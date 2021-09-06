What’s on TV Monday: ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ on Lifetime; ‘Creepshow’ on AMC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The finals continue in Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as she had hoped and leaves her, Isobel and Michael (Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis) in danger. Also, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) takes Alex (Tyler Blackburn) into his confidence. Nathan Dean, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder also star. Series regular Heather Hemmens directs. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Bachelor in Paradise Joe comes face to face with the woman who broke his heart in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must create visually stunning dishes to impress chef Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram followers. Then a clash of egos causes tensions to run high during a dinner service filled with sabotage. 8 p.m. Fox

Hoarders: Coming Clean (season finale) 8 p.m. A&E

The Republic of Sarah Sarah (Stella Baker) gets a chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a high personal cost. Ian Duff, Landry Bender, Luke Mitchell and Hope Lauren also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. The CW

Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones Ben and Jerry themselves (Ben Cohen, Jerry Greenfield) join host Molly Yeh to reveal the final challenge for the three remaining ice cream masters in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Help! I Wrecked My House Home renovation expert Jasmine Roth returns for another season of rescuing homeowners from their epic do-it-yourself fails. 9 p.m. HGTV

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

POV Shorts “Sing Me a Lullaby,” one of several new short films in the season premiere, spans 14 years as a daughter searches for her mother’s birth parents in Taiwan. 10 p.m. KOCE

Creepshow This horror anthology adapted from the 1982 movie returns for a second season with a two-episode season premiere. First, in “Model Kid,” Brock Duncan stars as a young loner whose only close friends are model action figures of his favorite scary movie monsters. Tyner Rushing, Jana Allen and Kevin Dillon also star. Then, in “Television of the Dead,” a public TV station is overwhelmed when the appraisal of an antique book inadvertently summons a dark force. Mark Ashworth, Marissa Hampton, Coley Campany and Ted Raimi star. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC

SPECIAL

The American Royal Baby A look at the life of little Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who was born in the U.S. on June 4. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

SPORTS

U.S. Open Tennis Round of 16, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox, 10 a.m. ESPN; the San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW and 7 p.m. MLB

College Football Louisville visits Ole Miss, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Bethenny Frankel; Dove Cameron. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Meghan McCain; Cindy McCain; Kyrsten Sinema. 10 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall (Season premiere) Parents and teachers discuss classroom mask mandates. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Highlights: Oprah Winfrey; chef Pilar Valdes; Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jonathan Tucker; Garth Brooks; Jason Biggs; Wilmer Valderrama; Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Luke Bryan, Billie Eilish and Michael B. Jordan. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Phoebe Dynevor; Sharon Van Etten. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sean and Dylan Penn; Crowded House performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes guest hosts; Tracee Ellis Ross; Simu Liu; Yola. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; M. Night Shyamalan; Charlie Benante. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton star in this new docudrama that imagines what happened behind the scenes in the British royal family following the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jordan Whalen and Laura Mitchell play Prince William and Kate Middleton. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Knocked Up (2007) 8 a.m. Lifetime

United 93 (2006) 8:25 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:05 a.m. E!

A League of Their Own (1992) 9:10 a.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Buried (2010) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Field of Dreams (1989) 9:30 a.m. Paramount

The Other Guys (2010) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV

Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. POP

Advertisement

Munich (2005) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Ivanhoe (1952) 11 a.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. TNT

Elysium (2013) 11:16 a.m. and 11:01 p.m. Starz

Men of Honor (2000) 11:22 a.m. and 10:58 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Overlord (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

City Slickers (1991) 11:54 a.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part II (1989) Noon and 5 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:10 p.m. E!

Advertisement

A Bug’s Life (1998) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

Weird Science (1985) 1:48 p.m. Cinemax

The Patriot (2000) 2 and 8:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

Tenet (2020) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Toy Story (1995) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2:35 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 3 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 3:23 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3:40 p.m. E!

Searching (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. POP

The Big Lebowski (1998) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Toy Story 2 (1999) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Jurassic Park (1993) 4:50 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Cinema Paradiso (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

This Is the End (2013) 5:27 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Contact (1997) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Star Trek (2009) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Burn After Reading (2008) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7:05 p.m. E!

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 7:15 and 10:55 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

1917 (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

Toy Story 4 (2019) 9 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Blades of Glory (2007) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax

Django Unchained (2012) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

The Battle of Algiers (1966) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 11:28 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Sept. 5 - 11 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement