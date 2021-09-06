What’s on TV Monday: ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ on Lifetime; ‘Creepshow’ on AMC
SERIES
American Ninja Warrior The finals continue in Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as she had hoped and leaves her, Isobel and Michael (Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis) in danger. Also, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) takes Alex (Tyler Blackburn) into his confidence. Nathan Dean, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder also star. Series regular Heather Hemmens directs. 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise Joe comes face to face with the woman who broke his heart in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs must create visually stunning dishes to impress chef Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram followers. Then a clash of egos causes tensions to run high during a dinner service filled with sabotage. 8 p.m. Fox
Hoarders: Coming Clean (season finale) 8 p.m. A&E
The Republic of Sarah Sarah (Stella Baker) gets a chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a high personal cost. Ian Duff, Landry Bender, Luke Mitchell and Hope Lauren also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. The CW
Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones Ben and Jerry themselves (Ben Cohen, Jerry Greenfield) join host Molly Yeh to reveal the final challenge for the three remaining ice cream masters in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Help! I Wrecked My House Home renovation expert Jasmine Roth returns for another season of rescuing homeowners from their epic do-it-yourself fails. 9 p.m. HGTV
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV Shorts “Sing Me a Lullaby,” one of several new short films in the season premiere, spans 14 years as a daughter searches for her mother’s birth parents in Taiwan. 10 p.m. KOCE
Creepshow This horror anthology adapted from the 1982 movie returns for a second season with a two-episode season premiere. First, in “Model Kid,” Brock Duncan stars as a young loner whose only close friends are model action figures of his favorite scary movie monsters. Tyner Rushing, Jana Allen and Kevin Dillon also star. Then, in “Television of the Dead,” a public TV station is overwhelmed when the appraisal of an antique book inadvertently summons a dark force. Mark Ashworth, Marissa Hampton, Coley Campany and Ted Raimi star. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC
SPECIAL
The American Royal Baby A look at the life of little Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who was born in the U.S. on June 4. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
SPORTS
U.S. Open Tennis Round of 16, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox, 10 a.m. ESPN; the San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW and 7 p.m. MLB
College Football Louisville visits Ole Miss, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Bethenny Frankel; Dove Cameron. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Meghan McCain; Cindy McCain; Kyrsten Sinema. 10 a.m. KABC
Tamron Hall (Season premiere) Parents and teachers discuss classroom mask mandates. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Highlights: Oprah Winfrey; chef Pilar Valdes; Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jonathan Tucker; Garth Brooks; Jason Biggs; Wilmer Valderrama; Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Luke Bryan, Billie Eilish and Michael B. Jordan. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Phoebe Dynevor; Sharon Van Etten. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sean and Dylan Penn; Crowded House performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes guest hosts; Tracee Ellis Ross; Simu Liu; Yola. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler; M. Night Shyamalan; Charlie Benante. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton star in this new docudrama that imagines what happened behind the scenes in the British royal family following the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Jordan Whalen and Laura Mitchell play Prince William and Kate Middleton. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Knocked Up (2007) 8 a.m. Lifetime
United 93 (2006) 8:25 a.m. Showtime
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:05 a.m. E!
A League of Their Own (1992) 9:10 a.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. AMC
Buried (2010) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Field of Dreams (1989) 9:30 a.m. Paramount
The Other Guys (2010) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV
Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. POP
Munich (2005) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX
Ivanhoe (1952) 11 a.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. TNT
Elysium (2013) 11:16 a.m. and 11:01 p.m. Starz
Men of Honor (2000) 11:22 a.m. and 10:58 p.m. Encore
Overlord (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
City Slickers (1991) 11:54 a.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part II (1989) Noon and 5 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:10 p.m. E!
A Bug’s Life (1998) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
Weird Science (1985) 1:48 p.m. Cinemax
The Patriot (2000) 2 and 8:30 p.m. Sundance
Hustlers (2019) 2 p.m. TMC
Tenet (2020) 2:15 p.m. HBO
Toy Story (1995) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2:35 p.m. MTV
King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 3 p.m. TCM
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 3:23 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3:40 p.m. E!
Searching (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. POP
The Big Lebowski (1998) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Toy Story 2 (1999) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Jurassic Park (1993) 4:50 p.m. HBO
Cinema Paradiso (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
This Is the End (2013) 5:27 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Contact (1997) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Star Trek (2009) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Burn After Reading (2008) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Toy Story 3 (2010) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7:05 p.m. E!
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 7:15 and 10:55 p.m. TNT
Back to the Future (1985) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
1917 (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
Toy Story 4 (2019) 9 p.m. Freeform
Blades of Glory (2007) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax
Django Unchained (2012) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
The Battle of Algiers (1966) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 11:28 p.m. Cinemax
