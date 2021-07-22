What’s on TV Thursday: Series finale of ‘Good Girls’ on NBC; Tokyo Olympics

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Making It In this new episode, contestants rejuvenate the curb appeal of generic houses by personalizing the front doors and porches with unique handmade touches. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Television Review: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host handmade tales with ‘Making It’ You would have to be a most grumpy, dour, negative, naysaying, stubbornly unhappy, anti-life sort of person to turn up your nose at NBC’s “Making It,” a new competition series hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman that premieres Tuesday.

Walker Micki and Cordell (Lindsey Morgan, Jared Padalecki) investigate a bomb threat that targeted Liam and Stan (Keegan Allen, Jeffrey Nordling) at school. Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi and Jeff Pierre also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish After a global pandemic throws the calendar for their senior year into chaos, the gang returns to college and tries to reassemble their lives and career plans. Zoey (Yara Shahidi) realizes she must land a viable internship in order to graduate as planned. Raigan Harris and Trevor Jackson also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Good Girls This crime dramedy ends its run after four seasons with a finale that airs as two back-to-back episodes. In the first, the Secret Service forces the girls into a heist as Ruby (Retta) tries to mend things between Beth and Stan (Christina Hendricks, Reno Wilson). Then, in the conclusion, Beth and Rio (Manny Montana) form a surprise alliance. Mae Whitman and Matthew Lillard also star. 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

CMT Campfire Sessions Trisha Yearwood and friends performs acoustic versions of some of her favorites in this new episode. 9 p.m. CMT

Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9:15 p.m. Bravo

Alone (N) 9:33 p.m. History

Tokyo Olympics

Advertisement



Men’s soccer Egypt versus Spain, (Tape) 6 a.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus France, 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. NBCSP; Japan versus South Africa ,10 a.m. and 1 a.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus Germany, Noon and Friday 3 a.m. NBCSP

Events and coverage 2 p.m. NBCSP

Rowing, archery 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony The Games of the XXXII Olympiad, delayed from 2020, open in Tokyo with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations, from Olympic Stadium. Friday, 3:55 a.m. NBC

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The Philadelphia Union visit the Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Sounders FC visit the Austin FC, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brandi Carlile. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Meghan Trainor; Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”); Collin Morikawa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Michael Symon; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Zach Braff (“The Comeback Trail”); Michael Consuelos (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Catt Sadler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Justin Baldoni and Mark McGrath guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET’ midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale; Fred Armisen; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hannah Einbinder; Alex Falcone. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Christian Slater; Chase Stokes; Kem. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mindy Kaling; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers performs; Taku Hirano performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Jordan McGraw. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) 8 a.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Bowfinger (1999) 8:30 a.m. HBO

A League of Their Own (1992) 8:36 a.m. and 3:54 p.m. Encore

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 a.m. AMC

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 9 a.m. Cartoon Network

Advertisement

A Quiet Place (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

I Remember Mama (1948) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:48 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:48 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Split (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Fury (2014) Noon AMC

Flight (2012) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

A Hidden Life (2019) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

In the Line of Fire (1993) 2 p.m. Showtime

Rollerball (1975) 2 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Aliens (1986) 2:20 p.m. Syfy

Titanic (1997) 2:24 and 11:28 p.m. Starz

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Total Recall (1990) 3 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Witness (1985) 3:41 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

Alien (1979) 5:20 p.m. Syfy

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Little Women (2019) 5:42 p.m. Starz

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Heat (1995) 6:06 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Epix

Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Signs (2002) 8 p.m. Syfy

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. TMC

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1

American Gangster (2007) 8:20 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Help (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

RoboCop (1987) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Best Man (1999) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of July 18 - 24 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of July 18 - 24 in downloadable and printable PDF files



