA; Japan versus South Africa, Thursday, 4 a.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus Germany, Thursday, 4:30 a.m. USA
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA and MLB
MLS Soccer The Atlanta United FC visit FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. FS1; the LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. SportsNet; LAFC visits the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sisters Sam and Kristie Mewis, members of the U.S. Olympic soccer team; track and field star Allyson Felix. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jordan Windle; Chaunté Lowe; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Peck; Stomp; Glass Animals performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emilia Clarke (“M.O.M.”); Alessia Cara performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bill O’Reilly accuser Andrea Mackris; Stacy London, State of Menopause. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Nikki DeLoach; Weelicious founder Catherine McCord. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Bill Bellamy and Justin Baldoni cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; Mark Ronson; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Bob Costas. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Margot Robbie; John Cena; James Gunn; PnB Rock, Swae Lee and Pink Sweats perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lorde performs; Taku Hirano with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Static & Ben El and Black Eyed Peas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Ned Kelly (2003) 8:16 a.m. Encore
You Can Count on Me (2000) 8:59 a.m. Cinemax
The Lost Boys (1987) 9 a.m. AMC
Blue Jasmine (2013) 9:10 a.m. Showtime
The End of the Tour (2015) 9:10 a.m. TMC
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 9:13 a.m. Starz
Don’t Breathe (2016) 10 a.m. FX
The Aviator (2004) 10 a.m. HBO
Logan (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. MTV
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:50 a.m. Showtime
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:37 a.m. Starz
A Quiet Place (2018) Noon FX
Mystic Pizza (1988) 12:10 p.m. Epix
About Last Night ... (1986) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
Antwone Fisher (2002) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 1:38 p.m. Encore
Revolutionary Road (2008) 1:55 p.m. Epix
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 1:57 p.m. Cinemax
Us (2019) 2 p.m. FX
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Mississippi Grind (2015) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Clueless (1995) 2:55 p.m. HBO
The Millionaire (1931) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Ordinary People (1980) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Split (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX
Let Him Go (2020) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
Bye Bye Birdie (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 5:35 p.m. Starz
Erin Brockovich (2000) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
A League of Their Own (1992) 6:48 p.m. Encore
The Music Man (1962) 7 p.m. TCM
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
McLintock! (1963) 8 p.m. KVCR
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime
Alien (1979) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Thing (1982) 9 p.m. Encore
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 10:05 p.m. TMC
The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:15 p.m. KVCR
Fury (2014) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Aliens (1986) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
