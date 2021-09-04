What’s on TV Saturday: College Football: LSU visits UCLA on Fox; ‘The Zoo: San Diego’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego A pair of rescued mountain lion cubs are ready for their new habitat. Also, a white rhino undergoes a procedure in the hope of saving the species. A second episode follows.8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Eden: Untamed Planet The making of the documentary series. 8 p.m. BBC America

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty The documentary wildlife series returns with a midseason premiere revolving around three families of meerkats descended from Flower. 9 p.m. BBC America

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Third Round, 8 a.m. ESPN2; Third Round, Sunday, 4 a.m. ESPN2

College Football LSU visits UCLA, 5:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Oklahoma visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC; Penn State visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; Western Michigan visits Michigan, 9 a.m. ESPN; Stanford visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS1; Alabama visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. ABC; West Virginia visits Maryland, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Louisiana visits Texas, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Purdue, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia visits Clemson, 4:30 p.m. ABC; William & Mary visits Virginia, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; BYU visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits California, 7:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s Golf: Solheim Cup Day 1, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Day 2, Sunday 4 a.m. Golf

2021 Tour Championship Golf Third round, 10 a.m. Golf; 11:30 a.m. NBC

Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m. FS1; regional coverage, 4 and 6 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

News of the World A former Confederate army officer (Tom Hanks) tries to return a young orphan girl (Helena Zengel), who had been raised from an early age by a Kiowa Indian tribe, to her last remaining family in director Paul Greengrass’ 2020 adaptation of the novel by Paulette Jiles. 8 p.m. HBO

Cheer for Your Life Humiliated during initiation week, a high school cheerleader (Grace Patterson) realizes she is in danger after another girl on the squad is killed in this 2021 thriller. Anna Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Hampton also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Mauritanian Based on a true story, director Kevin Macdonald’s 2021 legal drama chronicles the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim), who was held for 14 years (2002-16) without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. Jodie Foster co-stars as the American lawyer who investigates the case and becomes convinced that Mohamedou falsely confessed to terrorism to protect his mother against violence from corrupt officials. Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zachary Levi also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Black Panther Chadwick Boseman stars as the prince of a kingdom called Wakanda that needs defenders from outside invaders. Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o and Daniel Kaluuya also star in this 2018 action film. 8 p.m. TNT

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit Chris Pine is cast as novelist Tom Clancy’s CIA hero early in his espionage career. Under the tutelage of an agency veteran (Kevin Costner), Ryan tries to thwart a terrorist plot against the U.S. aimed at dismantling the nation’s economy in this 2014 thriller. Also starring Keira Knightley and Kenneth Branagh, who directs. 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:12 a.m. Encore

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 9 a.m. Freeform

Tombstone (1993) 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Paramount

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9 a.m. POP

Gunga Din (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 a.m. E!

Top Gun (1986) 10:05 a.m. and 7:07 p.m. Encore

Octopussy (1983) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) 10:45 a.m. IFC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11 a.m. Nickelodeon

Moon (2009) 11 a.m. TMC

Matilda (1996) 11:05 a.m. Freeform

12 Angry Men (1957) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Open Water (2003) 11:55 a.m. Epix

Transformers (2007) Noon HBO

The Client (1994) Noon POP

Coming to America (1988) Noon and 8 p.m. VH1

Big (1988) 12:23 p.m. Starz

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 12:45 p.m. TMC

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 1 p.m. TCM

Gremlins (1984) 1:15 p.m. IFC

The Untouchables (1987) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 1:32 and 11:01 p.m. Encore

Just Mercy (2019) 1:59 p.m. Cinemax

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. FXX

Nothing in Common (1986) 2:30 p.m. KCOP

Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Room (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

Friday (1995) 3:30 p.m. BET

Shrek (2001) 3:35 p.m. Freeform

Hoosiers (1986) 4 p.m. KCET

Lethal Weapon (1987) 4 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 4 p.m. E!

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

Les Girls (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Pretty in Pink (1986) 5:27 p.m. Encore

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Shrek 2 (2004) 5:40 p.m. Freeform

Bridesmaids (2011) 5:49 and 8:54 p.m. Bravo

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:30 p.m. AMC

The Joker Is Wild (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7:35 p.m. E!

Despicable Me (2010) 7:45 p.m. Freeform

Selena (1997) 8 p.m. KMEX

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TBS

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 9 p.m. AMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9 p.m. IFC

Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:50 p.m. Freeform

Detroit (2017) 10:01 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

La Bamba (1987) 11 p.m. Ovation

