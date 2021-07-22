What’s on TV Thursday: Series finale of ‘Good Girls’ on NBC; Tokyo Olympics
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Making It In this new episode, contestants rejuvenate the curb appeal of generic houses by personalizing the front doors and porches with unique handmade touches. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host. 8 p.m. NBC
You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.
Walker Micki and Cordell (Lindsey Morgan, Jared Padalecki) investigate a bomb threat that targeted Liam and Stan (Keegan Allen, Jeffrey Nordling) at school. Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi and Jeff Pierre also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish After a global pandemic throws the calendar for their senior year into chaos, the gang returns to college and tries to reassemble their lives and career plans. Zoey (Yara Shahidi) realizes she must land a viable internship in order to graduate as planned. Raigan Harris and Trevor Jackson also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Good Girls This crime dramedy ends its run after four seasons with a finale that airs as two back-to-back episodes. In the first, the Secret Service forces the girls into a heist as Ruby (Retta) tries to mend things between Beth and Stan (Christina Hendricks, Reno Wilson). Then, in the conclusion, Beth and Rio (Manny Montana) form a surprise alliance. Mae Whitman and Matthew Lillard also star. 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost (N) 9 p.m. The CW
CMT Campfire Sessions Trisha Yearwood and friends performs acoustic versions of some of her favorites in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT
Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9:15 p.m. Bravo
Alone (N) 9:33 p.m. History
Tokyo Olympics
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics, including Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles’ dominance and Southern California’s influence on the Games.
Men’s soccer Egypt versus Spain, (Tape) 6 a.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus France, 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. NBCSP; Japan versus South Africa ,10 a.m. and 1 a.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus Germany, Noon and Friday 3 a.m. NBCSP
Events and coverage 2 p.m. NBCSP
Rowing, archery 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony The Games of the XXXII Olympiad, delayed from 2020, open in Tokyo with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations, from Olympic Stadium. Friday, 3:55 a.m. NBC
The Tokyo Olympics has already offered a unique experience for the reporters who are covering the Games for the first time.
SPORTS
Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The Philadelphia Union visit the Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Sounders FC visit the Austin FC, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brandi Carlile. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Meghan Trainor; Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”); Collin Morikawa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Michael Symon; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Zach Braff (“The Comeback Trail”); Michael Consuelos (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Catt Sadler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Justin Baldoni and Mark McGrath guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET’ midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale; Fred Armisen; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hannah Einbinder; Alex Falcone. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Christian Slater; Chase Stokes; Kem. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mindy Kaling; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers performs; Taku Hirano performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Jordan McGraw. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) 8 a.m. Bravo
Bowfinger (1999) 8:30 a.m. HBO
A League of Their Own (1992) 8:36 a.m. and 3:54 p.m. Encore
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 a.m. AMC
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 9 a.m. Cartoon Network
A Quiet Place (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
I Remember Mama (1948) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:48 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:48 a.m. Starz
Split (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Fury (2014) Noon AMC
Flight (2012) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
A Hidden Life (2019) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
In the Line of Fire (1993) 2 p.m. Showtime
Rollerball (1975) 2 p.m. TMC
Aliens (1986) 2:20 p.m. Syfy
Titanic (1997) 2:24 and 11:28 p.m. Starz
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Total Recall (1990) 3 p.m. AMC
Witness (1985) 3:41 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
Alien (1979) 5:20 p.m. Syfy
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Little Women (2019) 5:42 p.m. Starz
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Heat (1995) 6:06 p.m. Encore
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Epix
Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Signs (2002) 8 p.m. Syfy
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. TMC
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1
American Gangster (2007) 8:20 p.m. Showtime
The Help (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
RoboCop (1987) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Best Man (1999) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
