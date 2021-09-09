What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Coroner’ on The CW; ‘Remembering the Game for New York’ on MLB
SERIES
Big Brother 8 p.m. CBS
Coroner Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) try to help a girl (Avery Grant) who is seeking the truth about her father’s death. Nicholas Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Éric Bruneau, Uni Park and Andy McQueen also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Outpost Zed and Talon (Reece Ritchie, Jessica Green) see harrowing visions while exploring beneath the Outpost. Also, Garret (Jake Stormoen) puts his relationship with Talon to the test, and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) cracks the riddle surrounding an ancient relic. 9 p.m. The CW
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren Several unhappy animals seem to be stuck on an apparently endless Zoom conference call in this new episode narrated by Helen Mirren. 9 p.m. ABC
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
True Crime Story More than 20 years after the small town of Adel, Ga., was shocked by a brutal robbery-homicide, new evidence suggests an innocent man may be serving a life sentence for another man’s crime in the premiere of this documentary series. 10 p.m. Sundance
SPECIALS
Remembering the Game for New York New York area natives and former Major League Baseball players Mark DeRosa, John Franco, Steve Karsay, Al Leiter, Dave Martinez and Jason Marquis commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. They recall the memorable and emotional Sept. 21, 2001, game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Shea Stadium, which marked the first major sporting event and Major League Baseball game held in New York following the terrorist attacks. 7 p.m. MLB
CBS Fall Preview A sneak peek of the four new series premiering this fall and previews of popular returning shows. 9 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. MLB and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN
Hockey Hockey Heroes: FDNY versus NYPD, 5 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football Season opener: The Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:20 p.m. NBC
WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks; sportscaster Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; author Sophie Brickman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Amanda Peet; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mia Love guest cohosts; Simu Liu. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Eddie Murphy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Topher Grace; Ted Danson and Holly Hunter; Julianna Margulies; Dua Lipa; Daisy Ridley; Jewel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is overwhelmed raising a daughter, now 20 years old, who has borderline personality disorder. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; J Balvin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; Maisie Peters performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dr. Phil; Teddy Swims performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Paula Pell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Elizabeth: The Golden Age Cate Blanchett, who received her first lead actress Oscar nomination for the 1998 historical drama “Elizabeth,” resumes the role of the British monarch by reuniting with director Shekhar Kapur for this 2007 sequel covering the later years of Elizabeth I’s reign. Samantha Morton, Clive Owen and Geoffrey Rush also star. 7:02 p.m. Starz
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Face/Off (1997) 9 a.m. AMC
Heat (1995) 10:04 a.m. Encore
Scaramouche (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Widows (2018) 11 a.m. FX
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Fighter (2010) 11:45 a.m. AMC
X-Men (2000) 12:38 p.m. Syfy
Hereditary (2018) 12:45 p.m. TMC
American Made (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Open Range (2003) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 3 p.m. Freeform
The American President (1995) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 3 p.m. TMC
Deadpool 2 (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Brave (2012) 5 p.m. Freeform
Munich (2005) 5 p.m. Showtime
Modern Times (1936) 5 p.m. TCM
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 5:07 p.m. Encore
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Coach Carter (2005) 5:35 p.m. BET
Mean Girls (2004) 5:45 p.m. MTV
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Invisible Man (2020) 5:54 p.m. Cinemax
The Little Mermaid (1989) 7 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) 7:02 p.m. Starz
Shall We Dance (1937) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 7:45 p.m. Showtime
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Nixon (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 8 p.m. TMC
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
A League of Their Own (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Tangled (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 p.m. Paramount
Frida (2002) 10:35 p.m. HBO
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 11 p.m. AMC
Long Shot (2019) 11 p.m. Bravo
Seven (1995) 11 p.m. Showtime
Salvador (1986) 11:15 p.m. Epix
