What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Smurfs’ on Nickelodeon; 9/11 special coverage; ‘Dynasty’ on The CW
SERIES
The Smurfs A new version of the animated children’s show. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Burden of Truth On the day before their disciplinary hearing, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) try to finish building their case against the mine. Luna (Star Slade) looks for a link between the mine and the trafficking ring, while Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) vows to protect Dee (Victoria Turko) from her ex-boyfriend in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off The bakers create “Lion King"-inspired cakes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Disney
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies, who also directed this new episode) continues looking into Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett), with help from Adam (Sam Underwood) and an old friend. Blake (Grant Show) focuses on his Senate bid, and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) gets a surprise visit that leads to life-changing results. Sam Adegoke and Michael Michele also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Dino Hunters When a valuable fossil is found in a precarious location, Clayton brings in a team of horses and a helicopter to help extract it. Andre tries to save Abercrombie’s mammoth. 10:15 p.m. Discovery
9/11 Anniversary
9/11: The Legacy Millions of American children awoke on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, anticipating a Tuesday much like any other. By the end of that fateful day eight had died and more than 3,000 had lost a parent. 7 p.m. History
The CIA: Race Against Time — The True Story of the CIA and 9/11 In this new special, officials and elite operatives inside the CIA give first-person accounts of their efforts to warn the United States about the potential of a cataclysmic attack orchestrated by Osama bin Laden. 8 p.m. CBS
Frontline The season-premiere episode “America After 9/11" looks at the era of fear, mistrust and division in America that followed the terrorist attacks. 8 p.m. KOCE
Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center This new special uses a unique architectural and engineering perspective to chronicle the conception, construction and destruction of the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center. 8 p.m. History
Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report This new special provides new footage and interviews from the war-torn country and its surrounding areas before and after the Taliban takeover. 8 p.m. Showtime
20/20 In the first of two new episodes, David Muir interviews survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Flight 93. In the second, a group of 20-year-olds whose mothers were pregnant with them when their fathers were killed in the 9/11 attacks and their families talk about their lives. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
9/11/01: The First Night This five-hour special replays TV coverage from the night following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. 9 p.m. MSNBC
9/11: One Day in America This new installment of the documentary miniseries follows the first firefighters on the scene of the World Trade Center attacks and their efforts to rescue trapped civilians. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Detainee 001 This new documentary from filmmaker Greg Barker profiles John Walker Lindh, the American man who was found on a battlefield in Afghanistan with enemy forces and who later played a role in the Taliban prisoner uprising that led to the first American casualty of the war in Afghanistan. 9 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s doubles championship, 9 a.m. ESPN2; men’s semifinals, noon and 4 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The Orlando City SC visit the Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m. FS1
College Football Kansas visits Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas-El Paso visits Boise State, 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks; the importance of recess at schools. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Come From Away.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels (“American Rust”); Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”); a tribute to Central Park. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Star Jones; the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Hugh Grant; Marie Kondo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Sarah Hyland; Amanda Seyfried; Meagan Good; Gina Torres; Cristin Milioti. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Asma Khalid, NPR; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Martha Raddatz, ABC; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Pierre Thomas, ABC. Host Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); Christina Bellantoni, the 19th News; author George F. Will (“American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020”). (N) 10 and 11:50 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Kirby Howell-Baptiste; Metallica performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Julianne Moore; Rufus Wainwright performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Teyonah Parris; Chris Stapleton performs; Jerome Flood II performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Widows (2018) 8:30 a.m. FX
Vertigo (1958) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Eighth Grade (2018) 8:35 a.m. TMC
The Fighter (2010) 9 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9 a.m. FXX
20th Century Women (2016) 10:10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
The Road Warrior (1981) 10:15 a.m. BBC America
The Birds (1963) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11 a.m. Epix
Only the Brave (2017) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
American Made (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FXX
Minority Report (2002) 12:15 p.m. BBC America
You Can Count on Me (2000) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax
Starship Troopers (1997) 1:05 and 10:45 p.m. Encore
Mean Girls (2004) 1:05 p.m. MTV
Elizabeth (1998) 1:11 p.m. Starz
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 2 p.m. TMC
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:55 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 3:18 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
The Seventh Victim (1943) 5 p.m. TCM
I, Tonya (2017) 6 p.m. TMC
The East (2013) 6:03 p.m. Cinemax
Trolls (2016) 6:25 p.m. Disney
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The Untouchables (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6:45 p.m. IFC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. POP
News of the World (2020) 7:55 p.m. HBO
12 Angry Men (1957) 8 p.m. KCET
Unstoppable (2010) 8 p.m. AMC
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Patriot Games (1992) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Help (2011) 9 p.m. USA
American Pie (1999) 9:20 p.m. POP
GalaxyQuest (1999) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Hoosiers (1986) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Public Enemies (2009) 9:59 p.m. Starz
Star Trek (2009) 10 p.m. AMC
Ruby in Paradise (1993) 10 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995) 11 p.m. TCM
