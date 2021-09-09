What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Coroner’ on The CW; ‘Remembering the Game for New York’ on MLB

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother 8 p.m. CBS

Coroner Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) try to help a girl (Avery Grant) who is seeking the truth about her father’s death. Nicholas Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Éric Bruneau, Uni Park and Andy McQueen also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Outpost Zed and Talon (Reece Ritchie, Jessica Green) see harrowing visions while exploring beneath the Outpost. Also, Garret (Jake Stormoen) puts his relationship with Talon to the test, and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) cracks the riddle surrounding an ancient relic. 9 p.m. The CW



When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren Several unhappy animals seem to be stuck on an apparently endless Zoom conference call in this new episode narrated by Helen Mirren. 9 p.m. ABC

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

True Crime Story More than 20 years after the small town of Adel, Ga., was shocked by a brutal robbery-homicide, new evidence suggests an innocent man may be serving a life sentence for another man’s crime in the premiere of this documentary series. 10 p.m. Sundance

SPECIALS

Remembering the Game for New York New York area natives and former Major League Baseball players Mark DeRosa, John Franco, Steve Karsay, Al Leiter, Dave Martinez and Jason Marquis commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. They recall the memorable and emotional Sept. 21, 2001, game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Shea Stadium, which marked the first major sporting event and Major League Baseball game held in New York following the terrorist attacks. 7 p.m. MLB

CBS Fall Preview A sneak peek of the four new series premiering this fall and previews of popular returning shows. 9 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. MLB and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s semifinals, 4 p.m. ESPN

Hockey Hockey Heroes: FDNY versus NYPD, 5 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football Season opener: The Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:20 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks; sportscaster Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; author Sophie Brickman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Amanda Peet; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mia Love guest cohosts; Simu Liu. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Eddie Murphy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Topher Grace; Ted Danson and Holly Hunter; Julianna Margulies; Dua Lipa; Daisy Ridley; Jewel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman is overwhelmed raising a daughter, now 20 years old, who has borderline personality disorder. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; J Balvin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; Maisie Peters performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dr. Phil; Teddy Swims performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Paula Pell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Elizabeth: The Golden Age Cate Blanchett, who received her first lead actress Oscar nomination for the 1998 historical drama “Elizabeth,” resumes the role of the British monarch by reuniting with director Shekhar Kapur for this 2007 sequel covering the later years of Elizabeth I’s reign. Samantha Morton, Clive Owen and Geoffrey Rush also star. 7:02 p.m. Starz

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Face/Off (1997) 9 a.m. AMC

Heat (1995) 10:04 a.m. Encore

Scaramouche (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 11 a.m. FX

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Fighter (2010) 11:45 a.m. AMC

X-Men (2000) 12:38 p.m. Syfy

Hereditary (2018) 12:45 p.m. TMC

American Made (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Open Range (2003) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 3 p.m. Freeform

The American President (1995) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 3 p.m. TMC

Deadpool 2 (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Brave (2012) 5 p.m. Freeform

Munich (2005) 5 p.m. Showtime

Modern Times (1936) 5 p.m. TCM

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 5:07 p.m. Encore

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Coach Carter (2005) 5:35 p.m. BET

Mean Girls (2004) 5:45 p.m. MTV

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Invisible Man (2020) 5:54 p.m. Cinemax

The Little Mermaid (1989) 7 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) 7:02 p.m. Starz

Shall We Dance (1937) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 7:45 p.m. Showtime

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Nixon (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 8 p.m. TMC

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

A League of Their Own (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Tangled (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 p.m. Paramount

Frida (2002) 10:35 p.m. HBO

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 11 p.m. AMC

Long Shot (2019) 11 p.m. Bravo

Seven (1995) 11 p.m. Showtime

Salvador (1986) 11:15 p.m. Epix

