What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ on Comedy Central; Mike Nichols on TCM
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Five acts from the previous show move on to the finals. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Musical superstar Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) is back in Riverdale, after vanishing without explanation in the middle of her world tour where she reunites with former band mates Valerie and Melody (guest stars Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield) and finally explains why she’s come home. 8 p.m. The CW
“Riverdale” captures the aesthetic of John Cameron Mitchell’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Whether the musical’s queer politics are intact is another matter.
MasterChef The four semifinalists tackle a culinary triathlon where each makes three dishes alongside three legendary chefs: Nyesha Arrington, Suzette Gresham and Gordon Ramsay. 8 p.m. Fox
Curb Appeal Xtreme (premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV
House Calls With Dr. Phil (N) 9 p.m. CBS
In the Dark Feeling isolated, alone and vulnerable Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) must fend for herself or face disaster. Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Family Game Fight (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Good Trouble In the 90-minute season finale, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) interviews for a new job, while Callie (Maia Mitchell) starts to question several of her recent choices. Also, Malika (Zuri Adele) considers a job offer and Alice (Sherry Cola) faces a difficult decision. Tommy Martinez also stars. 9:30 p.m. Freeform
Future of Work (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) and her friends band together to take down a scammer targeting the elderly in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
After “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell,” Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” is a comedown for the rising star.
American Horror Story: Double Feature The dark history of Provincetown and its residents is revealed in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Column: ‘Good Trouble’ brought Black Lives Matter into its writers room. Then it hit its stride
Bringing BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors on staff is just one way the Freeform drama made itself into TV’s most excitingly topical show.
SPECIALS
Women of 9/11 Host Robin Roberts profiles women whose lives were changed on Sept. 11, 2001, including the last survivor pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN
A self-described early morning person, No. 17 Maria Sakkari defeats No. 6 seed Bianca Andreescu in a match that ended after 2 a.m.
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 5 p.m. BSW
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Atlanta Dream, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Camila Cabello; Billy Porter; Idina Menzel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” cast reveal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Regina Hall (“Nine Perfect Strangers”); Blue Man Group performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Mia Love guest co-hosts; Steve Martin; Martin Short. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”); chef José Andrés. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kym Whitley; Elizabeth Olsen; Mario López; Eiza González; Serena Williams; Blake Shelton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pete Davidson; Meredith Hagner; Baby Keem performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Holland Taylor. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Drew Barrymore; Sebastian Maniscalco; Rufus Wainwright. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Selena Gomez; Glenn Howerton; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Mike Nichols tribute The 1967 comedy “The Graduate,” (5 p.m.) about a young man (Dustin Hoffman) who is seduced by his parent’s friend (Anne Bancroft) then falls in love with the woman’s daughter (Katharine Ross), kicks off a TCM tribute to the Oscar-winning director. That’s followed by an “American Masters” profile (7); Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1966 drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (8) and the 1980 concert film “Gilda, Live” (10:30).
Mike Nichols, Oscar-winning director of “The Graduate,” died at 83 of cardiac arrest at his home in New York.
Inheritance After the death of its patriarch (Patrick Warburton), a powerful New York family gathers to learn how his estate will be divided among them in Vaughn Stein’s 2020 thriller. Privately, the family’s attorney (Michael Beach) gives one daughter (Lily Collins) a message from her late father that leads her to a secret bunker where she meets a stranger (Simon Pegg) who claims he has been held prisoner for 30 years. Connie Nielsen and Chace Crawford also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Red House (1947) 8 a.m. TCM
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Cinderella (2015) 8:30 a.m. Encore
Aliens (1986) 9 a.m. AMC
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 9:30 a.m. BBC America
Animal House (1978) 9:30 a.m. IFC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:10 a.m. and 6:11 p.m. Starz
Cinderella Man (2005) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Mississippi Grind (2015) 11:10 a.m. TMC
The Party (2017) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Blockers (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Despicable Me (2010) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Bull Durham (1988) 12:45 p.m. Epix
The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
I Love You, Man (2009) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
The Yearling (1946) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 3 p.m. TNT
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 3:52 p.m. Starz
Patriot Games (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
X-Men (2000) 4:08 p.m. Syfy
The Raid 2 (2014) 4:10 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:45 p.m. Freeform
Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 5 p.m. REELZ
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Creed II (2018) 5:30 and 10 p.m. TNT
Rudy (1993) 6:30 p.m. FS1
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Contact (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
Blinded by the Light (2019) 9:30 p.m. REELZ
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 10 p.m. Epix
Open Range (2003) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Moon (2009) 10:30 p.m. TMC
TV highlights for Sept. 5-11 include the NFL season opener, a new TV movie about Harry and Meghan, remembrances of Sept. 11 and the limited series “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Crying Game’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC; ‘Toy Story’ on Freeform
Movies on TV this week: September 5: ‘The Crying Game’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC; ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform; ‘Chinatown’ on Showtime
Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.