What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ on NBC; ‘Walker’ and ‘The Outpost’ on the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (Tape)8 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The workplace comedy returns for its final season with a two-episode premiere. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Walker In the season finale of the action series reboot, Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) world is shattered after receiving shocking news that changes everything. 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends take to the streets of Los Angeles to raise their voices in support of racial justice and equality. Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa and Henri Esteve also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Mountain Men Josh Kirk watches as a bison gives birth to the first calf of spring in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. History

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Making It Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman clean out a house and challenge the makers turn some of the trash into treasures into this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) try to save Zed (Reece Ritchie) from unearthly powers in this new episode. Jake Stormoen, Aaron Fontaine, Georgia May Foote and Izuka Hoyle also star. 9 p.m. The CW

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This new episode features narrated video clips of a rabbit attacking a water buffalo and a falcon wearing yoga pants. 9 p.m. ABC

Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Chrisley Knows Best Todd and Julie Chrisley open the ninth season of the unscripted series, followed by the premiere of the spinoff series “Growing Up Chrisley” 9 and 9:30 p.m. USA

Alone The final four are reaching advance stages of extreme fatigue and malnutrition in this new episode of the unscripted survival competition. 9:30 p.m. History

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

The Cost of Genius: Inside ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Anya Taylor-Joy, writer-director Scott Frank and the cast and crew of the Netflix limited series discuss its production. 7 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Midwest Regional Semifinal: South Dakota versus Nebraska, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m. ESPN; West Regional Semifinal, Noon ESPN; Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal: New Jersey versus Pennsylvania, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northwest Regional Semifinal: Washington versus TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 10 a.m. SportsNetLA; New York Yankees versus Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. Fox; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NFL Exhibition Football Washington visits the New England Patriots 4:30 p.m. NFL

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Semifinal: América versus Philadelphia Union 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Kristen Bell; Dax Shepard; Stephanie Mansour; Adair Curtis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cheyenne Jackson and Booboo Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Susan Kelechi Watson; Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose perform; guest co-host Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kit Harington; Miranda Cosgrove; Duran Duran performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Hudson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Silverman; Kenan Thompson; Regina Hall; the Killers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Jodie Comer. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 8:37 a.m. Cinemax

Déjà Vu (2006) 9 a.m. AMC

Dreamgirls (2006) 9:35 a.m. HBO

Dark Waters (2019) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Mata Hari (1931) 10 a.m. TCM

In the Line of Fire (1993) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Queen & Slim (2019) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax

Rudy (1993) 10:45 a.m. Epix

Nightcrawler (2014) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Cat and the Fiddle (1934) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Blockers (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX

Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC

Seven (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime

True Grit (2010) 2:17 p.m. Cinemax

Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Best in Show (2000) 2:40 p.m. HBO

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) 3 p.m. TCM

Trolls (2016) 3:25 p.m. Disney

Bolt (2008) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

A Most Wanted Man (2014) 4 p.m. Epix

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4:08 p.m. Cinemax

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925) 5 p.m. TCM

Zootopia (2016) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Deadpool (2016) 5:34 p.m. FX

The Conversation (1974) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 6:30 p.m. VH1

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

The School of Rock (2003) 8 p.m. CMT

Thelma & Louise (1991) 8 p.m. Epix

Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8:04 and 10:34 p.m. FX

The Fifth Element (1997) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10:05 p.m. HBO

Cliffhanger (1993) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Unforgiven (1992) 10:10 p.m. TMC

The Lost Boys (1987) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Titanic (1997) 10:44 p.m. Encore

