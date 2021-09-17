Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: António Guterres on ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health; Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY.). Jay Glazer, Fox NFL Sunday. Panel: Marc Short; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS The U.N.; the global pandemic; Afghanistan; U.S. and China: António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. Politics and the Supreme Court; retirement intentions: Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer (“The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Mike Pompeo, former secretary of State; Eric Trump; Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo; U.S. Senate candidate Morgan Harper (D-Ohio); Carol Leonnig, Washington Post; Michael Bender. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Scott Kirby, United Airlines; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Panel: María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino; Rich Lowry, National Review; Jeff Mason, Reuters; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen. The FBI and U.S. Gymnasts: Pierre Thomas; Christine Brennan. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Rachel Scott; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; author Evan Osnos, the New Yorker (“Wildland: the Making of America’s Fury”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Revelations in the new book “Peril”: Rep. Adam Smith, (D-Wash.); author Mary Trump (“The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal”). The impact of right-wing media on democracy: Evan Osnos, the New Yorker; David Zurawik, Goucher College. The Wall Street Journal’s investigation “The Facebook Files”: Renee DiResta, Stanford Internet Observatory; Yael Eisenstat, Berggruen Institute; former global head of elections integrity ops for political ads at Facebook. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guests: Leslie Marshall; Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Kat Timpf; Chris Wallace. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
