Join us for our 2021 Emmy Awards live chat

Find out the winners of this year’s Emmys right here. We’ll be updating the list live throughout the show.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us. We’ve scoped out the set design , made our predictions , and warmed up our TVs (or live streaming apps, in the case of the cord-cutters). Now it’s time to settle in for the ceremony itself — and what would an awards show be without some shouts from the balcony? Keep it here throughout the night as awards columnist Glenn Whipp and staff writer Meredith Blake break down the best speeches, biggest upsets and other top stories of Sunday’s Emmys live.

The producers of the in-person 2021 Emmy Awards explained the ceremony’s COVID-19 precautions at the Television Academy in Los Angeles earlier this week.

