What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘CMT Giants: Charley Pride’; ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Quarterfinal results. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale His effort to help Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD leads Archie (K.J. Apa) to confront his own past trauma in the Army. Meanwhile, Betty and Tabitha (Lili Reinhart, Erinn Westbrook) hatch a scheme to lure truckers to Pop’s as part of their strategy to find the Lonely Highway Killer. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott), while Veronica (Camila Mendes) challenges Reggie (Charles Melton) to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick and Mark Consuelos also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck Contestants from Phoenix, Long Beach and Columbus, Ohio. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef A new two-hour episode opens with a visit from Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in America to attain three Michelin stars. Next, iconic chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks an authentic taste of Japan. Gordon Ramsay is the host and head judge, joined on the panel by Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

House Calls With Dr. Phil (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Family Game Fight (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Ana Gasteyer versus Luke Kirby; Ashanti versus Clay Aiken. 9 p.m. ABC

CMT Giants: Charley Pride Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna, George Strait, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs and more pay tribute to the country music legend. 9 p.m. CMT

Superstar A look at the life and career of comedy icon John Ritter. 10 p.m. ABC

John Ritter’s Death Shocks Fans, Stymies ABC’s Hopes The unexpected death of actor John Ritter, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a wacky bachelor in the hit ABC series “Three’s Company,” not only shocked fans and colleagues but delivered a powerful blow to the ailing network’s hopes of reviving its fortunes through the comedian’s latest sitcom.

Neighborhood Wars This new documentary series, which premieres with two episodes, takes viewers into suburban homes and backyards where dramatic incidents are captured by cellphones, drones, home security cameras and other methods. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) gets a tip from an anonymous source during the trial, while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) lands a major client. Malika (Zuri Adele) ponders new feelings she is having for a coworker. Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Priscilla Quintana and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

American Horror Story: Double Feature A struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. After they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known as this anthology series returns for a new season. 10 p.m. FX

Archer (season premiere) 10 p.m. FXX

Younger Liza and Charles (Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann) work closely together to land a married couple for the company in this new episode. Kelsey (Hilary Duff) takes drastic measures to keep an author she nurtured at her literary salon. Michael Urie, Bruce Altman, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Hecht and Laura Benanti guest star. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPORTS

Baseball The Detroit Tigers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

2021 Little League World Series Torrance versus Sioux Falls (S.D.), 2 p.m. ESPN. Also, Hamilton (Ohio) versus Team TBA, 10 a.m. ESPN; Hastings (Neb.) versus Team TBA, noon ESPN; Honolulu versus Taylor (Mich.), 4:30 p.m. ESPN.

Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, cycling, goalball, 5 p.m. NBCSP; swimming, wheelchair basketball, cycling, wheelchair rugby, midnight NBCSP

MLS All-Star Game MLS All-Stars versus Liga MX All-Stars, from Banc of California Stadium, 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Lorde; Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Paralympic U.S. swimmer competes after surgery. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Beanie Feldstein; a performance by the cast of “Chicago.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eugenio Derbez; Chvrches performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Yola performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Iliza Shlesinger; Symone; Tai Verdes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Teyonah Parris; Chris Stapleton performs; Jerome Flood II performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 a.m. History

Sound of My Voice (2011) 8:28 a.m. Cinemax

Gravity (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:20 a.m. Epix

Face/Off (1997) 10 a.m. AMC

Working Girl (1988) 10:04 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:35 a.m. HBO

Searching (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

Goodfellas (1990) 11 a.m. History

The Kid Detective (2020) 11:34 a.m. Starz

The Cider House Rules (1999) 11:52 a.m. Cinemax

Matilda (1996) noon Freeform

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) noon TMC

Matchstick Men (2003) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Blood Father (2016) 1:45 p.m. Syfy

Revolutionary Road (2008) 1:55 p.m. Epix

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 2 p.m. Freeform

War Horse (2011) 2:50 p.m. HBO

So Big (1953) 3 p.m. TCM

The Truman Show (1998) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Ordinary People (1980) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Rescue Dawn (2006) 3:55 p.m. Showtime

The Croods (2013) 4 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 4:18 p.m. Encore

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 4:30 p.m. Starz

The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC

Johnny Belinda (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Blockers (2018) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 5:45 and 10:15 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 6 p.m. Showtime

Inside Out (2015) 6:22 p.m. Starz

Live and Let Die (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX

The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount

Miracle in the Rain (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

The Stranger (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR

Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. Freeform

Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Showtime

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Yearling (1946) 9 p.m. TCM

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:36 p.m. KVCR

The Matrix (1999) 10 p.m. Paramount

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. Showtime

Gladiator (2000) 10 p.m. TNT

The Story of Will Rogers (1952) 11:15 p.m. TCM

