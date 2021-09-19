Advertisement
Television

Join us for our 2021 Emmy Awards live chat

An Emmys sign and palm trees outside the Television Academy in Los Angeles
The producers of the in-person 2021 Emmy Awards explained the ceremony’s COVID-19 precautions at the Television Academy in Los Angeles earlier this week.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Meredith Blake
Glenn Whipp
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us. We’ve scoped out the set design, made our predictions, and warmed up our TVs (or live streaming apps, in the case of the cord-cutters). Now it’s time to settle in for the ceremony itself — and what would an awards show be without some shouts from the balcony? Keep it here throughout the night as awards columnist Glenn Whipp and staff writer Meredith Blake break down the best speeches, biggest upsets and other top stories of Sunday’s Emmys live.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: The Emmy Award statue at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences campus in Los Angeles during a "Sneak Peek" behind-the scenes reveal of television's biggest night at the Television Academy in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. The in-person 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast this Sunday Sept. 19 on CBS Television. The producers explained Covid precautions that will ensure Emmy nominees can enjoy the celebrations. Television Academy on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Television

Meredith Blake

Meredith Blake is an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times based out of New York City, where she primarily covers television. A native of Bethlehem, Pa., she graduated from Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from New York University.

Glenn Whipp

Glenn Whipp covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times and serves as columnist for The Envelope, The Times’ awards season publication.

